‘Man Of Steel’ kicks off its campaign with an oddly muted first teaser trailer

I’ll say this much for the initial teaser trailer for Zack Snyder’s upcoming “Man Of Steel”… they made a big choice, and they went with it. I’m just not sure that choice was the right one in terms of reintroducing this iconic character to mainstream audiences.
One thing this campaign appears to be selling is reverence, and while I certainly appreciate that Zack Snyder is careful to play into the classic notions of what a character looks like and does when he adapts something, I think reverence is exactly what did not work about “Superman Returns.” That movie was so busy tiptoeing around the fondness people have for Richard Donner’s original film that it felt like it had no pulse at all. If this movie’s going to work, it’s going to have to have a life of its own.
It’s also a dangerous first trailer because it is distinctly possible audiences won’t know what they’re looking at. The distinctive “S” logo shows up at the end of the trailer, sure, but to tease your giant-budget reboot of the single most important superhero character you own with a trailer that spends most of its time showing a bearded dude working on a fishing boat and a little boy running around the yard of his house seems a little odd.
This is, in many ways, a condensed version of what Warner Bros. showed at Comic-Con this year, but the difference is that they included just enough in that Comic-Con reel to suggest how big the action in this one might be, and they also showed enough scenes of Cavill in costume to give us a sense of how his Superman carries himself. But of course, a three minute product reel is still just a hint of a film, and no real indication of the film itself. There are actually two different versions of this floating around today. One of them features the narration by Russell Crowe as Jor-El, and the other features Costner as Pa Kent, but the imagery in both is identical. See if you can tell which is which.
I think it’s safe to say I’m on the record as a fan of Snyder’s work in general, and I think he might be the exact right guy for this film. But considering how strong his work is when dealing with iconography, this is an odd misstep as the kick-off to a campaign.
Then again, both of my kids just informed me with very wide eyes that the trailer is “awesome,” and since that’s Zack’s favorite word, maybe it worked after all. We’ll see next summer.
“Man Of Steel” flies into theaters June 14, 2013.
Drew,
You’ve embedded the version that has Kevin Costner as Jonathon Kent narrating, not Kurt Russel’s Jor-El.
Otherwise, I’m intrigued. It looks beautiful, I’m curious how the story will be.
Russel Crowe*
They should’ve gone with the Comic-Con trailer instead.
I see where you’re coming from Drew, but I’m on the opposite end of the spectrum—I think the trailer’s lyrical feel promises something that maybe we haven’t seen in a superhero film before, and (for the first time since The Dark Knight), it’s enticed me to place a little faith in the artistic integrity of a comic book romp.
I think talk of the “terrible teaser” is overblown around the net… my theater’s reaction was hugely positive, and I’m already looking forward to whatever comes next, solely on the strength of this little clip.
Im pretty sure that’s Costner as Pa Kent, not Crowe, narrating this trailer.
I also find the teaser rather positive. I do feel teased, so job done.
Wrong tone to take with this. After ten years of Smallville (seeing a non-costumed Superman), we don’t need any more Clark Kent.
The first thing this reminded me of was the first John Carter trailer. I wanted something exciting in that trailer, and I got mood. First shot of trailer should have been Superman punching something so we know we’re getting Not-Superman-Returns.
That said, I have the utmost faith that Nolan isn’t going to give us two hours of Superman just lifting things.
I don’t necessarily need to see Superman punching things to sell me on a movie, but I think you’re right about the ‘John Carter’ comparison.
I don’t care what it is, I just want to see a Superman movie where SOMEthing happens. Give him an antagonist that will deliver something exciting.
Deliver me from more real estate schemes and Superman endlessly catching/lifting large objects. Superman Returns was the definitive heroic lifting movie of all time. But seriously, look at the trailer someone posted below. Here it is again.
[www.youtube.com]
It’s the same trailer.
Personally, I found it a bit off putting that they used a LOTR song in the trailer.
Ahh, posted too late. Glad I wasn’t the only one, though.
Yeah, I don’t know what they’re thinking with this. Even the Comic-Con teaser which had more explosions and action kind of failed to wow me. You would think after the last movie they’d go for a less contemplative campaign (the teaser for RETURNS ended with him breaking the sound barrier, too.)
I have no idea what to expect from this movie, and everything I’ve seen so far hasn’t given me much of an idea either.
Is no one else bothered by the fact that the trailer uses Lord of the Rings music? Seriously, that is LotR… the *exact* music. I was so distracted by it when I watched this in theaters, I didn’t even register what I was seeing.
Have you never seen a trailer? It’s common practice to use music from other films; there’s a piece from “Aliens” that must have been in about 300 trailers during the ’90s.
It took me a full day to remember what the music was from. I knew it was familiar, but just couldn’t place it. Really, that says more about the generic quality of the music itself, and the lack of a deep footpring that LOTR’s left, now that time has passed. It’s not iconic in the same way that “Star Wars” was, and therefore its elements are easy to get away with mining.
Yeah, that “Aliens” chase music was ubiquitous for a while. I also remember the Elfman “Batman” theme reused for some trailers, which was way more distracting to me than this anonymous sad chanting music here. I’d be surprised if anyone besides movie geeks recognize it at all.
@ Bryant, of course I’ve seen trailers, and I know that they do this, and I dislike it every time. It feels like a cheap steal. I’d rather they have something noteworthy and dare I say original to show before they bother showing it. And perhaps the oddness of it is compounded by the fact that this piece of music was used to emote sadness and the heartbreaking beauty of large-scale grief and tragedy. NOT what I get from the visuals in this trailer. Is this supposed to be a sad Superman movie? It’s a complete reboot, it’s going to cover the origin story in its own way, so there’s no storyline or character development already in place to warrant a sad score. It was confusing, and off-putting, and in the end, I’m left with altogether no clue what this Superman movie is supposed to be like.
@Bob Clark I don’t think it’s really fair to say that the LOTR’s music was lacking or generic just because one small non-thematic piece is difficult for you to recognize. After all there was something like nine hours of music that came out of those movies, not all of it is going to be instantly recognizable. However if they had used some of the more thematic elements like the Fellowship Theme I think that most people who had seen those movies would instantly recognize where it’s from.
In the case of this piece of music it is from directly after the fall of Gandalf and the Bridge of Khazad Dum, hence it is a more pensive piece that is written to supplement the emotional moment rather then overwhelm it. And judging from the number of people complaining that it took them out of the moment, I think quite a few people did recognize it right away. I know I did, and it’s been a few years since I’ve watched those movies.
My experience was compounded by the fact that they had just shown the trailer for The Hobbit prior to MOS so it came across like a bad joke. But I think the average movie goer isn’t going to notice or care and that tells you a lot about the Marketing behind this.
1. This looks like Terrance Malick directed it. Just need longer shots of the grass.
B. 2013? Hasn’t this thing been shooting since Jesus was a sophomore?
3. We have had exactly ONE promo photo (the bank safe one) for over a year and now we’re getting this trailer with a single shot of what appears to be a inanimate object leaving vapor trails as if his boots were jet engines. Hooo, boy, I’m am STOKED for this, yeah!!! (Note sarcasm.)
It looks and sounds like a Terrence Malick teaser – not that there’s anything wrong with that…
There is more sense of the character operating in the real world than on-set or in a studio, that alone is a good thing and makes it feel larger.
Its a teaser. By keeping it at nothing more then a very small taste of a lead in, it seriously worked. Lil’ superman in the cape was…erm…awesome.
I find it rather strange that after all this talk about rebooting Superman, the first teaser ends up being so remarkably similar to the Superman Returns teaser. They both have montages of scenic imagery accompanied by a father figure voiceover explaining Superman’s purpose and end with a moneyshot of Superman flying really to/back from space.
[www.youtube.com]
Wow…
Not a fan of Snyder. At all. And all this trailer proves is that he can ape Malick as well as he can ape the Wachowskis. I prefer to see movies directed by actual visionaries and not copycats.
Does the world need a Malick Superman movie? And will that even be what this is, or is this simply an early marketing hook to try to prove to wider audiences that Snyder has something more to bring to the table than his slow-mo/sped-up fistfights that reached the low of their diminishing returns with Sucker Punch? That’s certainly not what I want from a Superman movie, but I don’t really want a Superman movie with Snyder at the helm, period. I’d actually be open to a Malick Superman film… if Malick was interested in doing it and the one directing it. Snyder just needs to stop the wholesale theft.
But it would have been really interesting if Spielberg had been willing to play in the DC sandbox and bring some of his 80’s sensibility with him. Or even J.J. Abrams (though that ship probably sailed years ago with his Superman script not being made).
I wish I had your ability to judge an entire film’s direction, tone, and overall quality from a 1.5 min teaser. Truly impressive. I’ll be looking for your input under all future teasers. Will be a huge time-saver.
@Levi. Was I “judging an entire film’s direction, tone, and overall quality” when I stated “And will that even be what this is, or is this simply an early marketing hook to try to prove to wider audiences that Snyder has something more to bring to the table than his slow-mo/sped-up fistfights that reached the low of their diminishing returns with Sucker Punch?” No, I was speculating on what it might be and it what it might not be. But with Snyder at the helm, a director who gets progressively worse with each film he makes and doesn’t seem to have any original bone in his body or a single thing to say, I’m not sure what kind of blind hopefulness fuels your internet sarcasm & snark.
Having never seen any of the Superman movies or Smallville, and not knowing much about the character, I thought the trailer was sick. Definitely a different take on superheroes than anything else I’ve seen so far.
The imagery is like a not quite as pretty Tree of Life but I have no doubt that Man of Steel will be better than that film–if for no other reason than it couldn’t possibly be worse.
I like the tone and the visuals, but the LOTR score is so iconic for me that any use of it outside of that particular universe becomes very distracting for me.
But as I said, I liked what I saw.
Well I liked what I saw, specially the look of it.
For a momento, I thought it was a Terrence Malick film! LOL
The problem with returns is that it took out everything that actually worked in the original film and replaced it with stuff that was even worse than what didn’t work in the first place. The only saving graces were the plane rescue and Kevin Spacey’s great portrayal of Lex (unfortunately in service of a terrible script and an evil scheme that didn’t make any goddamn sense.)
The use of the LOTR music is apt to pull many people out of the moment.
That said, the one with Costner is better by miles…why? Because his voice lends itself better to the iconic, Americana of it. If Snyder can capture that pure, non-cynical American spirit and keep people from laughing I will be impressed.
On the other hand, this is the first Clark Kent I’ve seen with facial hair, which makes me wonder if he needs a 12,000-blade razor.
Not sure if you actually want an answer, but the usual explanation in the comics and various media is that he somehow heat-visions his own stubble off. Now how he cuts his hair, I have no idea….
How many newtons of force is required to pull out one of his hairs? Or perhaps he calls on Wolverine for a trim.
Like everyone else, I watched it thinking: “Why is Lord of the Rings music playing over the trailer to the new Terrence Malick movie?”
I think these teaser trailers are brilliant. I love the understated approach. The response in my theatre was very positive as well.
These days it seems like no one is satisfied unless there’s over-the-top action pieces and CGI everywhere. Nolan’s Batman trilogy has changed the game for superhero movies – looks like Snyder has taken note.
Job well done.
Snyder has to take note, because Nolan is his boss on this project.
I think the difference between this teaser and the Superman Returns teaser is that the Superman Returns teaser was super-reverent to the Richard Donner movie, whereas this teaser looks like it’s emphasizing the human journey over the pyrotechnics (pretty much like the early teasers for Batman Begins, actually).
I have no idea whether the movie will be any good–I haven’t dug any of Zack Snyder’s movies since his remake of “Dawn of the Dead”–but I think this teaser is lovely and, to crib a word from your own recent journalism regarding the film, majestic. I’m definitely excited to see more.
“The distinctive “S” logo shows up at the end of the trailer, sure, but to tease your giant-budget reboot of the single most important superhero character you own with a trailer that spends most of its time showing a bearded dude working on a fishing boat and a little boy running around the yard of his house seems a little odd.”
First of all, it is a TEASER. For a film a year away from release. There is plenty of time for the studio to cut & release a full trailer…which is kinda how these things work.
Second, you miss the point of the teaser entirely, Drew: the trailer is not so much about “reverence” as it is emphasizing Kal-El/Clark Kent’s/eventually Superman’s loneliness. Every shot has him alone or lonely. The only adopted child of a middle aged family in the middle of nowhere. The last survivor of Krypton. The most powerful man on earth…
That is what the teaser is getting at, more so than trying to build reverence for Superman, satisfying geekified expectations or echoing your misdirected comparison’s to “Superman Returns.”
I’m actualy really happy they’re going for a more artsy (for lack of a better word) feel. The teaser completely lets you know this is its own film and is going to explore Superman in a way we’ve not yet seen on the big screen. Really bring Clark down to earth level before he finally becomes Superman.
Expectations raised for sure.
I saw it in front of Batman last night and the crowd I was in ate it up like cotton candy. They broke out in applause TWICE during it.
How your theater audience reacted is only indicative of how that group of people felt about it. It doesn’t reflect any sort of general consensus any more than the silent reception in my packed theater did. It all comes down to how many hardcore fans were at a given screening at the time. The vast majority of movie audiences don’t break out into spontaneous applause over a teaser trailer. I’m not suggesting that general consensus was your point. It’s just an observation.
Strangely Terence Malick-y.
It’s similar to the first teaser for Batman Begins, where only a second or two was shown of Batman.
Obviously, we’ve all learned Malick has been wasting his time on all these period dramas. Lets get Malick on Justice League!
Malick is a perfectly good model for Snyder. As they say, if you’re going to copy someone, copy the experts.
HILARIOUSLY pretentious to Terence Malick proportions.
I’m probably more interested in the movie now than some obvious action packed trailer would have made me.
It certainly confirms just how unbelievably handsome Henry Cavill is. He’s the real selling point.
this looks really cool, and i hope synder applies substance to this, because his other films have lacked it and have been a crock of shite. to be honest i’m only interested because of nolan’s involvement.
I wonder what the ratio of people who are comparing the new “Man of Steel” trailer to a Terence Malick film is to people who are comparing the new “Man of Steel” trailer to a Terence Malick film who have actually seen a Terence Malick film.
Well, as someone who has seen most Malick films including Tree of Life, and can certainly respect his brilliance even when he misses the mark, if you’ve seen the Tree of Life trailer you’ve basically seen the film… and you’ve certainly seen enough that you can understand the comparison to the Man of Steel trailer and bear witness to the wholesale theft. It won’t work for an entire Superman movie, but bringing the kind of existential spirituality and transcendence that results from the wonder and awe of a rooted earthiness… it could certainly give Superman some breadth and depth and an added dimension from what we’ve seen cinematically before. The bigger problem is the obviousness that when Snyder wants to say something he needs to copy someone else’s techniques and language, and that when he wants to change what he’s saying, he simply changes who he’s copying. And there’s absolutely no attempt to make it his own or personalize it in any way… he’s simply very skilled at mimicry.
Annnnd you just took a perfectly snarky comment way, way too seriously to make whatever laborious point you were trying to make, obstensibly about a film that won’t be out for a year. Get. Out. More. SMH
DS9SISKO,You’ve posted quite a few times on the thread of a movie that won’t be out for a year, so I assume the outdoors aren’t seeing much of your bright shiny face as well.
Perhaps I gave you too much credit and thought you actually had a point, when all you’re here to do is troll and fire off hostile snark. And you’re telling me to get out more? LOL.
Given your apparent disregard for what I actually posted (and the number of times I actually posted here), you apparently you have the kind of attention to detail and all the best reading comprehension skills that reform school has to offer.
Only a certain stripe of movie fan is going to reflexively know that music and I don’t necessarily have a problem with it but feel they could have achieved the same effect with something else/original.
I like it and I’m a fan of Snyder. This is merely a teaser – there is plenty of time for money shots to land over the next year. I’m sure there will be many.
I loved it. Reaction from guy in the theater behind me when it ended was, “Jesus… christ…” (In a good way). Looking forward to it!
Saw this in the theater and it was freaking awesome.. both of them are. I really really dig the inherit loneliness they are trying to convey. Because thats whats Superman is all about for me. he has this enormous responsibility and destiny, almost like a messiah.
A lot of my friends don’t like superman, they always say it’s too easy for him or he’s too powerful. But look at this trailer. It’s like someone finally get what what it’s about. Supermans greatest strengths is also his weakness. He will always look for a place to belong and people to love. But they cannot relate to him, and thats why he’s alone. Melancholic yes, dark yep. I love that Nolan is shepherding this. And i hope that Znyder is more watchmen and less 300.
As to Supermans loneliness. Singers movie, tried to do this. You can see hints of it here and there. Some of it is really well done. But unfortunately it all gets muddied by the Donner-love. Which was cute for 10 min and then it just got distracting.
This looks to be the batman begins of Superman, and i personally can’t wait!!
I’m teased, so in that sense it’s done it’s job.
I loved it too. The Pa Kent version mainly. The JorEl voiceover was jarring for the images. The moment when the kid puts his fists on his hips, I was totally sold. The the flight scene just showed me the flying will be action packed rather than dreamy like Superman Returns which I also liked in their teaser. So who knows. Overall it exceeded my expectations but after Superman Returns, I can only be cautiously excited.
I will try to make this short. First I am a life long Superman fan. One who did like ‘superman returns’ but who also wished for something far greater as well. I just don’t get the people that want to see “more” at this stage of the game. The movie isn’t coming out for a year. If I knew how cool and how epic it was going to be (or at least as much as I hope it to be) a year in advance that would drive me crazy having to wait that long. So I found this trailer to almost be perfect. And no this didn’t remind me of Smallville in anyway (that show drove me crazy, even though I kept watching it) I actually got chills watching this. I felt it gave a real weight to the character (I’ve seen the kevin costner version more) as if he is TRULY concerned, terrified (the weight of the world on his shoulders) by the idea of the consequences his choices as Superman will bring to the world. I thought the music and imagery were wonderful, in fact my LEAST favorite moment of the teaser was the actual SUPERMAN fly-by, even though I thought it was cool.
Ok, can I return to Superman returns, just for a moment. Why of why when Lois yells at Clark for leaving does he NEVER say “I had to find out if there were any other survivors from Krypton.” She complains about him abandoning us, and doesn’t even try to understand his pain and desperation, of course he doesn’t really communicate this either sooo.