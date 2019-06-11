Marvel / YouTube

On Monday night, the long-gestating Marvel’s Avengers video game (published by Square Enix and developed by Crystal Dynamics) unveiled an E3 2019 trailer with characters who don’t really resemble your nerdy best friend’s cast of beloved MCU superheroes. The game — which which will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC on May 15, 2020 and boasts voice actors such as Nolan North and Troy Baker — goes back to basics with a lineup that reflects five core Avengers, including Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Iron Man, and Hulk. Moments of the trailer reflect gorgeous-looking cinematics, but there wasn’t much of a gameplay preview, and the characters don’t look like the actors who play them on the big screen.

In other words, if users want to play a game in which they can control Avengers who look like Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and the rest, they’re out of luck. Also notably, Hawkeye is not visible in the lineup (looking like Jeremy Renner or anyone else), which has ruffled some feathers. Maybe players will see Hawkeye later (this is, after all, a game based on an original story), who really knows? Maybe he’ll even be portrayed as a villain instead of a superhero, but some folks aren’t thrilled. And what would Stan Lee think?

Hawkeye is like after that Avengers reveal 😭#E32019 pic.twitter.com/cJ15lCmoj1 — IKO THE RAINMAN (@IKOTHERAINMAN) June 11, 2019