Marvel

Since an entire cinematic universe was kicked off with Iron Man in 2008, Marvel has released multiple movies every year, with the exceptions of 2009 (none), 2010 (Iron Man 2), and 2012 (The Avengers). This year alone has seen the Oscar-worthy Black Panther and box office record-breaking Avengers: Infinity War, with Ant-Man and the Wasp to come later this week. And unlike Star Wars, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has no intention of slowing down, either.

“It’s one of the reasons we’ve expanded to three films a year, is so that we could do the sequels to films that people have responded to — because we love to make continuing stories with characters people have responded to — but also keep doing the stuff that nobody’s ever heard of, and people go, ‘Why are you doing that?’ That’s fun. And that’s what Phase One was built on, Phase Two was built on, Phase Three was built on, is having that… Whenever we announce the next year, two years, three years, five years, whatever we’re going to announce, there will be plenty of those that, maybe people in the know like yourself will know what they are, but the world at large will go, ‘What is it? Why are they doing that?’ That’s exciting, for sure.” (Via)

The Guardians of the Galaxy are household names now, but before 2014, “Groot” was recognizable to only the most dedicated comic book fans. Feige hopes to have the same success with future oddballs as Marvel plunges deeper into its massive roster, so there’s hope for you yet, Doctor Bong.

Coming up in 2019: Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

(Via)