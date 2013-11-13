‘Cougar Town’ will host ‘Friends’ reunion of Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

The “Friends” are getting back together. Well, at least two of them.

Matthew Perry will reunite with his longtime “Friends” co-star Courteney Cox on an episode of the actresses’ TBS series “Cougar Town.”

It’s the latest reunion for the fictional husband-and-wfie team. The two recently teamed for a March episode of Perry’s now-cancelled NBC comedy series “Go On.”

Details Perry’s role will be announced soon. “Cougar” also stars Christa Miller, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Ian Gomez, Josh Hopkins and Brian Van Holt. challenges and pitfalls of life.