You can now hear the new Daft Punk album in its entirety

Two treats for you on this Monday, Daft Punk fans: The French dance duo are now streaming new album “Random Access Memories” in its entirety, and the two star in a short video teaser promoting the vinyl artwork.

Check out the full stream via iTunes.

Then, flip over to the video below, featuring some high-tech blinky lights and a turntable, as the pair open up their LP to show off some sexy, minimal artwork. They turn it on.

As previously reported, “Random Access Memories” will be out on May 21 via Columbia. It includes guest spots from artists like Animal Collective’s Panda Bear, the Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, Chilly Gonzales, Giorgio Moroder, Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers, Paul Williams and Pharrell Williams.

