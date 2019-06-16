Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Despite the seemingly dissatisfied fans reactions that the first trailer sparked, Marvel Entertainment, Creative Dynamics and Square Enix’s upcoming Marvel’s Avengers video game is here to stay. As Shaun Escayg, one of the executives working on the game, explained, they “wanted to make an original Avengers game and go back to the roots in the comic books.” Hence why the Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and Black Widow characters as depicted in the trailer look nothing like their cinematic counterparts. Also, Hank Pym.

Yes, Marvel’s Avengers doesn’t seem to include Clint Barton’s Hawkeye character, but a new, more comic book-accurate version of the original Ant-Man has apparently made the cut. According to a new game teaser released by Marvel’s official YouTube channel, a younger, very un-Michael Douglas-like Pym is a part of, or at least consulting with, Tony Stark and the Avengers team. In the clip, he faces off with a giant mechanical bug-vehicle of some sort and shrinks it with a device that, as Stark notes, “doesn’t look ready.”

“Come on, Tony, live a little!” Pym exclaims while blasting the metal beast and shrinking it down to a more manageable size. “It’s sort of cute when they’re small.”

In their original Marvel Comics run, the Avengers team was co-founded by Hank Pym, otherwise known as Ant-Man. Scott Lang, who occupies the latter role in the MCU, came much later, but in the team’s early days Pym was a contemporary of Stark and company and not a senior figure.

Marvel’s Avengers will be playable on Xbox One, Play Station 4, Stadia and PC on May 15th, 2020.