Lonergan’s extended ‘Margaret’ is an even richer experience

Two versions of Kenneth Lonergan’s “Margaret” finally reach a large audience tomorrow as the film makes its way to DVD/Blu-ray. Included will be the theatrical cut of the film and an extended (not “director’s”) cut.
Speaking last week with Eric Kohn at indieWIRE (which will be hosting a special New York screening of the extended cut tonight), Lonergan said, “It was nice to have the liberty to explore and go into depth in certain areas I felt were interesting to touch on and suggest in the theatrical release…it’s unusual to have the chance to do both of your ideas for a project instead of picking just one.”
Indeed, the extended version was a way for Lonergan to explore his ideas for the film outside of the constraints of a 150-minute time limit he agreed upon with the studio. It doesn’t turn the film into a new experience per se, but I feel like it injects more patience into the overall design and structure of the narrative. And to me, it’s a better movie.
I loved the theatrical cut for different reasons. The edits made the film feel a touch inelegant, which I thought actually worked in its favor. At the time I called it “a messy but truthful construction…[i]t bears the scars but wears them as a badge of honor and, in some ways, they become inherently tied to the themes being explored.”
With a handful of added scenes, extended moments and contextualizations, however, the three-hour version is a deeper breath. The filmmaking seems to take another step back to observe Lisa Cohen’s plight and marinate in what she’s going through all the more.
One scene in particular was just stunning, an aural assault from peripheral conversations as she tries to come to immediate grips with the accident she’s recently witnessed while talking with her (lovestruck) best guy friend in a restaurant. Other added elements include a follow-up to a scene in which Lisa loses her virginity and a theater class discussion that dissects the overly heightened drama of adolescent emotion (one of the film’s many themes) with precision. Both scenes give actor Kieran Culkin more to work with.
There’s also a re-inserted sequence that expands on a bombshell Lisa drops later in the film’s third act. I’m wary of discussing it at length, but it’s particularly fascinating to me because, without it, one could argue that Lisa’s bombshell raised some intriguing questions in the theatrical cut. How credible was it really? Was it a cry for attention? I liked how vague that made her motivations then, but here, again, it makes for a deeper breath and added context, turning that portion of the film into something slightly different. (And it gives J. Smith-Cameron even more opportunity to shine.)
Anyway, that entire paragraph is annoyingly vague. So I look forward to more people catching the film when it’s released tomorrow and maybe keeping the conversation going. It is a masterpiece, like nothing ever committed to film, I feel. It’s journey has been harrowing and interesting but that’s all backdrop for the rich work Lonergan did on the page as a writer and on the set as a director, working with actors honed in and pitched just right.
Check back tomorrow as Guy will have an interview with Lonergan from the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.
“Margaret” lands on DVD/Blu-ray courtesy tomorrow. Pick one up. It’s worth a blind buy.
Do you value having seen the theatrical cut first? I’m assuming that, since you claim the extended cut is the better movie, if I were to only watch one version you would recommend the extended. But if I have time should I start with the theatrical?
I think they both have merits for how they’re constructed. But the extended cut is definitely the one. IMO.
Haven’t seen the extended cut yet, but I’m excited now! I do agree though that the “third-act bombshell” (I’m pretty certain I know what you mean) will sadly take away all the vagueness surrounding her claim in the theatrical release.
I rated this A+ and it showed up as A. [www.hitfix.com]
Really looking forward to seeing the extended cut, i absolutely loved the theatrical version.
You’ve got me very intrigued by the expansion of the late plot point you mention (I assume i’m thinking of the same ‘bombshell’). (Kind of spoilers ahead, in a vague way) That moment was a key point in conversation between my wife and i after we saw it; we both assumed Lisa was lying about it and my wife thought it was an indication that Lisa had Borderline Personality Disorder (an interpretation of the character which is probably too involved to go into at any length without more people having seen the movie). Anyway, sounds like the extended cut will open that discussion up a bit more, which can only be a good thing.
It actually closes that conversation more than anything, making the theatrical all the more intriguing.
It’s a pretty good movie, but far from being a masterpiece. While everyone seems to be raving about Paquin, I wasn’t a fan of the performance at all. She’s completely unconvincing and often cringe-worthy. Ruffalo, however, was incredible in this.
*She’s completely unconvincing and often cringe-worthy*
Unpack this a little, please?
Kris,
I thought the film had some really powerful moments, but I agree with your statement that it was “messy”; however, I haven’t seen the original version which was the one you referred to as messy.
There are a lot of interesting ideas in the film, but I don’t feel like it all smoothly came together. It felt like a lot of it was thrown together in a haphazard way.
One example of something didn’t work for me was her mother’s relationship with Jean Reno. It was interesting, but I thought it pulled the viewer away from the central emotional thrust of the story.
Isn’t a masterpiece a film that is without major flaws, and doesn’t this film have some? And when you say “It is a masterpiece, like nothing ever committed to film,” what do you specifically mean by that? It had some powerful scenes in it, and it had a very complex protagonist, but I don’t know that I saw anything I’ve never seen committed to film before.
“I don’t feel like it all smoothly came together.”
This isn’t really a bad thing to me. I think the scruffy nature of the film in some ways represents itself thematically.’
And Reno’s character is essential to the film, IMO. In some ways, it’s a movie about learning to communicate as an adult, and the pitfalls inherent in that. Reno clumsily represents himself at times and I think that’s a willful reflection of that idea to an extent, while also obviously serving to be a device for building the mother’s character. After all, the film is also about two women learning to communicate with one another again.
I don’t think a masterpiece translates to flawless. And I also think “flawless” is as subjective as anything else.
What I mean by the statement you quote is that no film has explored these themes as thoroughly (IMO) before. Largely because no film has busied itself with these ideas in this way, of course, but it’s simply unique.
My fear is the swelling of support has built unfortunate hype for this movie. To me, though, it’s everything I’ve said it is and more, and I’ve seen it a few times now. Nothing has shaken that perspective yet.
@Kris, I thought you might want to know that at the NY screening last night, Lonergan (in introducing the film) thanked you personally, as well as other critics who supported the movie early on. Nice touch on his part.
Having seen the theatrical cut twice, I found the extended cut enthralling. It answered all my previous questions, filled in all narrative gaps, and IMO can almost certainly be considered the definitive version for those who have already fallen in love with the movie. It’s simply a more complete, and completed, film. The extensive use of music and the hilarious “reconciliation” scene between Lisa and her classmates were among the many highlights.
(POSSIBLE SPOILER THIS PARAGRAPH) It’s also fascinating that the whole issue of Lisa’s role in the setup to the accident was not discussed in the theatrical cut (for most of the movie) but made explicit in the extended version. This seems to me a distinct change in emphasis that goes beyond simply adding material, and I assume it was intentional on Lonergan’s part.
And yet, I don’t think the theatrical cut is completely superseded. In the earlier version, for example, there’s a wonderful edit which moves from a particularly vicious argument J. Smith-Cameron has with Paquin, to Smith’s defiant entrance onstage in her play-within-the-movie, a moment that the audience (at one of the screenings I attended) found very funny. But that wasn’t preserved in the extended cut. There’s also a line from Lisa, in a discussion with her father about boyfriend issues, that “I’m…pretty sure he likes me” that I don’t recall hearing this time around. And I also missed (a little) the blistering pacing of the theatrical cut. In a way, the shorter version is gripping where the longer one is absorbing, if that makes any sense.
So it’s not absolutely clear to me which version to recommend to someone who’s not seen either. Probably the extended cut (if one is ready to invest the time), though I think the theatrical release still has a legitimacy of its own.
A couple other minor points. We got a disclaimer from Fox Searchlight that the extended cut was cobbled together from various sources including workprints and dailies, yet I don’t recall any technical issues except maybe in one or two scenes (particularly the Brooklyn scene with Paquin and Ruffalo) where the lighting seemed to vary unnaturally. Also, I’m pretty sure we saw a projected DVD (we were in fact told “optimized for DVD”) rather than a 35mm print or a DCP, yet that shouldn’t dissuade anyone from seeing the extended cut on a big screen if they have the opportunity.
A number of people have been telling me about Lonergan’s shout-out last night. We’re very happy to have been of any service to this movie, of course. Thanks for passing that along.
I think your fourth paragraph perfectly sums up the value of both cuts. My suggestion to people who have been asking me where to start is to dive into the extended cut first, then go back and observe the editing decisions of the theatrical. I think those editorial decisions will be more appreciated (for how they serve that version of the movie) that way.