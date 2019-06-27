Getty Image

Mysterio is my favorite Spider-Man villain. When I was a little kid and my dad gave me all his old comic books, the first Spider-Man comic I ever read had him facing off against Mysterio. First of all, this cover is amazing. Look how cool Mysterio looks! (For those not familiar with Marvel Tales, they were reprints of earlier Amazing Spider-Man adventures.)

Now, couple that with the fact that Mysterio — who at least looks like he’s equipped with unbelievable mystical powers — is actually just a huckster in a suit, made him all the more fascinating. It was hard for young me not to think, Hey, this guy is a fraud and he’s fighting Spider-Man with some success!. For some weird reason, I found this halfway inspiring.

Now, of course, I’ve always wanted to see Mysterio in a Spider-Man movie, but for the life of me I didn’t think it was possible. He’s just too weird and seems like more of a pest than an actual threat to Spider-Man. But that’s the beauty of Spider-Man’s tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that at least so far it hasn’t exactly been playing by the established rules. You know, like there has to be an origin story! Nope, not this time. Or that Peter has to be tangentially responsible for the death of his Uncle Ben. If that’s the case here, Peter sure hasn’t mentioned it. And Peter is kind of known for bringing up that little detail quite a bit. So, in Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Far From Home, Mysterio could be re-imagined any which way is desired.

And when we meet Mysterio – also known as Quentin Beck; deftly played by Jake Gyllenhaal, one of the best actors working today – he presents himself as a warrior from a parallel dimension, here on this Earth to protect it from the Elementals, a group of horrible monsters that, we are told, destroyed Mysterio’s Earth. Giving credence to this story is that Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury believes Mysterio, and no one fools Nick Fury. (Honestly, I didn’t think Mysterio was a character that could be pulled off properly in a movie. As it turns out, if you hire a fantastic actor and let a director who understands Mysterio take a crack at it, it’s very possible. Who knew!)

Additionally, the universe just saw half its population destroyed and restored (which in Far From Home is referred to as “the blip”), so in comparison, Quentin Beck’s story doesn’t sound all that outlandish.