Listen to Pitbull yell at you for 3 minutes in new ‘Men In Black 3’ song

#Will Smith
03.26.12 6 years ago

For all the anticipation and money going into “Men In Black 3,” there was a collective shrug from the internet when it was announced that Pitbull would be composing its theme. 

Continue shrugging. “Back in Time” is a high-mastered, thudding bumbler, with Pitbull’s big-mouthed, good-timing, half-handed zingers draped in samples from a well-known, beloved former hit (Micky & Sylvia”s “Love Is Strange”) and a few bars of dubstep just to prove it’s “with it.” In other words, it’s a Black Eyed Peas song without lady vocals.

What next, Ke$ha doing a “James Bond” theme?

…Actually, forget I said that.

“Back in Time” is precisely what the MIB crew (Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones) must do in order to uncover secrets from the past in the new “3” film, due in 3D in theaters on May 25. As previously reported, director Barry Sonnenfeld was turned on to Pitbull by his 19-year old daughter, who is now to blame. There’s still time to have the Fresh Prince to come in and pinch-hit.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Will Smith
TAGS'Love is Strange'Back In TimeMen In Black 3PITBULLWILL SMITH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP