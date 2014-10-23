Madeleine Albright Schooled Conan O’Brien. Hard.

10.23.14 4 years ago

In case you needed another reason to love Madeleine Albright, this will do it. Don't forget that she also loves Leslie Knope.

And of course he responded. And then she responded again. I'd see their vaudeville revue.

