NEW LINE CINEMA

Since early February, the Lord of the Rings on Prime Twitter account has been tweeting clues about the upcoming Amazon adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s monolithic fantasy series. The first tweet was a quote from the author himself, “I wisely started with a map,” followed by the epigraph to the LOTR saga:

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, pic.twitter.com/unJj1Bpde1 — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 15, 2019

Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, pic.twitter.com/Btk2CRsQI2 — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 18, 2019

Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, pic.twitter.com/uobDLiKzKs — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 25, 2019

One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne. In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie. pic.twitter.com/hRmGQbOhLj — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 6, 2019

Earlier today, the account added, “One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie,” a passage that should sound familiar to anyone who’s seen Peter Jackson’s trilogy. It’s the inscription on the One Ring, the magical piece of jewelry created by Sauron the Dark Lord, and subsequently destroyed by Frodo and Samwise (but c’mon, Samwise is the real hero). But the real newsworthy item isn’t what the tweet said; it’s the map attached, which confirms that Amazon’s Lord of the Rings will take place during the Second Age. How do we know? Take a look at the bottom left corner of the map.