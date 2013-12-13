Matthew Perry reinventing ‘The Odd Couple’ for CBS

Matthew Perry is now officially one-half of “The Odd Couple.”

The former “Friends” actor will star in CBS’ upcoming reinvention of the classic Neil Simon classic story, with the network giving the project a script commitment plus penalty, according to Variety.

Based on Neil Simon”s original play, “Odd” depicts the increasingly tempestuous relationship of two very different roommates. Oscar Madison is an easygoing slob, while Felix Ungar is an uptight clean-freak.

Perry will play Oscar in this iteration, while Felix has yet to be cast. Perry will also produce the project and co-write with Danny Jacobson. Exec producers include Perry, Jacobson, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum.

Water Matthau and Jack Lemmon played Oscar and Felix, respectively, in the hit 1968 film, which was followed by an ABC sitcom starring Tony Randall as Felix and Jack Klugman as Oscar. It ran from 1970–75. Later, “The New Odd Couple” lasted for one year on ABC in 1982, while Matthau and Lemmon reprised their roles for the belated theatrical sequel “The Odd Couple II” in 1998. 

Perry, best known as Chandler on NBC’s long-running “Friends,” recently starred in the short-lived comedy “Go On” for NBC, while also appearing on such shows as “The Good Wife.” He’ll soon reunite with “Friends” co-star Courteney Cox on “Cougar Town.”

