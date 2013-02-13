Stanley Tucci: Hayley Atwell will return in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ cameo

It looks like Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will be turning back the clocks for a WWII-era flashback.

The bulk of the 2011 film took place during the second world war, where Cap (Chris Evans) was allied with characters played by Stanley Tucci, Dominic West, and others. Hayley Atwell played his love interest.

However, since “”The Winter Soldier” takes place after the events in “The Avengers” — and some 70 years after WWII — many of the original film’s players won’t be included.

It was earlier reported that Atwell would not be returning in any capacity, but Tucci revealed that the actress will in fact make a cameo, presumably in a flashback scene.

When Collider asked if Marvel had contacted Tucci about appearing in the sequel, he responded, “No, they haven”t, unfortunately. I”m really sad. I know that Hayley is going back to do a flashback scene, but I have not been asked.”

Also reprising their roles from the original are Toby Jones and Sebastian Stan, who played Cap’s presumed-dead pal, Bucky.



Fellow “Avengers” vets Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson and Scarlett Johansson are joining the sequel. Franchise newcomers Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo are also co-starring. “Revenge” star Emily VanCamp has also joined the film in an unspecified role.

“Community” vets Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are directing.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will be released April 4, 2014.