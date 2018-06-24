Lucasfilm

Star Wars fans were tossed into a bit of a panic earlier this week after a report claiming all future spin-off films had been put on hold by Disney. Citing the poor performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story, the report by Collider made it seem like Lucasfilm and Disney had put all of their plans outside of Star Wars: Episode IX on hold. It forced the studio to address the report the following day, noting that films were still in development and making it seem like it was business as usual.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there is a bit of truth in both accounts. The studio hasn’t canceled anything, but they are reportedly “reconfiguring” their strategy when it comes to the wealth of Star Wars films they have coming. The two that seem to have the most significant changes are the rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi solo film and James Mangold’s Boba Fett film according to THR: