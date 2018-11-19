MARVEL

The best ways to watch the 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are: in release date order, in chronological order, or Thor: Ragnarok 20 times in a row. The new book Marvel Studios: The First 10 Years recommends the second option. To clear up “when does this movie take place?” confusion, Marvel has released an official timeline of nearly all its movies (Ant-Man and the Wasp is curiously missing), from Captain America: The First Avenger in the 1940s to, most recently, Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War.

1943-1945: Captain America: The First Avenger

2010: Iron Man

2011: Iron Man 2, The Incredible Hulk, Thor

2012: The Avengers, Iron Man 3

2013: Thor: The Dark World

2014: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

2015: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man

2016: Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming

2016-2017: Doctor Strange

2017: Black Panther, Thor Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War

The Marvel timeline is fairly straightforward and concise, but it’s about to get muddled with the release of Captain Marvel, which takes place in the 1990s. “There is an unexplored period of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we wanted to showcase, and… almost anything else is a spoiler… other than to say, the 90s would be a fun period to make a superhero movie in,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige explained about the Tamagotchi-obsessed setting. There’s also the rumored time travel in Avengers 4 to consider.

(Via ComicBook)