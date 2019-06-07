Marvel Studios

We’ve already detailed how Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, plans to change the streaming game with plenty of blockbusters and classic films migrating to the platform, but the company wants to dominate the small screen, too. Disney’s got a killer lineup of scripted, animated, and unscripted TV shows just waiting in the wings for its planned November launch date. From Marvel offshoots to Star Wars spy thrillers, cooking competitions, travel docu-series, and a Monsters Inc. spinoff, here are some of the original series to get hype for over on Disney+.

LIVE ACTION SHOWS

LUCASFILM

The Mandalorian

Jon Favreau plans to make history with his first-ever live-action Star Wars series that should be available by the time the streaming platform launches. There’s a lot of hype around this show, deservedly so considering its cast includes names like Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, and Nick Nolte. The plot bridges the gap between the original film trilogy and the current sequel trilogy, following a lone gunfighter operating on the edges of the galaxy, far from the reach of the New Republic after the fall of the Empire.

Disney/Marvel

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie returns as the flying superhero — we’re guessing he’s postponing the donning of Cap’s shield — and Sebastian Stan is back as the once-brainwashed assassin in one of many planned Marvel offshoots for the streaming service. The show will undoubtedly follow the exploits of these two reluctant teammates as they continue saving the world and bickering like an old married couple. Expect to see them within a year of the platform’s launch.