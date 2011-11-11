Looking back on pre-‘Monster’ Charlize Theron

In advance of her reportedly strong performance in “Young Adult” (which I haven”t seen yet, but Kris recently enthused over), I”ve been on something of a Charlize Theron kick lately. I”ve always liked the actress – she has about as much spiky, couldn”t-give-a-shit character as it”s possible for someone who appears to be made of fine bone china to have – and the last few years have been dispiriting ones for her fans.
Her cameo in “The Road” was a frustrating tease of her firepower, she was committed but oddly constrained in “The Burning Plain” (where Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Basinger vied for best-in-show honors), and was defeated by the most cursory of characters in the muddled “In the Valley of Elah.” She had more to offer in “Sleepwalking,” but no one was there to see it; meanwhile, let us not even speak of “Hancock,” a feeble third-wheel girlfriend role for which she could hardly have been more overqualified.
Theron”s been at risk of becoming one of those actors for whom one Oscar-winning next-level role remains the sole peak – she have followed it up with a second nomination two years later, but for a dutiful performance in a film (“North Country,” in the likely event that you”ve forgotten) it”s impossible to imagine anyone watching twice. And yet even through some lean years, Theron”s never attracted the kind of critical snark reserved for such post-Oscar underperformers as Halle Berry – partly because her triumphant turn in “Monster” (recently featured in our list of the greatest Oscar-winning biopic performances) is too immense a display of talent to put down to fluke, partly because she”s never actively off-key in even her most ill-judged projects.
Or is it because, breakthrough that “Monster” was, it wasn”t a completely unpreviewed announcement of her gifts? Rifling through Theron”s pre-Oscar CV turns up any number of unworthy scripts and thankless eye-candy roles, but a closer look at the films reveals she was working well above her pay grade in an awful lot of them. She has knowingly dippy comic zeal in the otherwise threadbare Jonathan Lynn retread “Trial and Error,” she sharply embroiders an underwritten part against an intimdating ensemble in James Gray”s “The Yards,” she obligingly vamps it up in two lesser Woody Allen flicks with a sparkle in her eye that says she knows better is to come. (Why hasn”t he used her since?) Along with Erykah Badu, she even dodges the treacle-quicksand of “The Cider House Rules,” finding clear emotional notes in the script”s ersatz assemblage of feeling.
At the time, I wondered if I was projecting too much into these performances, particularly given that I was living in South Africa at the time – a less-than-impartial critical environment where the Benoni native”s every performance, even in utterly unsalvageable hatstand roles like “The Legend of Bagger Vance,” was greeted with cheers and grand predictions for the future, even if still we kvetched about the alien pronunciation of her surname. (It”s tuh-RON, people. And give the ‘r” a roll.) Was I drinking the Kool-Aid of my compatriots? Was she that good, or did we just want her to be?
The chief exhibit in my case for Theron, prior to “Monster,” was an especially ignoble one. Taylor Hackford”s 1997 occult legal thriller “The Devil”s Advocate” is a gleefully empty-headed slab of high-spec trash in which a deranged Al Pacino, playing Mephistopheles himself, decides to do enough acting for two men – which is just as well, since Keanu Reeves ain”t doing any. Pacino”s performance is the kind of take-no-prisoners hamming from under which co-stars rarely emerge alive, and yet the film is somehow stolen by Theron, as Mary Ann, Reeves”s naïve apple-pie trophy wife who moves to Manhattan, bobs her hair and conveniently loses her mind at some speed.
It”s a role as stupid as anything else in the film, psychologically tenuous and borderline misogynistic in its shortcut to female pregnancy hysteria, and yet a wild-eyed Theron sells it, her gaze lending the character an awareness that exceeds the knowledge the script has written for her, and playing her breakdown as a gradual diminishing of resources rather than an escalation of tics. It”s exemplary between-the-lines playing – she cracked my personal Best Supporting Actress ballot for 1997, and while that list would likely look very different if I reassembled it today, she”d still be very much in the running.
I hadn”t seen “The Devil”s Advocate” in well over a decade when I recently stumbled upon it, approximately halfway through, during some late-night channel-hopping with a friend who hadn”t seen it before. “Is that Charlize Theron?” he asked uncertainly, as the actress”s then-fuller face, framed by unfamiliar dark hair, flashed on screen in one of the film”s many sub-“Rosemary”s Baby” setups. “She was really good even then, wasn”t she?” he observed a few minutes later, after Mary Ann had improbably but intensely topped herself with broken glass. She was. She still is.
So, who else was on the Theron train before the Academy climbed on board?
Keanu was awesome in that movie. Has one of my favorite line deliveries when he says “Lose? I don’t lose. I’m a lawyer. I win. That’s my job, that’s what I do.”
Love that movie, can’t wait for a blu ray.
Keanu was not awesome in that movie. He has not been awesome in any movie, and I very much doubt he ever will be. Some people just aren’t very good actors. Movies can succeed in spite of them by putting minimal weight on their shoulders and putting enough cool stuff around them, but people like Reeves cannot carry a movie by themselves.
Yawn. He has carried movies, and movies that have become classics. (Cult and regular) To say he can’t act is silly. He has natural charisma and charm, and plays off that. He’s about as versatile as Clooney is, but no one ever complains about that guy doing mostly his thing over and over again. (Keanu has been in far more interesting movies.) Give me Keanu any day of the week.
Granted, one can be charismatic without necessarily being a good actor, but I don’t really think Reeves is all that charismatic. He just has the same semi-confused air about him in pretty much every role I’ve ever seen him in. If he has some secret appeal, I certainly haven’t picked up on it. I’d be curious to hear the movies that you think he has carried. The first Matrix movie is the only thing of his that I really, unequivocally liked, but I can’t really attribute that to him. He didn’t hinder the movie, for which I am grateful, but I don’t feel he added much of anything either.
I can’t stand Reeves but I will give him props for unaccountably pulling off his weird miscasting in Dangerous Liaisons. I guess if he did a good job, I shouldn’t say he was ‘miscast,’ but for someone who is usually unwatchable I found him surprisingly good in that role. I fully expected him to drag the whole movie down.
Keanu is not a chameleon-like actor. He is a persona. And such a weird, distinct, unique one, that if he is right for the movie, it is hard to imagine anyone better. If he’s not… well, he’s saddled with a California accent, which is so naturally flat and disaffected that it makes anyone sound like a bad actor. If Meryl, the queen of accents ever had to do a movie in a California accent, people would watch it and say she’d just given her first bad performance. Watch is silly. Watch SHEDEVIL. Or don’t is a better idea.
Keanu’s best:
#1 The Matrix–Will Smith has oft said that it’s the movie he’s glad he wasn’t in, because he would have screwed it up. And he’s right. What other mainstream actor could fit into the world of cyberpunk as effortlessly as the original Dude?
2. Speed–The role of the heroic cop os so cliche that you’ve got to do something to make it surprising. so put the zoned out Reeves in an intense, constantly moving thrillride and its surprising the perfect part for him. Also, a movie filled with the manic energy of Dennis Hopper , Sandra bullock, Jan DeBont, and an out of control bus needed the calm center of Keanu to give it balance.
3. Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Some actors rise to the level of their material. Not always the case, though. given the Oscar-winning script to DANGEROUS LIAISONS, Sir Reeves delivers his second-most mocked performance. Give him a movie that feels like it was written in about an hour (which is of course, an illusion… many great comedies feel t hat way, even though it’s entirely untrue), and he has delivers his signature performance.
4. THE GIFT. It’s funny what people choose as their “look at me, I can act” movie. Why Keanu or Sam Raimi chose him to play a hulking redneck bully with enormous endowment is a mystery, but he gives his only performance that is absolutely nothing like him.
5. MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING. Yeah, conventional wisdom is that Keanu can’t do period. to make this point, people oft cite his trilogy of period pieces (DL, DRACULA, and this) to show that even in otherwise terrific movies made by great directors boasting beautiful words, this guy just sucks if you put him in period. However, this movie is unfairly cited. Don John has got to be one of the most shallow of Shakespeare’s villains, so it doesn;t take a brilliant actor, just a unique presence. Which Keanu has. And a good upper torso didn;t hurt.
Of course, King Keanu has also made PERMANENT RECORD, RIVER’S EDGE, PARENTHOOD, and POINT BREAK. And I can;t imagine anyone doing better than he in those.
Which raises a good question. Where is he?
I wasn’t necessarily on the Theron “train” pre-Monster, but I remember watching Woody Allen’s “Celebrity” and having no clue who the blonde “model” (I think her screen name was “Supermodel”) was but there was something extra special about her. It probably had more to do with how physically stunning she was, but that’s about how far back my Charlize-crush began. Also, I completely agree with Kris’ raves about her performance in YA. Hands down, one of the strongest performances of the year and an equally superb film.
Maybe I glossed over it but did you leave out Æon Flux ? Haha… that had to be one of the biggest career missteps for an Oscar winning actress.
Well, yes and no. On paper, an avant-garde, female-oriented sci-fi comic adaptation directed by Karyn Kusama must have seemed an interesting project. Hindsight is 20/20, and all that.
Aeon Flux is not as bad or embarassing as Catwoman. It was just a big box office flop. Had it made a lot of money, people would see it as they see your average Mila Jovovich flick.
Aeon Flux had some interesting ideas and visuals, but it’s obvious that the studio got too much involved with their scissors. The script could be improved. The main male roles (Marton Csokas and Jonny Lee Miller) were miscast.
I am. I’ve always thought that her gorgeous movie star looks + superb acting ability makes her stand-out in Hollywood today (a sort of blonde Liz Taylor of this era).
F***! Recently I was thinking about her career as I read Cody’s Young Adult script. I love this woman. She’s so damn sexy and HUGELY talented, yet I feel she’s so underrated (even with one Oscar). The thing is I’m positive we still haven’t seen her major performance.
And you’re right about Woody Allen. Why hasn’t he used her since?
I love this performance. By the way “The Devil’s Advocate” is a ’97 release.
So it is. Still have the South African release date in my head. Thanks.
She is so impossibly beautiful. I wonder if that has hurt her chances at some roles she’s wanted, even after Monster. There are many beautiful women in the film business, but she’s kind of on another level.
I was on the train when I saw her in The Ciderhouse Rules and noticed she had a certain natural ability and an old hollywood movie star charisma.
I also thought she worked Woody Allen’s material so well. Those films were just not his best. I agree, why hasn’t he used her again? Probably because he’s too stuck on using lifeless Scarlett Johansson. She only rests on her looks. Charlize could handle his dialogue well and look amazing doing it.
Totally agree about that Devil’s performance being underrated. I remember seeing it and thinking to myself – this is a pretty fearless actress.
By the way, I really recommend seeing the film in full – pretty satisfying and great direction by Hackford.
I’ve seen it in full. Was that directed to me, or just a general comment?
It was directed at you, Guy. Sorry, the “approximately halfway through” comment threw me off. Coolio.
Ah. That was when I recently caught it again. I see my phrasing is completely misleading there.
Totally agree with you! I am still impressed with her work in “The Devil’s Advocate” until this day (not with the film in general, though!). And liked her a lot in “The Cider house Rules”. The other bad pre-“Monster” film I liked her a lot in was “The Astronaut’s Wife” with Johnny Depp. No one saw that one, I suppose…
@Patrick: I’m totally with you! I even like The Astronaut’s Wife as a movie, but I especially like Theron in it. Not everything works in it, but I’m glad someone else stuck up for it.
I remember even then Entertainment Weekly gave Charlize Theron a great review for Astronaut’s Wife. They didn’t praise the performance but they basically said that Charlize surprised them and they realized she was more than some model. That she had a marvelously expressive face and can deliver. Theron was praised on the Siskel and Ebert show for Ciderhouse Rules. Some people did notice her talent before Monster.
Head in the Clouds was unfairly panned. It’s flaws were made up for by a solid performance from Theron and an orgy of sex appeal. Cruz was okay too ;-)
As I am one of two people I know that liked Aeon Flux, I will say I liked it because of Theron and Csokas sold the weird hate/pathos of Aeon and Trevor Goodchild.
Yup. Count me among Charlize Theron’s fans. Ever since I saw her in “The Astronaut’s Wife”, I was impressed by her. Not only she has the physical good looks (an understatement), you can tell she’s super smart (emotionally and intellectually.) I have to admit, though, that I didn’t remember she played Keanu’s wife in “The Devil’s Advocate”! I totally have to see that movie again since it’s been a long time ago.
I’m pretty stoked for her career right now “Young Adult”, and that new trailer of “Snow White & the Huntsman” sent me into a near seizure by how delicious Charlize looks and sounds. She is the primary reason I’ll watch that movie, which itself doesn’t look bad at all.
I first noticed Charlize Theron when I saw 2 Days in the Valley. I fell head over heels for her when I saw Trial and Error (I’ve never met anyone who saw it in theaters) and she’s been at the top of my list since then.
I still think it’s because of her that The Devil’s Advocate doesn’t fall apart. Al and Keanu are so far apart that she brings balance to the movie.
Even though I knew it was her under the makeup in Minster, I found it difficult to reconcile that this gorgeous blonde could look like that.
I look forward to seeing Young Adult next month.
Thanks for the clarification on the pronunciation of her last name. I’ll have fun telling people that. :-D
Don’t forget her work on Arrested Development. She was superb for those episodes!
Those episodes are why I’ve never really been a Theron fan. I found them the low point of a great series and her character especially grating. Jason Bateman called Theron’s arc his least favorite parts too. She looks very good in Young Adult though.
Well I don’t think it’s fair to write her off as a fan just because you didn’t like the way the direction of her story went on a guest appearance on a tv show. That’s the writers that you should have an issue with.
Charlize walked off with her very first film (that I know if) some time back around 1996, namely 2 DAYS IN THE VALLEY. For those who don;t remember, it was one of those ’90’s post-PULP FICTION indie crime thrillers with an ensemble cast all playing supporting roles ina movie with multiple plot strands. This was a pretty good one with an all-around excellent cast (Jeff Daniels, Eric Stoltz, Marsha Mason,…) But the showpiece of the movie was the tall blonde hit woman who engaged in unbelievably sexy foreplay on hitman James Spader and did one of the great woman-on-woman fight scenes against Teri Hatcher. Of course, this role wasn’t going to win any plaudits for moving forward the cause of women in film, but she rocked it anyhow.
A later performance which I think you were too quick to dismiss was her performance as a cop/Dr. Watson to Tommy Lee Jones’ Sherlock in IN THE VALLEY OF ELAH. We know she can do glamorous, we know she can do ugly, but this role called for her to be an ordinary working woman who was still intelligent and attractive in an Everywoman kind of way. Also, as with Dr. Watson, she’s the eyes and heart of the story. It’s one of her best.
What, no mention of “Mighty Joe Young” (or did I just miss it)? Best to have left off “The Astronaut’s Wife”, too.
I wasn’t all that big on Charlize pre-Monster, but I hadn’t seen any of the performances you cite as being worth a dime except “Cidar House Rules”, and I don’t remember taking much of anything from that movie.
Yupp! She stole the show and more so. The transformation of Mary Ann is sad and she acts crazy good. She was also good in Celebrity. Theron is wild, very beautiful and seems not to take herself that seriously. Looking forward to see her i YA and in Snow White
