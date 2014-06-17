Marvel is considering a Hulk solo movie after all according to Mark Ruffalo

Will the third time be a charm for The Hulk?

After many rumors and reports, Marvel is now considering another Hulk standalone film, according to Mark Ruffalo, who is reprising his role in the 2015 “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Before the rights to the character reverted back to Marvel, Universal first took a crack at it in 2003's divisive “Hulk,” starring Eric Bana and directed by Ang Lee.

Marvel's 2008 “The Incredible Hulk” starred Edward Norton as the big green guy, but the actor exited the franchise, allowing Ruffalo to take on the role. Many critics and fans feel like Ruffalo and writer-director Joss Whedon finally did the character justice in 2012's “The Avengers,” but a solo follow-up has so far proved elusive.

Now, however, Ruffalo says that Marvel is ready to try again.

“I think they are, for the first time, entertaining the idea of it,” Ruffalo told Digital Spy. “When we did The Avengers it was basically 'No!', and now there is some consideration for it.

“But there's still nothing definitive, not even a skeletal version of what it would be,” he added. “I look forward to going down that road, if we could crack that nut.”

Ruffalo is currently shooting “Ultron” along with returning stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Samuel L. Jackson, plus newcomers Elizabeth Olsen, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Spader.

Meanwhile, “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” will hit screens May 1, 2015.

Ruffalo will next be seen alongside Keira Knightley and Adam Levine in “Begin Again.”