Michael C. Hall downplays rumors linking him to Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’

(CBR) Michael C. Hall”s days as Dexter are well behind him, but could the actor have another high-concept television series to look forward to?

Recent rumors have linked Hall to the role of Matt Murdock on “Daredevil”, the first of five live-action series announced in December as part of an unprecedented deal between Marvel and Netflix. But according to the actor, they”re just rumors. That doesn”t mean he isn”t interested in playing the Man Without Fear, however.

“I”ve heard them, but that”s all they are – rumors,” he told Vulture. “Don”t misunderstand, I would definitely consider it … but I can”t tell you any inside information, because I think they”re nothing but rumors.”

Hall went on to describe his current mindset on selecting projects, which includes signing onto stories that have specific end points.

“I really am enjoying mixing it up a little bit, and I”m committing to things that have a foreseeable end in sight when I start them,” he said, “but I wouldn”t rule out the possibility of [a new series] happening at some point. But I”d have to read the script!”

With “Daredevil” set to begin production this summer in New York City, casting news should be on the way sooner rather than later.