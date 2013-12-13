Matthew Perry reinventing ‘The Odd Couple’ for CBS

Matthew Perry is now officially one-half of “The Odd Couple.”

The former “Friends” actor will star in CBS’ upcoming reinvention of the classic Neil Simon classic story, with the network giving the project a script commitment plus penalty, according to Variety.

Based on Neil Simon”s original play, “Odd” depicts the increasingly tempestuous relationship of two very different roommates. Oscar Madison is an easygoing slob, while Felix Ungar is an uptight clean-freak. Perry will play Oscar in this iteration, while Felix has yet to be cast. Perry will also produce the project and co-write with Danny Jacobson. Exec producers include Perry, Jacobson, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum.