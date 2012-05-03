Michael Bay to exec produce Starz pirate series ‘Black Sails’

“Transformers” director Michael bay is coming to TV.

The divisive helmer has signed a deal with Starz to executive produce a pirate series tentatively titled “Black Sails.”

The cable network has ordered eight episodes of the drama which are expected to air in 2014. The series will focus on Captain Flint and his men (including a young John Silver), and take place two decades before the events depicted in Robert Louis Stevenson”s classic novel “Treasure Island.”

“Starz is excited to be working with a visionary like Michael,”” said Starz CEO Albrecht in a press release. “Along with the high-octane action that is a hallmark of a Michael Bay production, it has the elements that Starz originals are striving to bring to the premium landscape: epic, larger than life, cinematic storytelling. The series is also a property we believe will appeal to the global content marketplace with broadcasters around the world.”

“I’m excited to branch out into television,” added Bay, “especially doing a long-form series for STARZ, a network known for supporting cutting edge programming.”

Starz is home to such series as the “Spartacus” franchise and “Magic City”

In addition to the three “Transformers” films, Bay directed such titles as the two “Bad Boys” films, “Armageddon” and “Pearl Harbor.” He’s currently working on the smaller-scale caper comedy “No Pain No Gain” and prepping a fourth installment in the “Transformers” franchise. He’ll also exec produce the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboot.