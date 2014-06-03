MANGO: Chris Kattan Returns in Alexander Wang Video

06.03.14 4 years ago

We got a hint about the return of Chris Kattan's beloved, bothered, and torturously sexy “SNL” character Mango a month ago on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and now? The revolution is upon us.

In this epic clip for Alexander Wang, Mango returns. He's ready for stardom. How can one man be so, so hot while screaming like a fussy Muppet Baby? I will never know. 

God, I love late '90s “SNL.” Can the next Alexander Wang video include Cinder Calhoun or Helen Madden, please?

