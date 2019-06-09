Marvel Studios

Last April, Disney held an “Investor Day” meeting at which, among other things, the increasingly massive media company officially teased its upcoming streaming service for the first time. Dubbed “Disney+,” the Netflix competitor will include the conglomerate’s huge catalog of movies and television shows, as well as a new array of original content. This includes several confirmed Marvel properties, like Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki.

Aside from the occasional stray comments, however, very little is known (for sure) about these upcoming Marvel streaming shows. This is especially true of Loki, though since Avengers: Endgame, audiences and critics have begun speculating about where, how and why the new series might happen. Now, thanks to some official images from the Investor Day event that Disney just released, we know what the program’s official logo looks like — as well as one important plot detail.