Getty Image / Disney/Marvel

There is no shortage of reasons why Twitter is a dark blotch on the internet, but every once in a while, we’re reminded that the social media platform can bring all types of people together, even neighbors. That’s what happened when a fan asked Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn to cast “unemployed actor” Mark Hamill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Gunn explained to the fan, while tagging Hamill in the tweet, that they live around the corner from each other in Malibu, so they might as well meet up for coffee and discuss the addition of Hamill to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What followed was an endearing exchange in which another sci-fi veteran possibly joined the blockbuster cast, and a lesson in direct messaging.

@JamesGunn, could you do me a huge favour and find a role for @HamillHimself in Guardians 3? The awesomeness of it might end me, but I’m willing to risk it. Thanks 🙂👍 — Ian Fee (@IanFee) February 25, 2018

I think @HamillHimself lives around the corner from me in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018