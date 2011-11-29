Steven Soderbergh ready to swallow ‘Bitter Pill’ after exiting ‘Man From ‘U.N.C.L.E.’

11.29.11 7 years ago

What a retirement this turned out to be.

Just a week after exiting the remake of “Man from U.N.C.L.E.”, prolific director Steven Soderbergh is getting back behind the camera…again.

Soderbergh and “U.N.C.L.E.” writer Scott Z. Burns will instead collaborate on “The Bitter Pill,” which is being shopped around to multiple studios. Burns and Soderbergh also recently teamed for “Contagion” and “The Informant!”
“Pill” is being added to Soderbergh’s crowded upcoming slate, which includes January’s “Haywire” with Gina Carano and Channing Tatum, the male stripper saga “Magic Mike” also with Tatum, and the Michael Douglas-as-Liberace HBO film “Behind the Candelabra.” Then, of course, comes retirement
Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Gregory Jacobs will produce “Pill,” which The Hollywood Reporter describes as a “thriller set in the world of psychopharmacology.”

