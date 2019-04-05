The Rundown: Welcome Back To Assassin Season On TV

HBO/BBC America

The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items will vary, as will the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — Assassin season!

Head for cover and run in a serpentine path on the way there, people. The assassins are coming. One of them is already here. The second season of Barry debuted last weekend, bringing with it dark tales of snipers with PTSD and goofy Chechen crime bosses that I love unconditionally. This weekend, Killing Eve returns, with its stylized cat-and-mouse game between a spy and a sociopath, and about 20 gallons of sexual tension. That’s right. It is officially assassin season.

Again. It is assassin season again. That’s what I should have said. These two shows actually aired at the same time last year, too. It was great then, and it’s great now. The shows are a good fit, too, in the way that they don’t fit together at all. There’s very little overlap between them beyond the fact that they each have a main character who kills people for money.

Barry is a bleak comedy, dark as night in the woods, that digs into the effects all that killing has on a person. It asks if and how a person can change and move on from that. Henry Winkler is there. It’s a whole thing. Killing Eve, on the other hand, is a sashaying festival of colors and flash. It has substance, too, plenty of it, and it also goes to very dark places (wait until you see Sunday’s premiere, holy heck), but it does so with style. It’s kind of like Ocean’s Eleven crossed with Atomic Blonde but with jokes and Sandra Oh. One show is a half-hour comedy that is heavier in places than a lot of dramas. The other is an hour-long drama that is lighter in places than most comedies. Like two pieces of the same amulet whose jagged grooves fit together perfectly.

(I’ve said this before but please do imagine Barry and Villanelle on a job together. He would be so miserable and his misery would bring her so much joy. I really want to see it now. Kind of. I know these two things must remain separate for the universe to stay in balance. But, like, come on.)

And guess what, baby: Game of Thrones returns next weekend and is bringing Arya Stark along for the ride. Arya is also a highly trained assassin. This means that, starting April 14, you can watch assassins on your television from 8 p.m. straight through 10:30. (Killing Eve at 8, Game of Thrones at 9, Barry at 10.) And that’s assuming no one on Veep hires an assassin to try to kill Jonah in the 10:30 slot some week, which we absolutely can not assume. It’s a miracle it hasn’t happened already.

Point being: Spring has sprung. The flowers are starting to bloom, the days are getting longer, and the temperatures are creeping up. More importantly, television is absolutely chockablock with assassins. A great time to be alive.

Until an assassin gets you.

Boom! Assassin season!

ITEM NUMBER TWO — Ghouls

People can’t get enough of Adam Driver saying “ghouls” in #TheDeadDontDie trailer 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6RL4cTtOjd — UPROXX (@UPROXX) April 2, 2019

How many times have you listened to Adam Driver say the word “ghouls” in the trailer for The Dead Don’t Die since it dropped earlier this week. Five? Ten? One million?! I’m probably somewhere between those last two, although as we near the weekend I’m getting closer and closer to the outer reaches of those boundaries. I will not apologize. I love it.

It’s just such an impressive feat of pronunciation. Ghouls is already a fun word to say, without any added flair. Say it out loud right now, wherever you are. It’ll be fine. Don’t worry about the people looking at you. They’re just jealous. They wish they had an excuse to say it. They’ll probably sneak off to somewhere quiet later today and say it into a mirror anyway. It’s a great word to slip into your repertoire, just in general. I like to use it when I’m ranting about political pundits I disagree with. “That morally bankrupt ghoul,” I’ll grumble at whoever has upset me with some garbage take about a subject I knew nothing about as recently as 10 minutes ago but now fancy myself an expert on. The internet is a blast.

Listen closely to Driver say it, though. This is where it really gets good. Ghouls, the way you and I say it, the way it’s been said for hundreds and hundreds of years, is a one-syllable word. Adam Driver, that damn visionary, gets at least three full syllables out of it (“goo-ull-suh”) and maybe even four if you want to give him credit for the tiny catch before he starts (“h-goo-ull-suh”), which I do and will. It’s remarkable. I’m so proud of him. I’m so proud of all of us. We did it.