Megan Fox in competition with Lindsay Lohan for the role of Elizabeth Taylor

On the heels of last week’s news that troubled starlet Lindsay Lohan was in talks to portray Elizabeth Taylor in a forthcoming TV biopic about the late movie star, it’s now being reported that the Lifetime network is also considering “Transformers” sexpot Megan Fox for the role.
“I’ve been talking to Lindsay Lohan directly, and with her reps, and have been in conversations with other actresses, including Megan Fox,” the film’s executive-producer Larry Thompson told E! news in an exclusive interview.
Now reportedly (and perhaps unwisely) titled “Liz and Dick” (hmm…), the biopic will focus on Taylor’s stormy on-again, off-again romance with actor Richard Burton. Downplaying any implication that he and the network’s consideration of Fox undermined Lohan’s chances of scoring the part, Thompson made sure to point out that considering two or more actresses for such a pivotal role is par for the course in Hollywood.
“It’s a very serious selection,” he went on. “It’s like casting for Hollywood royalty.”
As noted by E!, Lohan’s chances for being cast could be complicated seeing as she’s currently on probation and will be until the end of March; Thompson, meanwhile, hopes to begin shooting the film in Canada as early as this spring. On the upside, reports indicate that Lohan (who made an appearance at the Weinstein Co.’s Golden Globe party on Sunday night) received a positive progress assessment from an L.A. County judge at a court hearing today.
Though Fox could perhaps pull off the role looks-wise, throwing her hat in the Lifetime ring may be just a tad premature for her at this point, Liz Taylor biopic or not. While her big-screen career has admittedly lost quite a bit of steam over the last couple of years, she’s got significant supporting roles in two major upcoming comedies – “Friends with Kids” opposite Jennifer Westfeldt, Kristen Wiig, Jon Hamm, Maya Rudolph and Adam Scott; and Judd Apatow’s “Knocked Up” spin-off “This is 40” with Jason Segel, Leslie Mann, Paul Rudd and Melissa McCarthy, among others.
Lohan, on the other hand, would be lucky to get cast in anything at this point.
Do you think Fox or Lohan would be a better choice for the Elizabeth Taylor role? Sound off in the comments!
I would want to say neither but Megan Fox has been doing some interesting projects lately. After all, she seems more competent to do the job than Lohan who is still a mess. Get someone who can be there on time and is actually willing to work without worrying about insurance and such.
God, the two most REPULSIVE young actresses in Hollywood as Elizabeth Taylor? To quote the Angry Video Game Nerd, “What were they THINKING…?!”
Why not Kate Winslet? I thought they were considering her in the first place!
These two girls cannot act tand fone of these is choosen for the project it would be an embarresment to all Taylor was.
Neither are suitable for the role. There can’t be a shortage of talented actresses. They should look for more actresses.
Megan
Megan should do it
Lindsay all the way! everyone deserves a second chance!I think she looks like liz. Lindsay can do it she just needs to be given a chance
What the hick? I think being on probation isn’t gonna give lohan a chance. You can tell lohan was a red head! I have to say fox, is gonna get the role. Back in the day and still right now taylor was a hot mommacita! Yeah you can say fox can’t act, but on the other hand sex appeal! Member she played in jennifers body! She even looks like liz with the eye factor. She also played in passion play to go for a more mature role. She’s still gonna snatch it. Fox is drop dead gorgeous and accually think to yourself if she can’t then why is she acting? I just think people are acting jelly. You say this and you think that and say one thing. You don’t know what are gonna be the outcome unless you try and lohan hasn’t done nothin lately. I give props for trying and all. Fox hands down is more sexier. I know lohan has played good roles before, but you don’t know if fox is gonna pull it off. I think and believe she is going to take the role. Really I am sorry that lohan has probation and gets fame for crashing a car, getting drunk, partying, wearing no underwear in public, in REHAB, and popping pills. Sorry lohan has fame for her actions. Now think is lohan going to get it, NO. :D