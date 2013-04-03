Matthew McConaughey confirms he’ll star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’

#Christopher Nolan #Matthew McConaughey
04.03.13 5 years ago

Get ready for McConaughey in space.

It was recently reported that “Dark Knight Rises” director Christopher Nolan had offered the lead role in his next film “Interstellar” to McCounaghey, and now the man himself has confirmed that he’ll suit up for the 2014 sci-fi epic.

The actor revealed the news to the Star Tribune, saying simply, “I’m confirming.” A man of few words. 
 
Originally slated to be directed by Steven Spielberg (who will stay on in an executive producer capacity) “Interstellar” deals with the theoretical existence of worm holes and alternate dimensions, and follows a group of explorers as they traverse the furthest reaches of the cosmos.

Nolan has tackled sci-fi before, notably in 2010’s hit “Inception,” but this will be his first film dealing with space travel. He co-wrote the script with his brother, Jonathan Nolan. So far, McConaughey is the only actor attached to the film, which is scheduled to begin shooting this summer.

McConaughey has been experiencing a career renaissance of late, displaying his range in such acclaimed smaller films as Richard Linklater’s “Bernie,” William Friedkin’s “Killer Joe,” and Steven Soderbergh’s “Magic Mike.” 

In addition to the HBO series “True Detective,” McConaughey will soon appear in Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” and the recently-wrapped “The Dallas Buyers Club.” First up, however, is “Mud,” which opens this spring. 

“Interstellar” opens on November 7, 2014.  

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christopher Nolan#Matthew McConaughey
TAGSChristopher NolanInterstellarMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP