Madeleine Albright Schooled Conan O’Brien. Hard.

In case you needed another reason to love Madeleine Albright, this will do it. Don't forget that she also loves Leslie Knope.

.@ConanOBrien I'm considering going as hunky Conan O'Brien – but that might be too far fetched. – Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) October 23, 2014

And of course he responded. And then she responded again. I'd see their vaudeville revue.

.@ConanOBrien Never get into a word war with a diplomat. We talk even more than comedians. – Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) October 23, 2014

