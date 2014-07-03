Looking back on six great years at In Contention

I've had several weeks to draft this piece, and several drafts it has taken, but the introduction is always the hardest part – the part where the bittersweet reason for breaking from our daily programming has to be announced. So let's lead with the good news: I'm excited to announce that my three-year relationship with Variety is growing into something more permanent and prominent – starting this month, I will be contributing regularly to the trade paper, both as a film critic and a features writer. The bad news you may have guessed: this means my time at In Contention has come to an affectionate close.
Greg Ellwood expressly asked me not to make this a farewell note, and he's right: nobody's disappearing. Readers who wish to follow my writing will still be able to do so at a number of outlets; on the reverse track, I will remain an avid reader at HitFix. Still, after six productive years alongside Kris at In Contention, it will feel strange not to be providing the content at the site I firmly (if none-too-objectively) believe remains the best in the awards-coverage racket. In Contention has grown and changed substantively since I came on board in the spring of 2008, and not just through joining the HitFix umbrella nearly three years ago. Yet its clear-eyed editorial approach and active engagement with its audience have remained constant.
Proud as I am to have been a part of that, those were characteristics I admired about the site before my time there. It's why I sent Kris a tentative email when he put out a call for new contributors at the end of the 2007 awards season. (To jog your memory, the Coens, Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton were among those clutching their new golden toys. Daniel Day-Lewis had just won another. The more things change, eh?) I wasn't a published film writer in any forum. Rather, I'd spent the last couple of years temping, doing odd screenwriting jobs and poring over my own feature script. My criticism was confined to journals and diaries. Nevertheless, I asked, would it be useful to Kris to have someone pitch in occasionally from London? Slightly to my surprise, he thought it would.
I joined In Contention in March. The next month, I wrote my first review for the site: somewhat auspiciously, it was of Mike Leigh's “Happy-Go-Lucky,” a film I initially underestimated before it crept up in my affections, eventually placing in my Top 10 of that year. People said nice things; I was still somewhat bemused that my thoughts on a particular artwork were of interest to total strangers. It's a curiosity of film reviewing that never really goes away, even as your readership grows more familiar and more loyal. It's a lot to ask of a person, placing stock (and valuable reading minutes) in your opinion, whether they agree with it or not.
Reviews were a pretty infrequent business for me until we began hitting the film festival circuit – a cinephile's playground that never loses its sense of pleasure or privilege, and one I'd long dreamed of entering before In Contention gave me the wherewithal to do so. We started small, but not that small: it was our good fortune that the London Film Festival opened with the world premiere of future Best Picture nominee “Frost/Nixon” that year, and my tepid review gave me my first real taste of the blogosphere's biteback. I remember the film more fondly than I should – more than I should at all – as a result.
From there, we moved further afield to Edinburgh – a happy hunting ground that year, where I got my first glimpse of “The Hurt Locker,” “Fish Tank” and “Antichrist” – and then to Venice, which has remained foremost in my festival-related affections ever since. Let's say we got off on the right foot: an 8:30am screening of my beloved “White Material” (pictured above) and a nighttime wander through the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, shut down for a Todd Haynes-hosted dinner, are ones for the all-time memory bank. It was there, if I hadn't realized it before, that the good fortune of being able to consume art for a living was most emphatically underlined to me.
Berlin followed in 2010 – unearthing my favorite of that year, “The Illusionist,” as early as February – before we finally cracked Cannes. It's a circus as exhilarating as it is exasperating, first time or, I should imagine, fiftieth. I bought my penguin suit, accepted my lowly yellow press pass with a smile, and hoped for the best. I got it. Somehow scoring a ticket to the red-carpet screening of “Certified Copy” (my second look at Kiarostami's metaphysical marvel in as many days), sneaking a backward glance as I reached the top of the famous Lumière stairs and seeing Juliette Binoche beginning her own ascent, I allowed myself to get starstruck – not just by the star, but by the festival, the moment, the improbable circumstances that had put me there.
Reviews were just one side of things, of course. In Contention enabled me to interview personal heroes, and better yet, taught me to do so without quivering. A pinch of wonder remains, as I think it must: the day I'm not internally knotted over speaking to, say, David Cronenberg is the day I'll find a new line of work. Good interviews burn in my mind as brightly as good movies, be it a chatty Mayfair lunch with Patricia Clarkson or a melancholy phoner from Paris with Emmanuelle Riva. I fondly remember my first interview, with Eddie Marsan, over a pint in his local Turnham Green pub – he professed to being as unused to the practice as I was.
Then there were the articles in all other shapes and forms: the Top 10 lists, the Long Shot columns, the Page to Screen series, the awards predictions, the daily fill of newsy bits and bobs. I don't know how many thousand words I've written for In Contention since 2008, and I don't know how many of those are worth saving, but every one has contributed to a style that I hope is recognizably mine, wherever it lives in the future. In Contention gave me as free and generous a platform as any rookie film writer could ask for – through Kris' patient and open-minded editorship, but also through the ever-vocal, ever-inquisitive response of an engaged readership.
If I've become a better writer over the last six years, it's because I haven't been writing into a void: a voice cannot develop without conversation, after all. So here's my chance to thank you for being good readers, whether you've been with us from the modest blog days, or joined us in the shinier post-HitFix era. Some of you have enjoyed my work, others I know have not: either way, I've gained much from your interaction, support and frequent debate on these pages.
While watching Spike Jonze's “Her” last year, it occurred to me that the film's kinda-sorta-sci-fi premise wasn't so very futuristic or fantastical after all: the relationships formed with steadfast commenters, most of whose faces (or real names, even) I will never know, seem no less real than the bond Theodore Twombly forges with his formless OS. The internet, it seems, has changed the way most writers respond to their readers, whether on journalistic outlets, personal online diaries or social media. (Yet another item on the long list of things I owe to Kris: he was the one who persuaded me to most reluctantly join Twitter. Thanks. I think.) So much distance has been shortened in that relationship: a reader can follow a writer from one forum to another in the space of a click. It's yet another reason why this needn't be a goodbye.
With that, then, the other two obvious thank-yous. To Kris, of course, to whom I've already expressed my lifelong appreciation for his friendship, encouragement and every advantage given me by In Contention – my new employers would never have been paying attention in the first place if you didn't do what you do so well. And to Greg and the happily extended HitFix family, who secured us a bigger audience and have done so much to help us raise our game accordingly – I'm eager to see how In Contention continues to adapt and evolve from season to season.
You'll see my byline at least once more on the website: I have one more interview up my sleeve, stored up for next week. That it's with the stars and directors of Sundance hit “Land Ho!,” the kind of fresh independent work that I've tried to champion in my time here, makes it feel as sweet a note to go out on as any. Beyond that, look for me at my new Variety home (as well my weekly column at The Observer, among other gigs made possible by In Contention) and, of course, Twitter. “Don't be a stranger” feels an odd thing to say to uncounted readers on the internet; it's to your credit that it feels appropriate here.
I’ve been reading your thoughtful articles for nearly the same amount of time. Always looked forward to your reviews of new festival premieres. Thanks for offering so many great pieces, and good luck in your future ventures. May your reviews be read by me and many others for years to come.
And thank you especially for so politely and consistently engaging with readers in the comments. It’s always been very much appreciated and adds a lot to the reading experience.
Thank YOU. It helps that most of our readers engage so actively and constructively in the comments. Of course there are exceptions, but they are the norm at many other sites.
I will miss reading your great articles and reviews on this site, Guy. But good luck over at Variety. I’ll make sure to slog myself over there from now on (as if all of this is such a physical hardship for me). Good luck, and good job!
Thank you, and see you there!
Noooooooo!!!! Good luck, Guy. You will be missed.
No more Oscar Talk.
No more Guy.
:(
I’m touched, but don’t worry! I know there’s plenty of good stuff coming.
Excellent :)
Guy, deep congratulations! For your British readers this isn’t much of a surprise, as I feel a sad stab of the inevitable (along with effusive pleasure) every time your criticism appears in a forum other than this one. I think I started reading InContention at almost the same time you started writing for it. Every time I’ve come back over the last six years it’s been with genuine excitement for your take on the Oscar season and the much, much wider film world you’ve unlocked beyond it. Your work is as valuable to industry professionals as to readers who enjoy the films and your writing for their own sake, and I can’t wait to catch it in print!
Thank you, that’s so lovely to hear. I really hope you continue to enjoy my work in a new context.
I’m really sad about this. =(
As I said above, good things ahead! No need to be sad.
I’m so happy for you, Guy! That is such excellent news and I’m sure you will enjoy your new gig very much. I’ll have to add those sites to my daily bookmark trail to catch up with what you’ve written from here on out. In Contention won’t be the same without you but I’m excited just the same.
I’ve been a big fan of your writing since the very beginning and I can’t even count how many films you’ve introduced me to over the years that have turned out to be some of my favorite films of all time (Julia, The Double Hour, Monsters, Bright Star, Holy Motors, Tabu, and Kaboom are just a few that come to mind.) Which is not to say that I won’t be able to be introduced to even more films at your new outlets, it’s just gonna be a change of location is all.
I hope your new gigs will still allow you to continue your exceptional film festival coverage (I don’t think anyone provides better prep-work for competition films than you do with your Cannes Check series,) and I look forward to continue reading your reviews and articles for many years to come. :^D
Thank you, Michael, both for your kind words and for being such a loyal reader. I’m so glad I’ve steered you to such wonderful films, and hope I can keep doing so.
Congratulations Guy and best of luck at your (very much deserved) new post.
Your writing is always a pleasure to read and although you’ll be missed around these parts, I’m sure you’ll gain as many new fans over at Variety as you already have here.
Thank you, Alasdair.
Guy, you’ve always been my absolute favorite film writer around and I’ll be following both your twitter account and your ongoing journalism at every outlet that finds the honor of publishing your work. Probably an ignorant question, but is any of your screenwriting or other fictional work available anywhere? As a screenwriter and occasional producer of short films (and published author of short stories and poetry), I’d be curious to see the creative output of someone with such like-minded opinions on film.
Since you’ve forbidden farewells, I’ll simply say I’ll see you around, wherever that may be.
Not really — though I guess some of the short films I’ve had a hand in may be lurking online. One of my big plans going forward is to make more time for prose fiction — we’ll see! Thank you so much for your interest.
Happy trails, Guy.
Thanks, Will.
I want you to know I have gone through several versions of this post. One being a fictitious letter to you as if In Contention were high school and you were my best friend moving away from me. You were the school bookworm I sought counsel from. And Kris was a jock who mocked me though I had a crush on him in private that I entrusted you with. The other was a poem. But it read banal to me. I also wrote about wishing we knew each other as real people in the physical. I would buy you a lunch to celebrate your new job. And it would be a cheap lunch because I cannot afford a meal worthy of your writing. I love you and that sounds empty because I am a keyboard person. This is a lot of rambling on my part. But I can’t fake articulation today. My emotions are overwhelming me. And I want to share everything with you as if I will never have another opportunity.
This is one of my all-time favorite comments EVER.
I am both profoundly moved and absolutely tickled by this. Thank you so much. But there will be plenty of other opportunities, I’m sure.
I’m not going to lie–this news kind of crushes me. I’ve been following In Contention avidly since the summer of 2008, and your contributions, Guy, have been a huge part of the appeal of this site. By saying that, I don’t want to detract from the other contributors (I have enormous respect for what Kris and the others do as well), but you’re a great writer and a sharp, witty commentator, and your voice contributed a great deal to the tone of In Contention. So even though you’ll be appearing elsewhere on the internet, I’ll still greatly miss your presence in this blog.
But I’ve also been thrilled over the past couple of years to watch you move higher and higher up the film-critic landscape–your success is hugely deserved. To be honest, I was actually wondering to myself just a few weeks ago whether all of your new commitments might cause you to leave In Contention eventually…I guess I just didn’t realize it will be that soon. Good luck!
Thank you, Joe — that means a lot coming from a reader who’s been here nearly as long as I have. It’s nice to be missed, but I know the site will continue to be essential reading.
Generally I tend to avoid large review pieces because they often bring key plot bits every now and then. While they’re not spoilers, I rather have as little knowledge as possible when I’m about to see a movie I’m eagerly waiting.
I’m not blaming you for them in any way, in fact, it’s the opposite: you’re the exception. Your reviews were so elegant and poetically shaped I just had to let my issues behind. If I had to find out about something critical, I rather it be through your words and not someone who wouldn’t bother with approach and delivery. The ones “spoiler warnings” were made for. There were even times you elevated a terrible movie just by trashing it with a mild-mannered eloquence — how could a movie this bad inspire writing this good?
You’re gonna be missed around here, Guy. Thanks for everything — including these double-dashes, which I literally started using (and abusing) after reading a few of your entries. Best of luck!
What a lovely comment, and I know exactly what you mean. My favourite reviews, personally, are the ones that reveal more to a reader after they’ve seen the film, but I’m flattered that you’ve broken your resolve for me. (That said, I’ve always strenuously avoided what I consider to be significant spoilers.) Don’t take my advice on the double dashes, though — they’re a bad habit!
Guy,
Well…you know very well.
Go get ’em.
-Kris
Congratulations Guy! I will miss reading your work on the site that has been a constant in my daily life for five years. Thanks Kris for getting him to join Twitter.
Thank you. I’m still not sure if my joining Twitter was a healthy thing or not.
I agree with Hannah and Her Sisters, 400 Blows, and Persona. Although I believe Crimes and Misdemeanors is the best of Woody Allen.
And good luck Guy, you are my favourite here.
Certainly a good choice too. And thank you.
Guy, your articles have always been so thoughtfully written. I appreciate every little bit of your work over your time at my favorite film coverage site. Your reviews have led to me seek out films I would have otherwise ignored. Here’s to good times past and future.
It’s always the most rewarding thing to hear that I’ve highlighted a worthwhile film you wouldn’t otherwise have seen. Thank you.
It’s going to be hard for Greg to find a writer that brings what Guy brought to In Contention.
Hopefully this doesn’t play out like Fast 7 with someone superimposing Guy onto a lookalike’s body and rumors eventually surfacing that Kris is staying in his trailer a lot and asking what he’s doing here.
Good luck on the new job Guy and may the Variety readers become more aware of the joys of Nicole Kidman art house films
Haha, thank you! I’m okay with superimposing myself onto a lookalike’s body, as long as the body is an improvement on mine.
Being a reader from London, I’ve always had a soft spot for your writing. But it’s so much more than that: you’re an absolutely brilliant writer and it’s been a pleasure to read you here at In Contention. I wish you all the best in your new home, Guy, and I’ll always enjoy seeing your name in the by-line, whichever publication it may appear in. All the best with the prose fiction too.
Thank you so much, fellow Londoner.
Well this sucks (for the InContention part) and great for you (for the Variety part), congrats!
In Contention will miss you for those obscure and hard to read about anywhere else films that you always managed to find, watch, review and place on your end of year lists. Otherwise, I never would’ve heard of them.
I will say that I didn’t notice who wrote the article at first so it was a very “what? wait, WHAT? NO!” thinking it was Kris and In Contention was gone. But this is still pretty bad…..again only for my In Contention reading, because you will be missed.
You’re part of the reason why InContention is a button on my toolbar.
Good luck and Congrats again!
We’re still here so never fear. :)
And Guy will no doubt be ever present in the comments.
Oh, In Contention will certainly endure. Again, it thrills me no end to hear that my recommendations have been of use.
You’ll be missed Guy, you’ve always added a lot to incontention. As your article says, we’ll be alone yet not alone. Good luck!
Glad someone crowbarred in an AYNY reference! Thanks :)
Guy, I have been reading your posts at In Contention for more than 5 years now, and I have to say, even though I have disagreed with you many a times, I have always admired your writing. There are very few film-writers out there, who are identifiable based on their writing style and you are one of them. Best wishes for your endevour at Variety. Hopefully, you will remain as visible there, as you were at In Contention.
Thank you. Yours is a familiar and faithful presence in the comments — we feel we get to know you guys too!
Okay, when I saw the image from White Material, it was alarm bells. I actually pass the image every day as the poster is framed, and is mounted on the wall outside my youngest daughter’s bedroom. And the brashest tag-line on the poster is the quote that states “Clare Denis is the finest director working today”, or similar.
As a fan-boy, I always associate you with that film Guy, and have said often to friends and colleagues, “Guy Lodge is the finest film writer working today.” It would appear that Variety agree to some large degree. Perhaps the compliment is too broad – I can say with certainty that “Guy Lodge is the writer with whom I synch closer than anyone else I am reading”, but then I recall those great reviews you have written – and there are many – and I’ll revert: you are the best film writer at work today.
I followed you from the Notebook blog, and I’ll follow you wherever you go next.
There have been moments that we have disagreed, but they are few. I have not looked at your all time list yet, but i bet i can guess 70% of them!
I like your optimism regarding a quick-click change of destination rather than a farewell – it’s a wise, and considered position. Only what we have all come to expect from you Mr Lodge!
Good luck, and massive thanks for all the effort.
That is such a lovely comment. And your daughter should consider herself fortunate to have such a good film guarding her room. Thank you.
Geez, I spend all day on the road, and look what I miss!
Huge congratulations, Guy, although I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t feel a pang of sadness at knowing that you won’t be at In Contention anymore. I’ve been following your writing since the very beginning at the old IC site, and no exaggeration, your work has played a huge part in my cinematic education. You’ve been the first person to bring so many great films to my attention, from “Lore” to “Bright Star” to “A Separation” to literally dozens (if not hundreds) more.
Best of luck, and I look forward to reading everything that carries your byline at Variety. And please stay active on Twitter!
I intend to! Thanks so much.
Congratulations and good luck at Variety, Guy! One of my favorite (and secret) past times when a film comes out is guessing if Guy Lodge will like it or not. You’re almost as unpredictable as Ebert (in the best of ways) which is always exciting. We’re talking about a ‘guy’ with Stoker, Gravity, Upstream Color, and The Lone Ranger all sharing in the glory of a year end list. I think that is definitive Guy Lodge – every type of filmmaking getting respect.
Best wishes!
Ha, how often were you right? That’s very flattering.
About 50/50, actually. Though we tend to agree probably 70% of the time.
Well, this news definitely saddens me but I want to wish you the absolute best of luck, Guy, and to congratulate you on the sweet gig. You are one of my absolute favourite film writers and I’ve always looked forward to your contributions to this site over the last couple of years.
Thank you so much.
Guy is the man no matter where he writes but I gotta say he and Kris made for a great duo.
We certainly did! I’ll miss it. Still, good to freshen things up.
I too have been reading In Contention since 2008. I haven’t commented much as I haven’t had much to say but I couldn’t let Guy leave without thanking him for introducing me to several film makers I wouldn’t have found otherwise. Most of all thank you for giving me Claire Danes , who I adore now and I only know because you wrote so passionate about her.
Thank you Guy and good luck. And if the powers that be at Variety don’t treat you well, I’m sure Kris will take you back :-)
I meant, of course, Claire Denis …
Ha, I was wondering when and in what context I’d written so passionately about Claire Danes, given that I started writing here long after the “My So-Called Life” era. Thank you.
First time long time. Thank you for all your time, efforts, and thoughts. I truly enjoyed every article and despite not really visiting the Variety site I will keep on reading. Good luck!
Thanks for speaking up!
Since first stumbling upon Incontention in 2008, yours was one of the voices I most looked forward to hearing during awards season, Guy. Too many critics or awards pundits just sound the same. You (and Kris as well of course) stood out, and it made coming to this site a delight that never got old. I’d say good luck, but your writings have long ago proven you do not need it. Oh, and your shoutout to “When Harry Met Sally” (a personal top 20-er) in your Top Ten piece was wonderful to read. Hadn’t said that before, so there it is. :)
Thank you! “When Harry Met Sally…” is absolute studio perfection.
I hadn’t realized that you and I came to In Contention at pretty much the same moment. It was one of the sites I poked my head into that season with the Coens, etc., but In Contention became my absolute go-to site the next season. Why? The quality of the writing, of course. There are plenty of people writing about movies in general and the Oscars in particular all over the internet, but none as eloquently as at In Contention.
I know, I know. I’m still going to be able to read Kris, and I’ve already got you bookmarked at Variety, but it’s just going to be weird having to go somewhere else to read you.
And for the record, “Don’t let ’em catch you caring” is still my all-time favorite Oscar piece.
I wish you nothing but good luck.
Thank you, these comments really do mean a lot.
Sigh, I hate change…
For all you’ve brought to this site:
Thank you, Guy.
Always appreciated the quality of your writing and the quality of your discourse in the commentary section.
(I’ve bookmarked the Guardian and Variety links)
Thanks, Danny — and I appreciate your following me to new outlets.
This news just makes me bawl.Absolutely LOVE your writing Guy.You are my favorite critic,my guide into film ,everything.I am really passionate about your writings.Your writings gave me that flush of first love seen across Adele Exarchopoulos face,as I was just 17 when I really fell for your writing.Some of the insight into some films still makes me go DAMN,you are an absolute genius.I feel like I have already been to film school,the Guy Lodge and Kris tapley film school and I feel like I have learned so much about the craft and the finer aspects of filmmaking.I really pity all those imdbers and awardsdailyers who have never ventured out into these delicious corners.Oh man if it weren’t for you I would still have been arguing shit at some imdb forum.
On one hand while I am absolutely happy for your success and climb up the ladder.I always knew this was inevitable I am just not sure that formal outlets such as Variety and Observer will ever give you as much free reign for your more informal pieces..I only worry that these new outlets are going to make it harder to know you AS you.I love your paragraph spanning single sentences.The variety reviews are just too short.I really feel a lot of distance from you in these pieces…I want the FULL guy lodge experience the raves for burlesque (I know you will still give out raves but those raves feel somewhat tempered and not so quite joyous?).I really love those letter grades you give out here at incontention and I can’t bear to part with those! And will we still get those Nicole Kidman fan pieces or your lists in this and that every now and then.I hope you can maintain a blogspot or something for random musings? Or would that be breaching some contract?Your daily news stories too are never ever boring.They have a witty something observation lurking in them.And I know this May be a farewell to awardsblogging in a major way but man for those of still invested in such silly pleasures your voice will be a major loss.I love your Silver Linings and Hustle defences(I am still awaiting a new David O Russell which Kris will love and a new Alexander Payne which Guy cannot loathe,*chuckle*…..and this just shows the duality and balance these two bring to this blog,one without the other is lopsided!) and your carefully curated daily awards news pieces from around the web.I really don’t want to miss stuff like that.In short I like the messy bits of the reviews(like a David o Russell movie) which I just hope are not weeded out at your new pastures.
Anyways this still feels like a farewell of some sort or form which I love so I just wanna say thank you for all the joy you have given me.And also all the vocabulary( Love all the Guyisms ….brisk,frisky, spry,woozy,brittle,fearsomely???–I love fearsomely haha. Oh man I could go on taut,tart,nimble, and all those variations on bruised/wounded/splintered/lacerated.Really like how you make love to your movies Guy.).I hope to still have fun following you on twitter( I hope you haven’t gone all uppity on us over there as well, I need to absolutely know what goes on in Cheryl Cole’s head during Cannes screenings .haha). In conclusion I have absolutely had a blast looking at film through your cinematic glasses..Looks like the spectacle frames are going to change but I really don’t want to let go of the old frames.And I really hope the view doesn’t change much.
Sorry to ramble so much though ,didn’t want to edit much and just put whatever was going through my head.
Au revoir Guy!
Love , a fan and a friend(I hope) from India where there is a lot of film noise but not much film music.
How touching! You’ve obviously been a very careful and dedicated reader over the years, and I’m honoured that you’ve been inspired by my work. I don’t know yet exactly what my writing plans are going forward outside Variety — but I’d certainly be allowed to write independently if the mood took me. The freeform nature of my reviews here has certainly been fun to play with, and it’s to Kris’s credit that I’ve been given so much leeway, but I enjoy the challenge of finding my own voice within different house styles too. And I personally won’t miss the letter grades too much. Thank you!
I’ve been reading In Contention daily since late in the 2008-2009 awards season. I was 15 then, and am now 20. I can honestly say that you and Kris have shaped my understanding of/appreciation for/taste in film more than anything or anyone else in my life. And your writing style has, to some extent, seeped into mine (I’ll echo the note about em dashes that an earlier commenter made).
So though I’m saddened by the news, I’ll choose to focus on gratitude: thank you for all you’ve provided us. I will continue to follow both your work and In Contention, of course. Good luck with all your future endeavors.
Thank you for growing up with us!
When I first started reading InContention, I remembered there was this writer who kept telling readers to see “White Material”. Of course, I chose to ignore this person because of the rebel in me. Then the Criterion collection came out and curiously and reluctantly, I borrowed it from the library. After finished watching the film, it made me feel uneasy but completely overwhelmed. Then I ordered the DVD right away. Thank you Guy :)
If I’ve made just one reluctant person see that film, my work is done. Thanks!
I’m grateful for your presence on the internet. A great writer with great taste, and that’s bloody rare.
Thank you! I think there are a few myself (not that I’m necessarily saying I’m one).
Thanks Guy, particularly for your fulsome praise of three fantastic films I otherwise might have missed: WEEKEND (which ended up my #1 of the year), TABU and, most recently, PRAIA DO FUTURO. I look forward to reading more of your work at Variety.
And this new opportunity for Guy is also a big tribute to Kris’s generous work as an editor and just how fantastic IN CONTENTION is and always has been (I’ve been a reader ever since the days of Oscar Central!).
Where did you see Praia do Futuro? Glad you did! And I echo your sentiments about Kris, of course.
Guy, I saw Praia do Futuro at the Sydney Film Festival in June and it’s stayed with me. I’m keen to see it again but it’s not released in the UK or US (as Futuro Beach) till 2015, so I may be waiting a while…
God, this is so selfish. Mr. Lodge there is nothing but good wishes for you, coming from me; for everything that’s next in your career. but how hard is it to accept changes!! We take for granted that our daily clicks and email alerts will remain uneventful in terms of proximity (as in, Angelina makes a move, Guy keeps being here). I don’t think is silly to get attached to strangers you follow online, because, well you become a fan and admirer of their work, which makes them less of some unknown folks and more of a reference, a steady opinion you agree or disagree with; what you do with a friend. But with greater admiration, I guess.
I’ve got nothing but praises for what Kris and you created in here: a space for discussion about under-the-line tasks in a movie, an international spectre of auteurs and artists for us to discover, as well as a heavy load of vocabulary to repeat 10 times until the words are part of our lives. I stumbled across In Contention looking for an specific review: I stayed for Kris’ approach to articles and interviews, always so instructive, almost academically. I stayed for your passion and wording even to explain the disdain you might feel for a movie, or the total admiration a film lighted up on you; and I stayed for the possibility that maybe once I could disagree with you about a movie, reading your review after seeing it. It happened, so yay!
You solely are the reason why I also gave it a try to all the other material HitFix has to offer, and I’ll dearly miss when checking out a gallery made by “HitFix Staff”, to rapidly recognize your slide because it has the longest paragraph and the most unique choice. Ah, yes: I’m a big fan Mr. Lodge. Sometimes the way show business works gets wearily on me, but going back to your posts always reminded me of the artistic value one must not forget the cinema carries. And yours and Kris’ interest kept mine alive, always.
If intelligence is an attractive asset, then consider me in love, Guy. Damn right is not a goodbye, as good things are in everyone’s future and we all will be there to follow them. And as much in love as I am with you, the biggest hug really goes to Kris, who gave you your first shot, put you in our lives, and I’m sure is really needing one right now.
Bookmarks are ready, and we’ll find each other in the comment section once more when In Contention covers your first film endeavor, and viceversa with Kris’ projects, I’m sure. Cheers.
“I’m not sure what the future holds but I do know that I’m going to be positive and not wake up feeling desperate. As my dad said ‘Nic, it is what it is, it’s not what it should have been, not what it could have been, it is what it is.”-NK
You’ve got me suppressing a sniffle! I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to hear this. Thank you, and please do keep reading — both my work and In Contention, of course.
This bring a little tear to my face. I’ve been following In Contention for the last six years indeed, and I feel like I know you and Kris through your voices. I revered the original site so much that when it moved to Hitfix, I threw a fit. I’m not gonna lie and will say I still miss the simplicity of that site, but I see how the move has benefitted all parties, and I’m happy about that.
First, the conclusion of Oscar Talk and now this. The heartbreak. But good things will keep coming, I trust. Thank you for your ever so intelligent and elegant writing. I have learnt a great deal of film and how to think of film through it—and through you.
I look forward to following you wherever else your digital ink may splash. Very best wishes!
Thank you for this, and for rolling with the punches over the years.
Guy, I must have started following In Contention just after you joined in 2008, because to me you’re as inseparable a part of the site as Kris. Your writing is insightful and full of passion, and it’s been a delight to read your work over the years. It’s no surprise then that other outlets wanted to have you on their team as well.
I am a rare commenter, but an avid reader of the site, and I think I can speak for many of the other quiet readers when I say that In Contention’s coverage won’t be quite the same without you. Your particular brand of wit, writing style, and discerning criticism played a large part in my development as a budding cinephile, and for that, you have my deepest thanks. Best wishes at Variety, and know that you’ll have a regular reader there in me – though I’m sure I won’t be the only one.
I know my comments are getting repetitive here, but I’m genuinely running out of words at this point — that’s how overwhelmed I am by this response. Thank you so much for such kind thoughts.
Guy, this came as quite a shock. I’ve always enjoyed reading your postings; you have a writing style which is easy to read, and you always make interesting and thoughtful comments.
I’ve particularly appreciated the serious attention you pay to the Foreign-Language Oscar race, particularly in the preliminary stages, when no other blogger I can think of has as much information as you have had about the candidates from the various countries. I hope that you’ll be able to do some of that coverage at Variety. (I’ve bookmarked your page there and at the Observer.)
Good luck in the future!
I hope so, too — either way, I’ll continue to follow the process with interest. Thanks for your readership.
This is like the Coen Brothers all of a sudden deciding to go their separate ways. Without Guy & Kris together, how are we supposed to go on?!
Thanks for the memories, Guy. You are simply the best and will no doubt remain one of my absolute favorite film critics wherever you may go. It’s safe to say you were one of the essential reasons I’ve been excited to visit In Contention every day for the past few years and you are going to be sorely missed by many.
And by the way, Hannah and Her Sisters is my favorite Woody too.
“For all my education, accomplishments and so-called wisdom, I can’t fathom my own heart.”
That’s a highly flattering comparison! ‘Hannah’ forever.
Sad to see this. I’ve relished the breadth and wit of your contributions here, and am now wishing I had been as obsessively thorough in reading along with you as many others seemingly have! Thankfully, things tend to not disappear online, so I’ll dip into the archives for some of those personal highlights you mention.
To suggest that this site has just lost half its zest would seem an insult to its founder, but it isn’t meant that way at all. So a hearty thank you, and best wishes with all future adventures!
Thank you very much! The site will find a new, different energy — and yes, the archives aren’t going anywhere.
Congratts Guy! You’ll be missed here. I started reading you and Kris back in the Incontention days. So its being a pleasure. I always appreciated your focus on independent films, and of course, for being a champion of The Heat last year. Go Sandy and Melissa!
Good luck in everything!
There can be no championing of independent cinema without equal championing of The Heat — they exist in perfect balance. Thank you!
I started coming to I.C. back in 05 when it on on blogspot and the big question was whether or not that movie about gay cowboys was actually good enough to be an Oscar movie. Oh how times have changed.
I remember very clearly when you came aboard Guy and I have always been a huge fan of your (and Kris’s) style, humor, and ability to separate appreciation of film and the industry from the bullshit of the season. Some of my favorite pieces from Guy will always be his guest stints on Oscar Talk.
While I don’t like the idea of adding another website to check daily, I will follow you Guy. Keep up the good work, thanks for everything you have contributed, and best of luck at Variety.
(And one last thing, I’m very impressed bythe individual responses to nearly every comment. Not that I am surprised in the slightest, but it further shows your impeccable character)
I think when readers show such heartfelt personal appreciation, a reply is the least they deserve. Thank you — and I know IC will continue to separate honest movie love from industry madness.
“I don’t know how many thousand words I’ve written for In Contention since 2008, and I don’t know how many of those are worth saving, but every one has contributed to a style that I hope is recognizably mine, wherever it lives in the future.”
Rest assured, Guy. I noted a couple of years back that I could always pick out your columns by the distinct writing style. You’ve been one of my favorites in the blogosphere– best of luck at Variety. I’ll miss you here at In Contention!
Thank you! I hope you can continue to pick them out at Variety.
Congratulations on the new gig(s). You’re a fine, articulate writer who knows his movies and — despite having quite refined taste in films — rarely (if ever) condescends to his readers, either in articles or on the message boards. Intelligence and precision without pretense is a trait to be admired.
Best of luck!
Thank you — we all have grouchy days in the comment forum, but I’m so glad that’s been your overriding impression.
Guy, I have grown up on In Contention and have been an avid reader since 2009. I stumbled upon the site through my interest for following the Oscars and seeing every nominated movie. Through the site, however, I discovered that there were more layers to the onion that I ever imagined, with festivals and such, and I have discovered so much more about the film industry than I ever expected to through reading your work. I have followed this site from midway through high school until graduating from film school, imagine the world of difference that has come since then. You alongside Kris and Greg have been heroes for me, and so hearing that you’re leaving is definitely bittersweet. I will look forward to reading your work wherever you land next. Best of luck in the future from an avid fan – Nelson
Wow, I’m honoured that we’ve seen you through such a critical part of your education. Please do check in at Variety and elsewhere, and good luck.
I am so bummed by this news, Guy. I feel like my parents are getting “amicably” divorced. (And I can’t even make a Paltrow-Martin joke, that’s how caught off-guard I am.)
Over the years, there have only been a handful of film critics with voices so distinctive for me that I look(ed) forward to reading them even when I strongly disagree(d) with them: Kael, Sarris, Lane, Dargis, Lodge.
I really am bummed, and it’s early in the morning, so I’ll shut up.
Guess I’ll be becoming a regular Variety reader now…
It’s a “conscious uncoupling.”
Kris beat me to it! Thanks, Paul — you’ve been such a thoughtful and generous reader over the years. And I’m humbled to be listed in such company.
Have a good time at Variety, and thanks for your inspiring articles and reviews!
One example: A couple of months ago I was in the mood for going to theatre and didn´t know which film to choose. But I knew I´ve read about the film “Ida” somewhere, and so I re-checked your Best of 2013-list. That really made me looking forward to see this film, and now it´s still my favourite in this year.
Sorry for my decent english, and thanks and good luck!
No need to apologise for your excellent English. Thank you for those words, and I’m so glad you liked ‘Ida’ as much as I did.
Even though I’m at least a decade older than you, and have been enjoying professional movie-reviewing duties for close to two decades, thank you so much for being the movie reviewer I most want to be when I grow up.
Beyond your obvious intelligence and taste, you’ve always had a beautiful way of expressing that bone-deep, inexplicable LOVE of movies — everything from “Under the Skin” to “Easy A” — that I hope everyone who visits this site shares, and it has been a profound pleasure reading you here.
Best wishes on your Variety tenure and all your future endeavors. I — along with many, many others, I know — will be following you on the journey.