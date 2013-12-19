‘Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ continues to struggle with fan disappointment

(CBR) Love it or hate it, you’ve undoubtedly seen the ratings: other than a couple of spikes, the weekly audience for “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has declined continually since the show’s big September debut that attracted more than 12 million viewers.
Though that may not be uncommon for a show that received so much pre-debut hype, gripes about “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” have never been in short supply — the Twitterverse, blogs and forums have been littered with complaints about the series ever since the pilot episode aired on Sept. 24. A detailed breakdown of the show’s ratings indicate a general decline in viewership aside from two recent upswings, mirroring the online vitriol (by week six, the show had lost 45 percent of its audience from the first episode). So what triggered the mob of furious fanboys to storm the Internet, pitchforks in hand?
One reason could be the fact that the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” TV show looked like a TV show — something that is simply unacceptable to many in 2013. Spoiled by mega-budget television events (HBO’s “Game of Thrones” comes to mind) fans are growing accustomed to having the big-screen experience at home, and were possibly underwhelmed by ABC’s production values.
Another issue might be the lack of recognizable faces. While a few comic book characters like Victoria Hand have appeared, established superheroes from the Marvel canon are nowhere to be seen, which is confusing, especially considering the wealth of source material. With an archive of literally thousands of characters to choose from, why is the audience being introduced to new ones on a weekly basis?
While it’s impossible to pinpoint the primary reason for the ratings pattern, I believe the show’s biggest obstacle can be summarized with one word: overhype.
Let’s face it, the promise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming to television whipped us all into a frenzy. After the 2012 box office event that was “The Avengers,” viewers expected its spinoff series to have a similar look and feel: a weekly dose of celebrity guest appearances, multimillion dollar set pieces and more Easter eggs than they could jam into an hour-long basket. In reality, I believe that the quality of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s” pilot episode was more or less irrelevant, because anything short of Tony Stark soaring through the sky with AC/DC blaring in the background was going to illicit groans of disappointment.
Television critics, who may or may not have any emotional investment in the Marvel Universe, originally had a more moderate response. Metacritic reports an initial score of 74 overall, which denotes generally favorable takes from reviewers, but the show earned a much harsher 6.0 user score based on ratings from the site’s readers. The consensus: good show, disappointed fans — though an update published Nov. 14 titled “Fall TV 2nd Look: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” detailed that quite a few critics had turned on the show as well.
A slight uptick in ratings happened on Nov. 19 with episode 8, “The Well,” which promised a post-“Thor: The Dark World” tie-in. And although more fans tuned in — hoping, no doubt, to catch a glimpse of The God of Thunder and/or his big-screen Asgardian counterparts — they were treated to something different: it was, unfortunately, only a great hour of TV. My favorite episode of the season thus far, it had action, special effects, some quiet dramatic moments, and was buoyed by a fantastic guest appearance from Peter MacNicol. Hell, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” alum Jonathan Frakes directed it! If that’s not enough to generate some positive buzz from the geekier among us, I don’t know what is.
The ratings increased with “The Well” — 6.89 million, up from 6.67 the week before — and though that may not have been the boost ABC’s execs were hoping for, the following episode, Nov. 26’s “Repairs,” rose to 9.69 million viewers. Yet that bump didn’t carry into Dec. 10 midseason finale “The Bridge,” with that episode falling to a series-low 6.11 million viewers.
While fans need a reality check when it comes to the limits of a weekly television offering, the mainstream media sure isn’t helping temper their expectations: The Huffington Post’s headline “‘Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Barely Ties Into ‘Thor: The Dark World'” was more of a scolding, when they could have taken the opportunity to praise what the show is (a good program that continues to improve) rather than what it isn’t (a free Marvel movie that airs every week).
So while the fans and media were unrealistically ratcheting up expectations, Marvel’s “bigger is better” mentality when it comes to their films might ultimately be to blame. Every post-“Avengers” movie has seen a significant boost in their budgets, resulting in more eye candy, and larger returns at the box office. Bigger explosions, more effects and additional guest appearances frequently result in more revenue — that much is indisputable. While it’s resulting in record profits now, this strategy could falter in the long-run: Disney has given themselves the unenviable task of needing to continually one-up themselves with each new offering, or risk disappointment.
So as the bar continues to raise, the question becomes this: how much is enough? Will “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” fade to obscurity because the budget doesn’t permit a guest appearance from Robert Downey Jr. every second episode? Will the subsequent sequels to “The Avengers” require more and more superheroes on screen to be considered a success?
Everyone loves hype, and the speculation leading to a new superhero movie or TV show is nearly as exciting as the event itself. But the focus (on the part of fans, the media and marketing departments) needs to shift away from the superfluous, and more towards the substance. The sizzle is becoming more important than the steak — and that, in the not-too-distant future, is going to lead to an abundance of unhappy viewers when the bar inevitably hits the ceiling.
I don’t care what anyone says, I’m a fan of the series.
It’s mediocre. That’s really all there is to it. With all the other choices out there, it becomes hard to justify wasting time with mediocre.
I’m giving it a chance and will watch to the end of this season, but nothing is really wowing me or even that fun. “Wow” and “fun” can be done on a TV budget, they just aren’t. It really needs new show runners.
I agree with Logo Lou (there’s a sentence I thought I’d never say).
You have the popularity of the movies, the embarrassing riches of the Marvel universe to mine, access to one of the truly great writers in this genre in Joss Whedon and you have Clarke Gregg who is consistently great.
And this is the best ABC can do? As Lou says – it’s mediocre.
I stopped reading the article at the paragraph criticizing the reaction to the “look” of the show. SHIELD looks cheap, and the reason I can complain about that it is that it has no excuse to look as cheap as it does. SHIELD certainly isn’t a multi-million dollar movie, but it has one of the higher per-episode budgets on network TV, and it squanders it on clunky action sequences and meh effects work. I don’t expect a show to look like “Game of Thrones” or “Boardwalk Empire” unless it’s on HBO. Those are completely different creatures. But when I see what “Breaking Bad” and “Arrow” do with shoe-string budgets that don’t approach what SHIELD has to work with – and, more to the point what “NCIS” does on a bigger budget than those but still on a TV level -, it’s a perfectly legitimate gripe. You can do wonders with good direction, good choreography, and figuring out how to utilize your actors for as much stunt work as they’re capable of doing (Ming Na’s stuff looks so much better than most of the show because she’s plainly game for doing some physical stuff). SHIELD has no particular interest in being good at these things for the most part, and the way it looks reflects that.
No need to search endlessly for reasons why people aren’t watching, it’s a simple answer. The show isn’t very good. The cast is uniformly dull and everything that you look for in a Whedon show is missing completely.
If there was any issue with expectations, it was the assumption that his involvement even partially would impart some kind of quality on par with his past work. Once that clearly wasn’t the case, people checked out.
I totally agree with this. I haven’t read a news article that so totally misses the mark in years.
It’s not the budget, or expectations, or universe tie-ins. It’s the writing, plain and simple. We were expecting one Whedon, and got another.
Chloe Bennet is hot, but while she’s a good actress, she’s just not talented enough to carry the series on her own. As part of the ensemble, she’s great. But the writers keep trying to stick her into the lead. Eliza Dushku syndrome. That scene in Repairs where Skye comforts the guest character was simply awful writing. Lazy and sophomoric, especially from a seasoned pro.
Most of the other characters remain generic archetypes. The acting talent is there, and the dialogue works, but the story telling is wooden and predictable. Ming Na and Clark Gregg, who probably CAN carry the story on their own, have been wasted on their personal story arcs.
I think it’s telling to compare SHIELD with Dollhouse. Again, a mediocre lead with an outstanding supporting cast. Again (and here it was a plot device) you have opaque, uninteresting characters and general aimlessness in the series arc. And again, the attempt to substitute rampant fanservice for good storytelling. Contrast that with Buffy or Firefly. Very strong, distinctive characters, a lead with the acting chops to carry the series (Sarah Michelle Gellar and Nathan Fillion) and a story that’s clearly ABOUT something.
The budget, the cast, the tie-ins, even the hype… none of that needs adjustment. What needs to be fixed is in the writing. Plain and simple.
That was the worst piece of writing I’ve seen all year. You can’t blame the fans for the ratings decrease, specially since you consider that people are stupid enough to believe the show would feature great cameos now and then. It won’t, and if it did, ABC would not make it a surprise, it would be advertised as hell so the ratings would increase.
The show is going relatively bad because it’s not engaging enough. How can we look forward to watch another unknown villain be defeated by bland characters and Phil Coulson?
I don’t blame the acting, I don’t blame the fans, I don’t blame Marvel for adopting the “bigger is better”, I blame the show. It sucks.
it is a mediocre series that has so potential. so many characters and stories in the comic books that could make that a nerd heaven show. I am a fan but there are no characters to really get behind. great support characters but no lead. get a awesome superhero deadpool (fox owns him), but he could make that show better than game of thrones. however, lets put this in perspective…..Disney couldn’t make a good show. alias for example started off so good, but then I went biblical and it got cancelled. Disney’s audience is 6 years old, ABC should be called a channel for the minds for senseless dribble. isn’t that CW?
My main problem with it is simple: I was promised a Joss Whedon show and I’m not getting that.
Marvel really dropped the ball here. There’s an infinite universe of awesomeness and all I’m getting is more Extremis shit and mystery of the week crap in a show that needs an overarching mythology as it’s beating heart.
Still with it for another few episodes, but as of right now this is the first thing Marvel that I’m just not all that enthused about seeing more of.
Sorry, but no. Buffy and Firefly were great shows on shoestring budgets. AoS’s ratings hurt comes from exactly one place: it’s not a consistently good show. Two of the leads are bland. The production values weren’t just not MCU-worthy for the first few episodes — they were pathetic even by the standards of broadcast network TV. (Look at Fox’s Almost Human for contrast.) Yes, the come-on regarding the post-Thor ep was left unfulfilled, which didn’t help. And yes, the show has shown occasional signs of promise. But the bottom line is: Joss Whedon’s little brother and sister-in-law, while I’m sure talented (and Melissa was a good singer in Dr. Horrible), are not Joss Whedon. Hardly anyone but Joss Whedon is. If they weren’t related to him, they would never have been given the responsibility of running this show, because they haven’t earned it and they’re pretty clearly not up to the task.
What AoS needs is another — a real, experienced, tried-and-true — showrunner. Not somewhat talented beneficiaries of nepotism.
This.
How cheap is the budget on this show? Because Nikita, The Arrow, Sleepy Hollow, and Almost Human all blow it away, and somehow I doubt those shows have much higher budgets.
Fans don’t necessarily want just the superfluous bits, they want substance too. It’s the substance that makes us root for these characters when they’re in those action scenes. And that’s the reason why this series has failed. I think most fans can excuse a lower budget and weak visual effects if the characters and story are compelling enough. In this case, what’s lacking is the quality of the actors and the chemistry of their characters. It’s the dull writing and stupid plot lines.
Not all series can be Breaking Bad, but maybe the next batch of Marvel TV/Netflix shows should look to that for inspiration. Imagine, Daredevil on the same creative level as Breaking Bad? That would be insane.
You could throw in an extra 10 million dollars per episode and it would amount to putting lipstick on a pig.
Like TOM said, we have seen far superior shows on lower budgets. The show is poor because it’s built on a foundation of poor stories.
Really, what do we have so far? Coulson has survived what appeared to be a deadly injury and Skye’s parents may be SHIELD agents. The latter story I couldn’t care less about. Coulson’s story in more interesting, because i know his character from the movies. But my interest in waning considerably and is not enough to sustain my already low interest in the show.
I really wonder what the show runners think of this show. Are they proud of what they accomplished so far? Do they think it is living up to the standards of the movies that it is based on?
MAOS has a lot of potential to fill in the gaps about the SHIELD organization that isn’t covered in any of the movies. Instead, its a show about a bunch of people that fly around on a jet 24/7 investigating some mystery of the week.
Buffy, Xander, Willow and Giles were a much better and more interesting Scooby gang than this bunch. And they had a much more interesting mythology. How ironic is that?
I am so tired of this ‘unrealistic expectations’ crap. Like we are all a bunch of morons who expect ‘mini Marvel movies’ every week.
That is NOT the problem.
The problem is that this show ignores 60 freaking years of Marvel stories in favor of lame X-files rip-off stories. The problem is that it is dull and lifeless and an insult to the very name of Marvel.
For 60 years the artists and writers of Marvel have been telling stories. Exciting ones filled with amazing characters. This show has none of that. SHIELD is a big part of the MU. This could have worked but they don’t want to touch anything that made the MU work. The Thor tie-in was pathetic. They were the janitors and then they went off on an unrelated story. Yes it was about an Asgardian but it had nothing to do with the Thor movie. It, barely, was connected to the first Thor movie but even that was done badly. It could have been properly connected but they just did not write it well enough to do so.
They said at the start this was not going to be a SuperHero of the week show. Fine. But they cannot give us ONE? Not even the occasional news report even hinting at one? Really?
The idea is the MCU is just starting. Nick Fury said ‘The world is filling up with people who cannot be matched’ so where are they? If you deleted the references to the Avengers and took the name Marvel off the show nothing would change in the least. You would be left with a silly lame show aimed at kids with no substance in the least.
I wanted to love this show. I expected to love this show. I never expected to see movie stars.
I expected to see something worthy of the name Marvel. Something filled with wonder and Wow moments. All I got was bland dull TV crap that has been done a million time better by a million other TV shows.
It is just sad.
This article is ridiculous and most likely studio propaganda. The show is bad because it is not well written either character or plot wise. Stop the b.s. And simple write a better show
So to sum up, it’s apparently the audience’s fault that they don’t like the show. Hmm.
Marvel must be getting worried if they’re floating stuff like this. Mind you, I still think a lot of SHIELD’s pure viewership problems could be solved by putting it in any timeslot that wasn’t directly against NCIS. But it’d still be a show I didn’t love, and they can’t shame me into loving it.
I think the lower budget of the TV series is only a marginal factor to the franchise’s future success. The big disappointment I had with the show is with the ham-fisted writing. The characters on the show are rarely consistent or believable in their actions. Everyone was expecting a strong ensemble performance like something along the lines of Firefly or Buffy, but they got this malformed pablum instead. Earlier Whedon shows were produced on modest budgets yet were still able to engage the audience. People felt a connection to those characters. Agents of shield just wasted too much viewer goodwill on disconnected filler episodes that failed to cultivate viewer-character relationships that were so central to Firefly and Buffy.
Look…. It’s not that complicated. The writing is really pretty bad. The biggest problem is the hacker character Skye who is suddenly taken into the top secret organization even though she is clearly emotionally (1) unstable and (2) unbelievably annoying. And come to think of it, so are the doe-eyed twin science geeks, Jemma & Leo. Enough with the interpersonal growth already!!!!! How about a nice tragedy where only Coulson and May survive?
Some people complain because they want to see Iron Man, Thor, etc. in the series. Superheroes are and have always been secondary to the S.H.I.E.L.D. mythos. It has to do with spies, espionage, stopping world domination from other bad organizations. Where the series drops the ball is plain and simple: mediocre writing and sloppy direction. The pace is lethargic, there is never any sense of real danger or suspense. There is little to NO chemistry between the actors on the team. The producers say “be patient”, it’s a TV show, not a movie. That’s BULL. Shows like “Fringe”, “Alias”, “Almost Human”, “Bones”, “Grimm”, “Persons of Interest” ( I could go on and on) hit the ground running!!!!! The audience got the concept, the characters and their personalities gelled quickly and there was chemistry, purpose and a sense of danger and urgency (and some cool sci-fi concepts and special effects to boot!). S.H.I.E.L.D. episodes have glimmers of it but don’t deliver the goods. The added shame to that is they have something NONE of those shows have: a WEALTH of history to draw upon! Why their main protagonists from the start aren’t HYDRA, A.I.M., Baron Strucker and/or Scorpio is anyone’s guess. After last Tuesday’s episode (even with the intro of Deathlock), I’m out of here. Maybe I’ll tune back in when I hear they’re serious.