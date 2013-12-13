Matthew Perry reinventing ‘The Odd Couple’ for CBS

Matthew Perry is now officially one-half of “The Odd Couple.”
The former “Friends” actor will star in CBS’ upcoming reinvention of the classic Neil Simon classic story, with the network giving the project a script commitment plus penalty, according to Variety.
Perry will play Oscar in this iteration, while Felix has yet to be cast. Perry will also produce the project and co-write with Danny Jacobson. Exec producers include Perry, Jacobson, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum.
Perry, best known as Chandler on NBC’s long-running “Friends,” recently starred in the short-lived comedy “Go On” for NBC, while also appearing on such shows as “The Good Wife.” He’ll soon reunite with “Friends” co-star Courteney Cox on “Cougar Town.”
I wish they’d just bring him back to “The Good Wife” full time. Or build a drama around him. I do not have many fond memories of “Studio 60,” but I always thought Perry was really, really good in an often nonsensical part. I feel like that’s an area where he’s actually best as an actor, even if his “Friends” pedigree makes people keep putting him in sitcoms.
He seems more like a Felix than an Oscar.