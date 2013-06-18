‘Man of Steel’: Christopher Nolan initially resisted that controversial ending

If you haven’t seen “Man of Steel” yet, do not read this article. You have been warned.
In a reaction that should be understandable to anyone who was not a fan of the blockbuster Superman reboot’s controversial ending, Zack Snyder and screenwriter David S. Goyer claim that producer Christopher Nolan initially resisted the neck-snapping moment that leads to Zod’s demise, only coming around to the idea after some prodding. Here’s what Snyder had to say about it in a recent podcast interview with Empire (via the Playlist):
“In the original version of the script, Zod just got zapped into the Phantom Zone,” said the director, explaining how the idea came about. “But David, Chris and I had long talks about it, and I said that I really feel like we should kill Zod, and that Superman should kill him. The ‘Why?’ of it for me was that if was truly an origin story, his aversion to killing is unexplained… I wanted to create a scenario where Superman, either he’s going to see [Metropolis’ citizens] chopped in half, or he’s gotta do what he’s gotta do.”
Needless to say, Nolan wasn’t too keen on the idea right off the bat.
“[Chris] originally said, ‘There’s no way you can do this,'” noted Goyer. Nevertheless, “I came up with this idea of heat vision and these people about to die, and I wrote the scene, gave it to Chris, and he said, ‘Okay you’ve convinced me.'”
As for the rest of the DC cinematic universe, Goyer mentioned that Warner Bros.’ plans for the multi-film franchise will move in the “opposite direction” from Marvel’s, in that the planned team-up film (“Justice League”) will come prior to the standalone superhero films (save “Man of Steel,” of course).
“Obviously Warner Brothers hopes there will be a ‘Justice League’ film, and perhaps you might start seeing other characters appearing in each other”s films,” said Goyer on the podcast. “I think in some ways they”re interested in going perhaps the opposite direction that Marvel has done which may be to do a group film and then spin off.”
Thoughts on any of the above, superhero fanatics? Sound off in the comments.
I hurt he didn’t go with the original ending… I can’t begin to write how awful superman killing anyone is acceptable in any light! I wish I could get my IMAX money back after watching this film, I’m 42 and just lost my favorite hero I’ve followed since a kid! This film is so unfair for people in my age group who never thought they’ll see this day!
Get a life loser! It’s a movie. Now get a job and move out of your moms basement!
Even though superman does not kill humans, he still a superhero, and he had to make a choice, us or Zod, shouldn’t blame him for that. I’m 56 years old, don’t believe in violence, that’s why I’m not a big fan of Batman…but superman situation was different. Too bad you can’t see it.
It was another smart move (like having Lois know Clark / Superman are one-in-the-same)made by the creative team to revitalize the iconic mythology for modern audiences.Superman’s anguish over killing was clear and I hope it, along the devastation caused by the fight is addressed in the sequel.
Well arash it’s a new era haven’t u noticed they have altered alot of the comic book movies now ……I personally love the new superman movie. …an I’ve been collected comics for a LONG time….thanx
Never see the day? So you’ve never seen Superman 2? You know, the one where Superman takes away Zod’s powers and instead of arresting him, he throws him to his death.
for ***k’s sames Arash, stop commenting on every article of man of steel that u come across! this is the 2nd time i see your post today brooding over the movie. you’re 40+ mate.. don’t you have better things to do? i’m only 24 and feel that you’re wasting way too much time over this!
Now justifying the ending scene, what do u think happened to General Zod in Superman II? when he Superman drops him, do u think he grew wings and took off? he was killed off in that movie too! and besides, in Man of Steel’s scene, they did good justice, because not only did Superman do that because he was left with no choice (save those humans from the Zod’s laser), and he they also showed Supes shouting ‘noooo’ while killing him.. that shows the emotional level the audience is ready to accept today. Bottom line- it was a justified ending
dude.. u say u were a fan of superman since u were a kid… did you not read superman #22 ? Superman kills zod… I personally thought this was a smart move by the writers. We needed a scene like this for superman to create his “no killing” rule.
I agree, having Superman of all people kill is deplorable and downright disrespectful to him, us and everything he stands for
Very true… He did kill Zod in the Superman 2. I thought the movie was pretty good. I thought there was a little to much action and not enough character development (other than superman).
Really, too much action…? I honestly thought the exact opposite of this. I thought there weren’t enough action in the movie. There were times in the movie were it was just talking and not action. I felt bored at those moments, and was getting tired until the action came.
He does not kill them in superman 2. He falls but do your homework.
He picks a depowered and vulnerable Zod up and throws him into a chasm. That is killing him.
I’m not sure that actually qualifies as “moving in the opposite direction,” but it’s a nice attempt at spin nevertheless. If they weren’t responding to Marvel in some way then they wouldn’t be trying to muscle a Justice League film through the pipeline in the first place, and it’s not exactly like the Avengers characters haven’t parlayed the ridiculous success of that film into more solo adventures. Really the only thing that’s different is that Marvel was smart enough to take their time, and Warner Bros. is so desperate for a hit that they’ll do anything to make Justice League happen as quickly as possible. The pattern, if all goes according to plan, will be exactly the same (superheroes doing their own thing and then coming together occasionally), even if it starts in a different place.
it was a very good movie, I was surprised that did have superman snap his kneck. I thought it was an interesting way to end it, lol hey we all have our hobbies, I’m a geek at heart. I get mad whenever a movie isn’t as good as its or origins.
Everyone is yapping about Superman killing Zod, someone that is NOT human. YET, in that final battle sequence, probably several hundred innocent HIMANS died cus Supes and Zod wwere crashing through 500 buildings! Superman showed N O remorse and there was no mention of him realizing that maybe tons if innocent people got killed cus he threw Zod through buildings! If anything, Supes shpulda lead Zod away from the city instead of engaging him in the middle of it! And isn’t how stupdily funny, ironic, and unrealistic that the fight went all the way into space, but somehow nded right back in walking distance to Lois? bwahahahaa!! Superman is a killer!!!
Zod is evil. He has to be killed…and by Superman. Superman is on the side of good and right. GREAT job Nolan, Goyer & Snyder.
The problem I had with the ending can be summed up in the question “Why the hell does he care now?” Did you see the aftermath of Supes and Zod’s fight? You are telling me no one died there? I mean, the buildings looked like they were straight from Inception – Just hollow grids. Superman and Zod crashed through buildings that jump crumbled right on top of them. Of course, Superman and Zod weren’t “hurt,” but ‘no one died’ in that entire mess? I highly doubt it.
Here’s the thing though, I’m completely fine with people dying in films as a result of tow super powered beings fighting. But by focusing a pivotal moment of the story line on such a controversial event – something that defines Superman’s character – I believe you need to make sure that it makes fucking sense.
Superman did not show concern for the people who were dying in the buildings in Metropolis nor did not worry about the people that totally got killed in Smallvillle. There wasn’t even a semblance of concern. Not even some empathetic look on Superman’s face. Nothing.
If there had been, I don’t think I would have disliked the part of the film. By no means did I hate it – I just thought it was a tad ridiculous that was the climax of the story line.
And if they wanted it to be such a large point, why the hell did just throw it away as if nothing happened right after? If he was that troubled by it, they should have had SOMETHING that showed it afterwords.
Superman has the power to kill. Kill everyone. The great thing about the way some of the comics (especially recently) have defined him is that he didn’t. It’s his self-control, his ability to think, his commitment to find another way. He didn’t in this film. He killed Zod, the only remaining Kryptonian not trapped in the Phantom Zone. It is also the only death that he showed remorse over. Possibly because it was the only death, in his eyes, he directly caused – possibly because he was now alone in the universe. I don’t know.
All I know is that moment took me out of the film – completely. It was a decent film up to that point, sans some of the terrible acting (Kevin Costner especially, who only had one good scene). But that moment killed it for me. And the complete disregard of that moment immediately after it happen further buried this film.
Zod wasn’t the only thing that died in the moment. It was my conceptualization of Superman.
S is for Hope – Hope he doesn’t kill you all.
Strange, made perfect sense to me. Superman pleaded with him to stop and he said “never”.
His choice was clear, or he would have been responsible for the death of those people when he could actually do something about it.
I guess im the only one that saw the buildings being evacuated while the world engine was going.
Okay, I guess I look at it differently than others. I think he was just trying to end the evil that was Zod. He had myopic vision when dealing with Zod. He just wanted to rid the world of him before he caused further destruction. I don’t think it entered this thought even entered his mind “Oh I better head off to the unknown before we start this huge fight.” Oh well, just my two cents…..
Oops.. that should be I don’t think the thought entered his mind…..
I don’t think he made a choice to rid the world of Zod, he made a choice to save those people right then and there, just like when he was a kid with the bus.
Plus people who are saying Superman should have drawn Zod away from the city are stupid. Zod wouldn’t have followed after him, he wanted to stay in populated area and kill innocents. He even says right before they come to blows that he’s going to make the people of earth that Superman has adopted suffer.
First they said, Superman is not using the red underwear, now they complaint that Sup doesnt kill… Ok, Superman has killed, in comics and films. But he usually choose not to. This new sup and the Nolans Dark knight films have addressed issues that are part of the characters story and that have never been addresed properly on film before.
I mean, no one complained that batman also lose his blue underwear, and I dont kn ow how much do you remember about the film, but Batman tortured people to get information… But I guess he can get away with that.
What I see when Superman is about to kill Zod, is the same than Clark pushing the bus out of the river. He would be killing does people by not doing something, and he cant stand it!
“Nolan wasn’t too keen on the idea right off the bat.”
CLEVER…
Guys it was just a film ! Enjoy it ! End of rant
My only complaint was they stayed in city where people were being killed by their fight. Killing Zod was the right thing to do. But, the fight killed innocent people. Superman did not show any remorse over the one killed in the fight. Only bad part of movie. So what if they changed the story line from the original. Not many people around now that have read the original comic anyway. I do prefer the orginal story in the comic books however.
This was a new story of Superman not the original. Not many around that have red the original comic anyway.and they are trying to make the big bucks with the movie. Superman did not show any remorse for all the people killed just Zod. This is not my Superman but what can I say it is a movie.I prefer the original comic to the movie. but it was a good movie for what it is.
I have absolutely no problem with him killing Zod. He’s killed in the comics before. Everyone seems to be confusing Batman not killing with Superman. Hell, even Batman killed in the comics when he first appeared in the 1930’s/40’s.
The movie was outstanding, I enjoyed it very much. I’ll be seeing again this coming weekend.
I think everyone is being a baby. First off the movie was amazing, the origin story changes were acceptable, no daily planet was great, Lois knowing his identity this early was excellent, and him killing Zod was perfect. We saw him resist until it was absolutely neccesary to kill Zod, it was a very human killing not over the top of anything. Let us also not forget that superman has killed before including Doomsday, it was just hard for people to see him kill a humanoid but then again Zod isn’t human. It was a great way to make the movie darker, more realistic, and gives him a reason to be against killing in the future.
I am 31 years old been a superman fan my whole life have a superman Kingdom Come tattoo on my arm, and a large comic collection. I more than approved the movie.
The last scene was just .. lame and drawn out. I saw the movie twice, and the second time it froze right after the phantom zone vacuumed and Lois and Clark lip locked. It was a better ending.
The last ten minutes are like an overdose of testosterone onscreen. In the words of Lois .. “Are we done measuring d#cks yet?”
Can someone tell me how a super hero film can ever have too much action??? And all you idiots ( yes you are idiots) complaining that Supes and Zod killed people when they were crashing into buildings and Supes didn’t care???? Really people? Stop going to the movies with your note pad. We can question everything, but that truly takes the joy out of what makes watching movies so special.