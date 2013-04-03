Matthew McConaughey confirms he’ll star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’

Get ready for McConaughey in space.

It was recently reported that “Dark Knight Rises” director Christopher Nolan had offered the lead role in his next film “Interstellar” to McCounaghey, and now the man himself has confirmed that he’ll suit up for the 2014 sci-fi epic.

The actor revealed the news to the Star Tribune, saying simply, “I’m confirming.” A man of few words.



Originally slated to be directed by Steven Spielberg (who will stay on in an executive producer capacity) “Interstellar” deals with the theoretical existence of worm holes and alternate dimensions, and follows a group of explorers as they traverse the furthest reaches of the cosmos.

Nolan has tackled sci-fi before, notably in 2010’s hit “Inception,” but this will be his first film dealing with space travel. He co-wrote the script with his brother, Jonathan Nolan. So far, McConaughey is the only actor attached to the film, which is scheduled to begin shooting this summer.

McConaughey has been experiencing a career renaissance of late, displaying his range in such acclaimed smaller films as Richard Linklater’s “Bernie,” William Friedkin’s “Killer Joe,” and Steven Soderbergh’s “Magic Mike.”

In addition to the HBO series “True Detective,” McConaughey will soon appear in Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” and the recently-wrapped “The Dallas Buyers Club.” First up, however, is “Mud,” which opens this spring.

“Interstellar” opens on November 7, 2014.