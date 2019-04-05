Warner Bros.

Uproxx’s Brian Grubb is making the case on Friday that every actor is either a Batman or a Joker, on top of the actors who have already played either comic book character. That theory arrives after yet another Joker, Joaquin Phoenix, hopped top of the pile earlier this week. His appearance in Todd Phillips’ Joker teaser trailer arrival drew mentions of Heath Ledger’s iconic portrayal in The Dark Knight. This was inevitable, since people cannot resist making comparisons, unfair or not, but another Joker has offered up his take on Phoenix’s seemingly sweeping take in a Taxi Driver-esque origin story.

Hamill’s perspective is a relevant one, given that he’s been doing voice work for the role for decades. Beginning in 1992, he’s provided his cackle on Batman: The Animated Series and Lego DC Super-Villains, as well as the Batman: The Killing Joke film and Cartoon Network’s Justice League Action. He’s been living and breathing the Clown Prince of Crime (along with Luke Skywalker, what a combination) for a great deal of his adult life, so what he does he think of Phoenix’s turn?

He’s all over it, in a good way. “A diabolically delicious character + a superb actor + a brilliant writer/director = YES PLEASE!!! 🃏” Hamill tweeted.

Of course Hamill responded that way. He, too, is a fan of all the stories that comic book fans adore, so he’s gotta be thrilled to see what looks like an inventive chapter and a fresh (albeit gritty) take on the supervillain that people simply can’t quit. Did we expect any less? Nope, but Jack Nicholson sure has been quiet. Then again, we probably won’t hear anything at all from him, after what he said in 2007 about The Dark Knight — Nicholson is probably done with hot takes! A wise man.

Joker arrives in theaters on October 4, 2019.