Is ‘Captain America’s’ Peggy Carter the next Marvel Studios TV series?

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." doesn't premiere until Tuesday, but Marvel reportedly already has plans for a follow-up television series — one centering on Captain America's World War II love interest Peggy Carter.

According to Deadline, Marvel is in the early stages of development on a drama based on “Agent Carter,” the one-shot included as a bonus feature on the “Iron Man 3” Blu-ray, which arrives next week. The short follows Peggy Carter (played by Hayley Atwell) in her post-“Captain America: The First Avenger” career with the Strategic Scientific Reserve. It’s unknown whether Atwell, who will appear in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” would reprise her role in the TV series, should development progress.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Deadline’s story, adding that no deals for the project are in place. Marvel is said to be searching for a writer.

While there’s no network attached at this early stage, the most likely candidate is Marvel’s corporate sibling ABC, home to “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Deadline notes that “Agent Carter,” with its strong female lead, would be a good fit for the network.

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.