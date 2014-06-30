Off the Carpet: It’s half-time in the 2014-2015 Oscar race

We've officially reached the half-way mark of 2014. This time a year ago the only Oscar players on the table were Sundance debut “Before Midnight” and Cannes debuts “Nebraska” and “Inside Llewyn Davis,” give or take a “Croods,” “Great Gatsby,” “Lone Ranger” or an “Iron Man 3” that would pick up support outside of the major categories. So what does the year have to show for itself so far this time around?
Sundance feels like it might have an off year this season, though screenplay hopes and more abound for films like “Boyhood” and “Dear White People.” “Whiplash” could find a stride depending on how Sony Pictures Classics' slate shakes out for them, but as ever, the year's first big splash for new films will make more of an impression in the documentary feature category than anywhere else.
Not long after things wrapped up in Park City, Warner Bros. released Phil Lord and Chris Miller's “The LEGO Movie.” Fans of this one are loud and proud and probably in favor of screenplay recognition. At minimum we can expect it to figure into the animated feature film race, while the studio could have fun with a Best Original Song campaign for earworm “Everything is Awesome.”
In February, the Berlinale brought the premiere of Wes Anderson's “Moonrise Kingdom” follow-up, “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” with a commercial release not long after. A critical smash that played like gangbusters at the art house box office, the film was pegged early on as the year's first serious Oscar player. But is it part and parcel of a fresh new spirit from Anderson (which has yielded awards love for films like “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and the aforementioned “Kingdom”), or is it too far on the filmmaker's unique spectrum to register in a number of categories? I have some doubts myself.
“Boyhood” also popped back up at the Berlinale, landing Richard Linklater the Silver Bear (Best Director) prize. The film is a July release, so more in due time, but is IFC Films ready to really put in what it takes to stand out in the awards season? Or can the film survive on its already mythical stature? Questions…
March brought Paramount's “Noah” from director Darren Aronofsky. A noble effort from a filmmaker who struggled greatly with yet another studio to produce his ambitious vision, the film will get some campaign firepower from the studio. Already Paramount has set screenings specifically for Academy members, particularly to spotlight the craft accomplishments. The film seemed to be divisive on arrival, but mostly the strong opponents and proponents were just really vocal on their opposing fringes. Critics more or less went with it without a lot of fuss, so there is a playing field to work with here.
The summer movie season starts earlier and earlier as of late, and this year it was “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” firing the first shots way back in the first week of April. The Marvel sequel proved to be one of the studio's most well-received productions to date, but none of these films has sparked outside of the crafts categories and that doesn't look likely to change any time soon.
Jonathan Glazer's “Under the Skin” finally hit in April, too, after a Telluride 2013 debut. A24 surely sees the writing on the wall where a film like this is concerned – it's not exactly up the Academy's alley. But critics groups could keep it in a few conversations, at least, come year's end. If they feel so bold, of course; lately it seems these groups just line up behind the same handful of players. And speaking of A24, Steven Knight's “Locke” also hit theaters in April. There could be a Best Actor campaign for Tom Hardy worth playing with there.
The summer blockbusters “officially” arrived in May with films like “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “Godzilla,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “Maleficent.” These films historically register in categories like Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects, if at all. The summer season is the octane period for the industry, flexing a lot of craft muscle while looking to pay for some of the riskier efforts under the tent. But few were worth writing home about. I remain convinced that “Godzilla” is one of the events of the year, a visionary piece of blockbuster filmmaking. But it will be lucky to break out of the summer actioner Oscar box and skirt the conversations of Best Film Editing and Best Original Score, let alone reach greater heights.
However, while all of this action was happening at the multiplex, the international film gaze turned to the Cannes Film Festival and our first real look at a number of potential power plays this season. We finally set eyes on Bennett Miller's “Foxcatcher,” for instance, after the film was pushed out of 2013. Steve Carell landed firmly in the Best Actor race and, if the studio has its druthers, Channing Tatum will be right along with him for a dual campaign ride. Sony Classics also brought Mike Leigh's “Mr. Turner,” which was actually better-received than Miller's dark tale and has Timothy Spall all set for a major push (to say nothing of dazzling below-the-line contributions).
Elsewhere at the fest, wunderkind Xavier Dolan unleashed another critically-adored work in “Mommy,” though it is still seeking domestic distribution. Julianne Moore may have launched onto the Best Actress landscape with “Maps to the Stars,” while Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy brought a new version of “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby” that could be a Weinstein Company pony later in the year. Mostly, though, Cannes lit the Best Foreign Language Film fuse (as it always does) with films like “Winter's Sleep,” “Leviathan” and “Two Days, One Night.” Oh, and “Grace of Monaco” landed with a splat after being pushed from last season. (Fingers crossed for Best Costume Design, I guess.)
June kept the blockbuster season going with another exciting and smart player on such turf: Doug Liman's “Edge of Tomorrow.” But the marketing held it back, forcing Warner Bros. to push the Wachowskis' “Jupiter Ascending” to next year in order to avoid too much red ink on the 2014 ledger. It's a fantastic movie, though. It would be nice if branches like the film editors would take such work seriously, as they once did. The month also brought “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” to me one of the very best films of the year and one that deserves to break the typical ceiling on animated features as a full-fledged Best Picture contender.
And just this weekend, it was “Transformers: Age of Extinction” joining the party. The film now has the designation of being the most critically-dismissed entry in Michael Bay's money-sucking franchise, but films can be critic proof when it comes to the “blockbuster categories” (which we'll callously label the aforementioned trio).
Of course, mixed in and around all of the fireworks this summer have been the usual counter-programming measures. James Gray's “The Immigrant” finally landed, bringing with it Best Actress hopes for Marion Cotillard among its faithful. Jon S. Baird's “Filth” also arrived with an electrifying performance from James McAvoy that has already won awards across the pond. And then there was Clint Eastwood's “Jersey Boys,” which – womp womp.
That pretty much catches us up. All eyes are on the next six months and, certainly, the same handful of potential awards players. The studios look like they're going to be out in force this year, as Universal's “Unbroken” (and, perhaps in due time, Stephen Daldry's “Trash”), Sony's “Fury,” WB's “Inherent Vice,” Paramount's “Interstellar” and “Men, Women and Children” and Fox's “Gone Girl” are all very much front of mind. But mini-majors Sony Classics, Focus and Fox Searchlight have answers in the form of “Foxcatcher,” “Mr. Turner,” “Theory of Everything,” “Birdman,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Wild.”
Meanwhile, plenty are curious to see how Harvey Weinstein's slate will pan out with his long-time awards strategist taking her leave (leading to dirty laundry being aired out in public as the lion of awards season continues to play trade press like a fiddle). As usual, Harvey has a handful of titles, from former Black List superstar “The Imitation Game” to Tim Burton's “Big Eyes” to a lush adaptation of Shakespeare's “Macbeth.” If Todd Haynes' “Carol” gets yanked into 2014, maybe that will provide some insight into how strong he thinks that slate truly is.
But there will be plenty of time to chew on all of that in due time, as you well know. Soon enough the annual Telluride guessing game will commence, then Venice and Toronto will announce their slates and, in a blink, it will be late August and the machinery will be squeaking to life. For now, we've at least updated the Contenders section with a modest look ahead.
None of these predictions mean a lot yet, so please, for your sake and ours, don't obsess on them. There will be plenty of time for that as well.
For very obviously different reasons I thoroughly enjoyed Budapest Hotel and the latest X-Men entry, but so far this years feels like an Oscar wasteland with nothing on the horizon that looks to be overwhelming …
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” is by far the greatest film I’ve seen the whole year. Wes Anderson films’ quirky and subversive nature doesn’t exactly stick with Academy’s taste, but there’s still hope, especially after its unexpected commercial success. James McAvoy is phenomenal in “Filth”, but yet again, the nature of the film and his role in it make me unfortunately to exclude the possibility of him being rewarded by the Academy for something like that. Such a shame. The same goes for Scarlett Johansson’s mesmerizing turn in the masterful “Under the skin”. And of all the films released in 2014, “The Immigrant” contains the greatest female performance of the last five years, the one of the incomparable Marion Cotillard as Ewa Cybulska. If Cotillard doesn’t get her second Oscar nomination this year for her heartbreaking tour de force as a Polish immigrant in ’20s New York, there’s simply no justice at all in this world we live in. It’s almost inconceivable that she hasn’t won her second Oscar yet. For Christ’s sake, she wasn’t even nominated for “Rust and bone” or “Nine”. I mean, come on, how on Earth can she not be nominated for “The Immigrant”? It feels absolutely insane. Her performance there is gigantic, to say the least. It doesn’t even feel like a performance… That’s just acting of the highest order. Cotillard is the best actress ever born (better than Katharine Hepburn, better than Meryl Streep, better than any woman who ever attempted to be an actress) and she should have had at least 15 oscar wins by now. And let’s be honest, shall we? How can any performance by an actress be put next to a Marion Cotillard performance (let alone the one she delivers in “The Immigrant”) and being preferred? It seems almost irrational to me.
Unfortunately, Kate, I strongly believe that it’s the nature of both the film and McAvoy’s role that led to a release and a critical response like this. We all know that the industry and many major U.S. critics snub shamelessly films of daring ideas, experimental freshness and thought-provoking narrative like “Filth”. And people rarely decide on watching them in theaters. It’s disheartening, but it’s the truth.
So glad to see I’m not the only one who considers Marion Cotillard probably the greatest working actress in film. I still remember watching “Big Fish” (which was the first time I saw her) and thinking “My god that woman is going to win an Oscar someday!”
Sadly, she still hasn’t managed a second nomination, despite awards caliber work in nearly everything she’s done… I totally agree with your list, and would unhesitatingly add Inception, Public Enemies, and Midnight in Paris to the list of movies that she seemed to have been totally overlooked for, despite turning out work that outclassed any number of buzzy roles in those years.
SJG, what can I say, I couldn’t agree more with you on everything you wrote there. I dig all of your additions, I strongly believe that Marion Cotillard is worthy of an Oscar win for pretty much everything she’s done thus far. Not only did she indeed ouclass any other performance that could compete with her work in “Inception”, “Public Enemies” and “Midnight in Paris” but also she can’t stop doing it over and over again. Every single a movie featuring her, she just kills it. And I mean every single time. She’s like a force of nature, she tops everything and everyone when she vanishes into a character. Her range is truly unbelievable and the ease with which she dives into a character something extraordinary. Everytime she’s on screen, she’s simply hypnotic. She immerses herself into her each new role in a way you think it’s impossible for an actor to do so. And frankly in a way no other actor, male or female, in the history of mankind has managed to do so. It’s as if the soul of her character has penetrated into every part of her body. I simply cannot explain how the hell she is able to do something like that. I’m a movies lover by birth, I’ve watched thousands of movies thus far, but in my whole life, I have never seen an actress or an actor like Marion Cotillard. There’s obviously not a limit to the depth she can bring into a role. He work in “The Immigrant” is spectacular – there aren’t probably any adjectives strong enough to describe it. It’s the kind of performance that will surely be counted among some of the greatest film acting of all time, the kind of performance that gets better and better with repeated viewings (and I’ve seen the film twice already). She inhabits her role of Ewa so completely, it ends up extremely scary. It doesn’t feel like a performance at all. You find yourself thinking you’re watching the most crucial parts of her character’s tormented existence unfolding in front of your eyes. No-holds-barred, Cotillard dares to abandon herself into her every role (I’ve seen her entire filmography, so I feel free to say this) in a way no actress in the history of cinema can claim she ever did. She’s literally otherworldly as an actress and it’s shame that she has never been nominated again for an Oscar after grabbing her first one back in 2008 for giving the best female performance ever put on screen in “La vie en rose”. I mean, seriously? She’s the most shining example of uncompromising brilliance in acting. This year, with two highly praised and definitely towering performances in both “The immigrant” and “Two days, one night” and the juiciest female role ever written from William Shakespeare, the one of Lady Macbeth in the upcoming “Macbeth” by Justin Kurzel, I don’t even want to imagine the possibility of her being snubbed again. I really hope she ends up being nominated and winning, but I have my doubts, after watching the Academy snubbing her unrelentlessly all these years, after her win. Marion Cotillard is the goddess of cinema. An actress of technique, emotion, theater roots and screen magnetism like no other in the history of time. It’s disheartening that she keeps on being snubbed from the Oscars since 2008 again and again. And totally unreasonable.
“How can any performance by an actress be put next to a Marion Cotillard performance (let alone the one she delivers in “The Immigrant”) and being preferred?”
Yep, Gena Rowlands in A Woman Under the Influence, Bibi Andersson in Persona, Vivien Leigh in A Streetcar Named Desire, Falconetti in The Passion of Joan of Arc… all dwarfed by the might of Marion Cotillard in The Dark Knight Rises.
I think Cotillard’s terrific too, and I’d be thrilled to see her nominated for The Immigrant, but let’s not get hysterical.
Guylodge, I’m right there with you, man. I think there has been a misunderstanding. I really adore every performance you mention there and the list of great female performances in cinema is really endless (Isabelle Huppert in “The Piano Teacher”, Meryl Streep in “Sophie’s choice”Harriet Andersson in “Through a Glass Darkly”, just to add a few more). When I say that it feels absurd to me that any performance can be preferred instead of Marion Cotillard’s performance, I’m not talking about every performance she has given thus far topping any other performance in the history of time. That would be way too much, even if personally I regard her as the greatest female actress of all time and I think that she’s Oscar-worthy in everything she has done in her career (and that includes her portrayal of Miranda Tate / Tahlia Al Ghul in “The Dark Knight Rises”, but that’s just my opinion, of course). I’m talking about this year and her phenomenal work in “The Immigrant” and her already praised work from “Two Days, One Night” (from reviews in Cannes) and “Macbeth” (from the footage shown there). I think it will be almost scandalous to watch her be snubbed again for three performances that seem definitely Oscar-worthy. I’m absolutely sure she kills it in the Dardennes and Kurzel’s films and I’m in awe of her work in James Gray’s “The Immigrant”. Personally, I strongly believe that there has never been an actor, male or female, in the history of mankind, that could manage to disappear into their roles so completely and constantly, subserve the audience’s expectations and combine technique with emotion and theater background with screen charisma so impeccably. There are certainly a few (Daniel Day-Lewis, Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Katharine Hepburn, Cate Blanchett, Michael Shannon, just to name some of them), but really, none of them can match her otherworldly talent. At least, that’s what I think. I’m a lover of cinema by birth, I’ve seen thousand s of movies and I’m pretty sure about what I’m talking about. But again, it’s just my opinion.
I gotta say this has been both a superb first half of the year for movies and also the best summer for Hollywood in years. Grand Budapest, Snowpiercer, The Immigrant, Locke, Under the Skin, Enemy – it’s rare to have a Jan-Jun like that. Not to mention I have yet to see Obvious Child, Blue Ruin, Stranger by the Lake, Borgman, The Double, Ida etc etc etc…
But yeah even Hollywood has been producing quality stuff (Winter Soldier, Godzilla, 22 Jump Street, Dragon 2, Edge of Tomorrow). Almost makes me forget the last few summers.
Except for maybe the number 10 pick, I’d be satisfied if my top 10 list as of right now ends up being the same at the end of the year. Obviously, I hope that doesn’t happen (because who wants to go six months without seeing at least one great movie?), but it’s still thrilling to see how strong the first half of the year has been.
I think The Grand Budapest Hotel should WIN Best Picture, its that good. Indiewire polled 122 critics to decide the best film of the year in the first half and Grand Budapest was the clear winner. The Variety critics also did their middle of the year piece and agreed that Budapest is the best of the year.
Amongst English language cinema Budapest is peerless. It is Anderson’s magnum opus, a perfectly achieved and executed picture and it would be a crying shame if it atleast not nominated for Best Picture.
Come year end, Budapest will absolutely be one of the most acclaimed film of the year. It will be nearly on every single Top 10 out there.
The film has to be nominated across the board.
I find your Best Director picks really curious. Interstellar??? Fury???? These films might be hits but I don’t see these noms panning out.
And if Inarritu’s one shot stunt is even a reasonable success, he’ll instantly become one of the favorites to win Best Director much like countryman Curon who swept the season when it came to directing prizes.
Ah but Wes Anderson, it is about time he gets nominated for his direction. Budapest is a staggering achievement in direction.
No I thought it was back to Zissou territory for the most part. I have been very selective in my Anderson appreciation, though. Bottle Rocket (more or less), Rushmore, Fox and Moonrise Kingdom are really it. Never liked Royal Tenenbaums or Zissou or Darjeeling.
Well Tenenbaums is regarded as one of the greatest films ever made since the turn of the century.
I think Budapest is different in the sense that inspite of being a very eccentric Andersony caper kinda film, it is somehow very moving, it almost has an emotional abstraction that is purely cerebral, it kinda makes you emotional about a way of life/ a civilization you never even might have experienced.
And even besides that, Anderson’s blocking is awe-inspiring. Its a study in shot construction and camera movement. It is almost too conspicuously accomplished as an auteur film.
I agree with you that Budapest finds an intriguing sense of empathy that many of Anderson’s films have lacked.
And I’d call it a study in Anderson’s shot construction, certainly, which has always been incredibly refined and balanced. I was most impressed by the film’s production design but overall, it didn’t hit the high notes of “Rushmore” and “Moonrise Kingdom,” in my opinion.
Maybe Matthias Schoenaerts will be Weinstein’s choice for the supporting actor category for Suite Française.
And based on Angelina’s last movie as a director, Unbroken will be the ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’ / ‘J. Edgar’ of this year! people are overestimating this movie!
Campaigning Waltz in Supporting has not been stupid for the last two times he’s been co-lead in a movie. And it does not matter if he does not win. Securing a third nomination after two wins from two nominations is a bigger deal.
How is Boyhood not listed on your current Top 10 contenders for Best Picture? There’s no true reason it shouldn’t be, especially since it’s already been seen and some of those others have not.
If you already start leaving it off lists like these, it makes it that much easier for spineless voters to ignore it when the race heats up later this year.
I’ll throw out two movies I think deserve recognition in the same categories thus far: both Enemy and Under the Skin should be considered for both score and cinematography (I know the latter was highlighted in the other post).
Ive read the script,for Fury and can understand Kris’ bullishness on its awards chances. I think Ayers is back in End of Watch territory here and the cinematography from the trailer looks great. Plus dont discount Academy love for Brad Pitt. From a recent test screening Logan Lerman apparently made a very strong impression. Based on the script his role is actually a co-lead but they will probably slide him down to supporting
Wow Kris, I’m surprised at how high your predictions are for Fury. David Ayer’s films have never have been universally acclaimed (End of Watch is his highest rated film, sitting at 70 on metacritic), and even with the new war milieu, I don’t see him mining any new territory. That trailer seemed safe to a fault. Are you hearing things internally, or is that Logan Lerman prediction just based on residual admiration from his performance in Perks of Being a Wallflower?
Also, I wonder if there’s any chance Ralph Fiennes gets pushed as supporting actor. Given how huge the ensemble is, I wouldn’t consider it an egregious designation.
Logan is said to be the stand-out in the film, actually. But I’m hanging it out there for it. John Lesher has great taste and I think Ayer is ready to break out. That someone like Pitt hitched up to it says something to me. And I think it looks to be unique in the genre.
Sony doesn’t have much else to play with, either. We’ll see.
On the Best Foreign Language Film side, I’d be mighty surprised if Russia submits “Leviathan”, given that it looks likely to be banned there (not just on political grounds, but on the basis of their bizarre new profanity laws), and was recently pulled from the Moscow Film Festival.
In recent years, internal politics have prevented Russia submitting their strongest or most internationally acclaimed films — let’s not forget that Zvyagintsev’s last film, “Elena,” was passed over in favour of “Burnt by the Sun 2.”
Guy, what do you think about Poland submitting “Ida”? It was released in Poland last October, which makes it eligible for this year (right?). It’s a bit of a surprise hit here in the U.S., which can certainly only help. I don’t know if it’s exactly up the Academy’s alley, but it would be a solid decision on Poland’s part, don’t you think?
It would certainly be the smart pick, and it is indeed eligible. I guess it depends whether or not the selection committee holds Pawlikowski’s expatriate status (he left Poland as a teenager and his career has never been based there) against him. It might not be a factor at all, but you can never overestimate the political pettiness of these decisions.
The 2 or 3 other early Oscar predictions I’ve looked at have “Into the Woods” getting a lot of nominations including Best Picture, and I’m glad that you’re not predicting that much for it. Especially since the news broke about the changes being made to the story, I foresee its critical consensus ending up on the negative side of divisive, if not just overwhelmingly negative.
But then again, who really knows? It might be a $250 million box office hit and have a 90% on RottenTomatoes. I’m just saying I really doubt it, so I don’t see it landing any nominations outside the tech categories and maybe a supporting nod for Emily Blunt (which is exactly what you’re predicting for it).
One more thing: it looks like we’ll actually have a competitive Animated Feature race this year, which is always good.
But one more thing: it’s going to be interesting to see how some of the acting campaigns go as far as category placement. I’ve read that Weinstein might push Christoph Waltz as a supporting actor (again) for “Big Eyes,” and I’ve also heard that Julianne Moore could potentially go supporting for “Maps to the Stars.” Then there’s “Foxcatcher,” which by most accounts I’ve read seems to be a three-lead film, but I’ve heard various things about how they may campaign it (it will obviously depend on how they view the competition, I’m sure). Everyone seems to agree Ruffalo will go supporting (I guess his is the least leading of the three roles), but both Tatum and Carell seem up in the air. I’ve heard two-lead campaign from a lot of people, but I’ve also seen some reports that the studio might push Tatum as supporting, and I’ve even read somewhere that Carell might be the one to get the supporting push (which I assume would be done to get him an easy win, if they come to view the race that way).
So far, it’s looking like the studio made the right call to delay Foxcatcher to this year.
