Christopher Nolan wants Matthew McConaughey to be his ‘Interstellar’ lead

03.29.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

Christopher Nolan wants Matthew McConaughey to be his new Christian Bale.

According to Deadline, the “Dark Knight Rises” director has offered McConaughey the lead role in “Interstellar,” the secretive sci-fi project he recently inherited from Steven Spielberg. Scripted in collaboration with his brother Jonathan, the film is inspired by the theoretical phenomenon known as wormholes and will center on a voyage to the far reaches of space. No details on McConaughey’s potential role are available at this time.

McConaughey is coming off a stellar 2012, during which he won acclaim for roles in William Friedkin’s “Killer Joe,” Lee Daniels’ “The Paperboy” and the Steven Soderbergh male-stripper dramedy “Magic Mike” (the latter of which netted him an Independent Spirit Award). Coming up he has Jeff Nichols’ “Mud” (April 26), Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill (November 15), and “Dallas Buyers Club” co-starring Jennifer Garner.

“Interstellar” has been slated for release on November 7, 2014 in both traditional and IMAX theaters.

Would you like to see McConaughey and Nolan teaming up? Let us know in the comments.

