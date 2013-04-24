‘Lone Ranger’s’ Armie Hammer joins Tom Cruise in ‘Man from U.N.C.L.E.’

#Steven Soderbergh #The Man From Uncle #Tom Cruise
04.24.13 5 years ago

Armie Hammer has bagged another potential franchise.

The “Lone Ranger” star has signed on for Warner Bros.’ “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” a big-screen version of the classic espionage series that ran for four seasons on NBC in the mid-1960s. Hammer will play the role of Illya Kuryakin, in the TV series depicted as a Soviet/Russian secret agent who works alongside American operative Napoleon Solo (the previously-cast Tom Cruise) for an international intelligence agency known as the United Network Command for Law Enforcement (U.N.C.L.E.). The two gadget-savvy partners face a regular adversary in THRUSH, an enemy organization intent on taking over the world.

The news was broken by Deadline.

Originally slated as a team-up between Steven Soderbergh and his “Ocean’s” star George Clooney, director Guy Ritchie was brought on board in December after Clooney’s departure from the project led Soderbergh to follow suit. Cruise, coming off the sci-fi hit “Oblivion,” signed on for the project just last month.

Hammer first gained attention starring as the Winklevoss twins in David Fincher’s “The Social Network” in 2010; subsequent projects have included “J. Edgar” opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and “Mirror, Mirror” with Lily Collins. He’ll next be seen as the title character in Disney’s big-budget gamble “The Lone Ranger,” which hits theaters over the 4th of July weekend.

What say you, “Man from U.N.C.L.E.” fans? Do you think Armie Hammer is a good fit for Illya Kuryakin? Sound off in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Steven Soderbergh#The Man From Uncle#Tom Cruise
TAGSARMIE HAMMERgeorge clooneyGUY RITCHIESTEVEN SODERBERGHTHE MAN FROM UNCLEThe Man from UNCLE movieTOM CRUISEWarner Bros.

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP