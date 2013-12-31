Marvel makes Thanos’ return official with ‘Infinity Revelation’ announcement

(CBR) After Jim Starlin dropped a not-so-subtle teaser for his next Marvel project in early November, it was more a question of when rather than if he was returning to his most famous Marvel creation. Today, the writer/artist’s newest Marvel Comics work became official as his Thanos-starring OGN, “Thanos: The Infinity Revelation,” has been announced via Newsarama.

Starlin’s latest foray into the cosmic corner of the Marvel U is also the creator’s first “Infinity”-themed work, and will feature appearances by Silver Surfer and the Guardians of the Galaxy, among others.