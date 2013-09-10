Matthew McConaughey bursts into crowded Best Actor field with career-best ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ portrayal

I honestly can’t wait to talk to Matthew McConaughey again this year. We sat down at Sundance to discuss Jeff Nichols’ “Mud” in some detail, but I’m ready to really dig in on what has driven the actor to such a profound turnaround in his career. It’s been covered in fits and starts and superficial flourishes by the media, but I’m ready to get serious. It’s fascinating to me.
We’ve been keyed into the “McConaissance,” as it were, for quite some time. Over a year ago we were pondering 2012 as a watershed year for the actor, noting the kinds of talent he was working with: Nichols on “Mud” (which premiered at Cannes in 2012), William Friedkin on “Killer Joe,” Steve Soderbergh on “Magic Mike,” Lee Daniels on “The Paperboy,” Richard Linklater on “Bernie,” etc. When you’re trying to turn your career around, the first thing you do is sign up to work with a different breed of filmmaker.
This year, “Mud” has finally arrived and become one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year. McConaughey has landed the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s next big blockbuster, “Interstellar.” Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” is still to come, the trailer for HBO’s “True Detective” promises an intriguing transition to television for the actor and, oh, that Oscar buzz we were expecting to accompany his performance in Jean-Marc Vallée’s “Dallas Buyers Club?” It’s here.
To start, this film is wonderful. The script carves a fascinating portrait of a character who experiences a profound emotional and spiritual arc. The filmmaking is crisp and mostly stripped down but has an identity, a vision and a voice. The editing deserves commendation for how swiftly it tells the tale, gliding in and out of scenes with no fat, coming in late, leaving early: textbook. And the performances across the ensemble deliver, particularly in the case of Jared Leto — broad at first but ultimately heartbreaking — and, of course, McConaughey.
All eyes have been on this performance for obvious reasons. We could see the performance at work even when McConaughey wasn’t on set; he dropped a lot of weight, visible when he was making the press rounds for “Magic Mike” last year. But now that the film has landed at the Toronto Film Festival, we’re really able to see if it delivers, if it was all build-up and no pay-off. But let me just say, for my money, the pay-off is substantial.
As Ron Woodroof, a rodeo homophobe in the mid-1980s who contracted the HIV virus and found himself in a fight for his life with the FDA over unapproved medications that mitigated symptoms, McConaughey gives us something really special. It’s fully realized. He disappears into the character, melting his usual quirks and affectations into the performance in ways he hasn’t quite achieved before. It’s the performance of his career, and it puts him square in the hunt for an Oscar.
I look at those five men we’re predicting in the Best Actor category to the right there and I struggle to understand how anyone is going to crack it. The race for the win, I believe, will be between McConaughey and Chiwetel Ejiofor (and Greg Ellwood has McConaughey in the frontrunner position). Their performances bring tears. Robert Redford could absolutely shoot past them, the most unique performance in the category, a near-silent portrayal that will have an impact on older Academy members because of the narrative being built behind the work: Redford wanted to know what he was still capable of accomplishing at his age. Bruce Dern also comes with an attractive narrative — finding recognition as a leading man — that will attract empathy among his friends and colleagues in the Academy. And Tom Hanks hits some notes he hasn’t quite reached in a long, long time (with another potential nomination still to come for “Saving Mr. Banks”).
Where’s the wiggle room? It might just be with Hanks, whose film received some criticism (with which, let the record show, I absolutely disagree) at the end of last week when reviews for “Captain Phillips” hit. Also, his presence in “Banks” could give voters an out as they can chalk him up for supporting there instead if they so desire. I’m really just thinking out loud, though, because he’s so good in “Phillips” that I can’t see him missing.
Steve Carell will be the next contender to really shake up this race as his “Foxcatcher” portrayal looks to follow in the shoes of Philip Seymour Hoffman in “Capote” and Brad Pitt in “Moneyball” (the other two performances Bennett Miller has directed to Best Actor nominations). Meanwhile, Forest Whitaker is hanging in there as “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” remains a box office constant. But how long before that one just goes away amid the intensity of a very strong year?
Christian Bale gives career-best work in “Out of the Furnace” and he has a completely different performance in “American Hustle” on deck. How fun will Leonardo DiCaprio be in “The Wolf of Wall Street?” How surprising will Joaquin Phoenix be in “Her” (particularly when juxtaposed with last year’s explosive Oscar-nominated work)? How much will Ben Stiller’s work in “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” drive that film through the awards season? You really start to feel sorry for guys like Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Fifth Estate”), Ethan Hawke (“Before Midnight”), Hugh Jackman (“Prisoners”), Idris Elba (“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”) and Michael B. Jordan (“Fruitvale Station”) who give quality performances that would, in any other year, be in the thick of the discussion.
Oh yeah, and then there’s the best performance of the year in any category: Oscar Isaac in “Inside Llewyn Davis.” The competition, in a word, is just brutal.
But to swing it back around to McConaughey and “Dallas Buyers Club,” Focus has more than just a performance movie to work with here. Yes it could tread “Boys Don’t Cry” waters and end up with a lead win and a supporting performance, but it’s a Best Picture contender. It’s a Best Original Screenplay contender. And it will have passionate supporters. And before long we’ll probably be talking about it in terms of an over-stuffed Best Picture race just as we’re talking about McConaughey in terms of an over-stuffed Best Actor race.
So, can we have more than 10 Best Picture slots this year? Can we have more than five Best Actor slots? Pretty please? It’s an embarrassment of riches so far and there’s still more to come. 2013 is one of the great years already and it’s just September. We can only hope that the Oscars are at least somewhat representative of that when all is said and done, and let me say this: McConaughey winning an Oscar for his best work amid a career renaissance would be an excellent representation of where we are in cinema at the moment.
“Dallas Buyers Club” arrives in theaters on Nov. 1.
Always nice reading your articles of such critically passionate takes. 2013 is truly a banner year not only of great movies, but also for actors demonstrating their ranges.
Now looking forward to reading your thoughts on the equally competitive Best Actress race, if you will.
It truly is a STAGGERING year for Best Actors. And while it’s not AS staggering for Best Actress, the potential for 5 great performances being nominated is absolutely there. Can’t wait to see McConaughey in DBC.
Oscar nom for Bale?
Are you just quoting what Scott Cooper said of Bale’s performance in Out Of The Furnace or do you think that it’s his “career-best work” yourself?
I’m curious about that as well. Has the author actually seen the film or is he just quoting the director? If he has, it must be pretty darn good if you think it top Bale’s portrayal of Dicky Eklund.
I am not quoting anyone.
I tend to think the number of nominations for most categories should depend on the amount of worthy work in the year. I understand the instinct to make an arbitrary cutoff at five or ten, but I honestly think the current Best Picture rules are the best in terms of actually rewarding great work. In 2013 there might be 8-10 performances worthy of such reward, but maybe next year there will be a more distinct drop in the quality pf the work (in the eyes of voters at least) around 5 or 6. We don’t gain anything by leaving out great work, but I understand that we’d not like to have any more weird appearances like The Blind Side than we have to in other categories.
I’ve been expressing that opinion even before the Academy switched over to its current Best Picture rules. In a year like this, voters will struggle to narrow the Best Actor field down to just 5, whereas there have been other years when they’ve had to stretch to even include 5 worthy performances (the 2005 Best Actress race comes to mind…I can guarantee that at least 2 of the nominees in that category that year wouldn’t have been nominated in any other year during the 21st Century). I think the current Best Picture rules should apply to all categories, personally. Plus wouldn’t that REALLY make predicting the nominees a challenge?
Ive always thought that the films or performances with the most bulk percentage should be nominated in their respective categories.
I.e., for a particular year, 7 directors nommed, 6 actors, 4 actresses, 5 supporting actor, 8 cinematpgrahy, 3 sound editing, 4 songs, etc etc.
If quality work isn’t left out, it means nothing for the films/performances that are nominated.
By that rationale recognition amongst quality work is meaningless. If you mean to say it dilutes the meaning, that’s fair, but I’m only arguing for the recognition of all top tier work, not exceptional as well as good. There’s a reason the winners always say “Just to be recognized amongst the other nominees is an honor.”
I so hope Oscar Isaac is nominated. Like me, Issac was born in Gutemala.
Oops. I meant Guatemala
Everyone was born in Guatemala.
LOL @JONNYBON
Hey Kris,
Did you get a chance to see an early screening of Out of the Furnace?
Haven’t heard any reviews yet but it’s one of my most anticipated movies of the year. I loved that trailer.
I’m not prepared/able to discuss Out of the Furnace at the moment.
Ejiofor, particularly given the status and reception of his film, seems to me the only lock at the present time. Dallas Buyers Club looks totally like the kind of film to underperform and get chased out of theaters by the other December releases.
I saw the film and I don’t understand the critical acclaim when the film is good but not too-good. It’s a little overrated, including the performances.
I disagree.
Kris has been praising him so much lately, you’d think McConaughey plays for the Redskins.
Alas, he’s from Texas. #cowboyssuck
“Christian Bale gives career-best work in “Out of the Furnace” and he has a completely different performance in “American Hustle” on deck.”
Well, then he’s in. A performance on par with/better than his work in The Fighter would have to bump off a low-key Dern performance or Redford mutely wrestling rigging for two hours.
Not necessarily. The film could end up buried in the earl-Dec. glut.
he may not play for the skins, but he is a noted fan of theirs, despite his texan roots [www.examiner.com]
Yo K-Tap,
I know you have, in past years, argued against the expanded Best Picture field and have wished the Academy would go back to five nominees. But this year’s films are presenting cases for 10+ Picture nominees, 10+ Actor nominees, 10+ Director or Actress nominees, etc. Isn’t it possible that the expanded Best Picture field has encouraged this glut of riches? Maybe it’s just a great year, but I can’t help but think studios and filmmakers are willing to take the risk on producing and marketing higher-quality projects when they know they have a greater chance of success at the Oscars… ?
I’m just curious to see whether you see a correlation between the expanded BP field and the seemingly expanded field of realistic BP contenders, or if you think it’s mostly a fluke.
Also… it would be an interesting topic for Oscar Talk!
I think the five is cleaner than what they have now. But I think this is simply an atypical year. You raise an interesting question, though. Oscars, at the end of the day, are meant to drive box office in the eyes of studios. Maybe with the thought that there’s a wider net, they more often take certain chances. I guess it’s possible. Unquantifiable, but possible.
Look at 2011. This was when the possibilities of the expanded field were still taking shape and studios were most susceptible to the type of logic you’re suggesting. Yet I can barely think of 3 films that year which deserved Best Picture nominations, let alone 9-10.
I think there are always filmmakers who aspire to critical and/or awards success, sometimes independently of the studio system. Many of this year’s offerings were purchased for distribution at festivals. Some of the filmmakers are actively seeking awards attention, many aren’t. They want their film out there regardless; this is their career and they are independently motivated. The filmmakers who make films like these would probably be fighting just as hard for recognition in a year with 5 Best Picture nominees. Something like Gravity, on the other hand, may only have been possible with the critical/commercial/awards success of Avatar and Life of Pi. But Avatar and Life of Pi would have been there in a year of 5. So while it’s an interesting question, it’s hard to evaluate, and I still prefer 5 nominees.
John G, I think it’s hard to argue that 2011 would have already seen an uptick in quality when the whole idea was still fairly new and unexplored… I was thinking that maybe this year is the start of studios really capitalizing off of the expanded field.
But I admittedly know very little about what goes into deciding what to produce, how to market it, how films pick up distributors, the extent to which filmmakers are conscious of awards season (outside of obvious “Oscar bait”), and so forth and so on.
It just seems to me that each of the last 3 years has seen more and more good quality films and so I wonder if there’s a correlation. Maybe it’s just me noticing and paying attention more, too. Who can say…?