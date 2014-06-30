Maroon 5’s Adam Levine performs original song hopeful ‘Lost Stars’ from ‘Begin Again’

This morning we kicked off our coverage of the upcoming Oscar season, more or less, with our annual list of contenders in each category and some misguided early predictions. One category we don't get around to until later in the season is Best Original Song as we meticulously add to our on-going list of potential nominees. But I can already tell one is going to blow the rest out of the water this season.
No, I'm not talking about a power ballad along the lines of last year's winner “Let It Go,” I'm talking about a modest track from John Carney's “Begin Again” that recalls 70s singer/songwriter magic of Carol King, Cat Stevens, etc. I'm talking about Adam Levine and Gregg Alexander's “Lost Stars,” which will be the big push from The Weinstein Company on the film.
Alexander is the former frontman of 90s rock band New Radicals (whose infectious “You Get What You Give” you'd have had to be living under a rock to have missed in 1998). He wrote the song and it's an absolute gem. Here is what Levine had to say about Alexander and the song when he stopped by The Howard Stern Show last week:
He's one of my favorite songwriters and he hasn't been around and he hasn't done anything in a long time. He wrote all the music for this movie. He's so talented. This is one of those songs I heard and I was just thinking to myself, “Man, I'm really pissed I didn't write that song.”
You'll recall that Carney's last film, “Once,” walked away with the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2007. That was for Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova's moving “Falling Slowly.” Carney has a shrewd ability to make these original tracks sing (so to speak) within the context of his films and “Begin Again” (which screened at the Toronto Film Festival last year as “Can a Song Save Your Life?”) is treading similar waters.
Will it earn Alexander an Oscar by season's end? It very well could. The competition will come from films like “Into the Woods” and “Muppets Most Wanted,” among others. I'm partial to the bubbly title track from “Land Ho!,” personally. But I have a feeling this one will stand out the most.
Listen to Levine's Stern Show performance below and tell us what you think of “Lost Stars.”
Here, by the way, is “Begin Again” star Keira Knightley's rendition of the song from the film:
“Begin Again” is currently playing in limited release.
I do like this song quite a lot, but I much prefer Knightley’s version, and I’m wondering if she would be the one to perform it. Not sure if it would draw more traction from a campaign standpoint, her being a movie star and all.
Keira Knightley and Adam Levine duetting on the song a couple of times along the campaign trail wouldn’t hurt, would it?
I don’t think that the Howard Stern version really does justice to Levine’s studio recording. Neither his live version nor Keira’s version hits those G5 notes or has a huge build that makes the song. The full song was released on iTunes today, actually.
Levine’s version of this as excepted in the second trailer for the movie is excellent. I like Knightley’s more folk version too — though, while she has a pretty voice, she’s no Kacey Musgraves.
Levine is not the host of The Voice, he’s just a judge.
While it’s a pretty decent live version, the studio version is better. He doesn’t hit all the notes here, but I didn’t expect him to when it’s just a small studio sit-down. I like Kiera’s version, but Adam’s studio version is just plain amazing and beautiful. His vocal execution is near perfection (those high notes *swoon*). This song is so reminiscent of the Songs About Jane era that the majority of Maroon 5 fans will flock to it because of that. Not to bring M5 into it necessarily, because it’s not an M5 song, but their fanbase alone should bring a lot of attention to this song because it’s Adam Levine singing it. Most people don’t even know that Kiera sings, which isn’t a bad thing, but if it was just her version released, I don’t know if it would garner as much attention. If this song doesn’t win, I’d be surprised. It really is a masterpiece of a song.
I agree with the writer. It’s a beautiful song and Adam Levine does it great justice. It’s a no fluff song not like the music you hear today. It’s simple and beautiful!
“…last year’s winner ‘Let Me Go’…”
It was written by Greg Alexander and Danielle Brisebois!
Just saw the movie and I loved it. Not a cliche to be found. So refreshing and surprising. The music was very enjoyable. The acting was natural and good.
A true feel good movie!
