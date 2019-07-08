Marvel Studios

WARNING: This article contains massive spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

One of the many challenges Spider-Man: Far From Home faced as the first Marvel film to follow Avengers: Endgame was, simply put, a big one: “How to explain the fact that everyone who’d been missing for five years was back?” They did this by referencing what the film’s characters referred to as “the blip,” along with a quick succession of scenes demonstrating its many consequences, comical and otherwise. “Okay,” you’re probably wondering. “What about the snap? And what’s this ‘blip’ thing? Are they the same or not?”

It turns out, among the many things Far From Home‘s filmmakers now find themselves addressing, the snap vs. blip debate is one of the most popular. Fans have been debating the merits of both on social media since the Homecoming sequel’s debut last week, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has stepped into the middle of it with an explanation. In an interview with Fandango, the produced defined the difference as one of original intent and audience reaction:

We always referred to it as the Blip, and then the public started referring to it as the Snap. We think it’s funny when high school kids just call this horrific, universe-changing event the Blip. We’ve narrowed it down to, the Snap is when everybody disappeared at the end of Infinity War. The Blip is when everybody returned at the end of Endgame… and that is how we have narrowed in on the definitions.

The TL;DR version is that Marvel has always called it “the blip,” but audiences immediately dubbed it “the snap” after Infinity War. So, once Endgame had returned everyone who’d been snapped away, they decided to use both terms — one for the initial disappearance and the other for its undoing. That settles everything, right? Things are good?

Marvel Studios

(Via Fandango)