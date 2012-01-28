Michel Hazanavicius takes DGA award

And with that, I think you can just about call this Oscar race — if you weren’t willing to do so already. Fabricate uncertainty if you like by remembering the last time the winner of the award didn’t take the Oscar (it was Rob Marshall, nine years ago), but in winning the Directors’ Guild of America Award last night, “The Artist” and Michel Hazanavicius have enjoyed their biggest and most telling victory yet on the circuit.
There was speculation in some quarters that immense peer affection for previous DGA honoree Martin Scorsese could see him pull off an upset, but I’m not sure how realistic a prospect that really was — when the industry embraces a frontrunner as warmly as they have “The Artist,” and it happens to be a film that hinges on its showy directorial conceits, there’s little reason to suspect they won’t reward the helmer as well.
The elegant Frenchman may have been the one first-time nominee in a field of heavyweights including Scorsese, Woody Allen, Alexander Payne and David Fincher, but that was ultimately of little consequence: as we saw last year when Tom Hooper similarly beat a field of more seasoned names, the Guild tends to vote on how they like the film you’ve made now, not the ones you’ve made before, and so they should.
Coming off last week’s Producers’ Guild win, “The Artist” now has history firmly on its side in the top Oscar race. In the 23 years both awards have been in existence, only three films have failed to win Best Picture after netting both the DGA and PGA prizes: “Apollo 13” in 1995 (which lost the Oscar to “Braveheart”), “Saving Private Ryan” in 1998 (“Shakespeare in Love”) and “Brokeback Mountain” in 2005 (“Crash”).
In the last two cases, the eventual spoiler made its presence felt at the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards, though it’s hard to imagine the SAG ensemble award being similarly indicative tonight: “The Help” is favored by many to take the prize, but no longer seems a Best Picture threat after its poor showing with the Academy’s non-acting branches, while “Hugo” isn’t even SAG-nominated. Of course, should “The Artist” take down that award as well — a distinct possibility — it’ll be hard to see where any formidable opposition could come from.
Over in the documentary category, meanwhile, the DGA did nothing to clarify an intriguingly misty Oscar race, opting for the name that most were surprised not to see on the Academy’s list earlier this week: James Marsh for “Project Nim.” (Indeed, “Paradise Lost 3” turned out to be the only Oscar nominee also up for the Guild honor.) Marsh’s victory, the first of his career, meant Scorsese went 0-for-2 in last night’s ceremony: he had also been nominated for his music doc “George Harrison: Living in the Material World.”
Remember to keep track of the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 film awards season via The Circuit.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Guy, the last winner of the DGA who didn’t go on to get the Oscar was Rob Marshall, which was nine years ago.
Not that that changes anything much: I agree that Hazanavicius’s frontrunner status for the Oscar is consolidated. Which, if it happens, is fine with me: I thought his film was charming and smart. Having said that, I also won’t mind if Allen, Scorsese or Malick wins – I like all their films this year. (I haven’t seen The Descendants yet, so can’t comment on Payne’s work there, but I’m looking forward to it.)
Yes, a total slip-up on my part — I’m not awake yet. I was correcting just as you commented!
Yay this makes me happy. Good for Hazanavicius, he really deserved it (from the list of other nominees that is…) It is so rare that I have any sort of investment in any of the films that are vying for best picture (I think the last time I truly cared for the eventual winner was in 2003), but this year I absolutely loved The Artist and am so happy that it is going to (likely) win big on Oscar night. I keep forgetting every year how really uncompetitive the Oscars are when it gets to this point where a film takes all the precursors and there isn’t any other viable options to win. It’s like that every year where everyone is waiting to see how things go in November and December and then by mid-January there isn’t really a race anymore at that point and you just want it to be all over LOL.
I like The Artist but I was rooting for Marty. The Artist is lovely but just not a great movie. And I don’t think we’ll see Hazanavicius at the Oscars ever again.
Could see Scorsese win director at the Oscars, but best picture is all but raped up.
I believe you mean “wrapped” up.
Unless you’re Kim Novak, lurking around In Contention under an assumed name…
lol
Wow that wasn’t good, no edit button though
I don’t see anyone upsetting either Hazanavicius or his film. The BAFTA’s (which was the only organization to predict the Polanski BD win in 2002) didn’t nominate “Hugo” for Best Film, so I don’t see them giving Scorsese Best Director. “The Help” could very well win the SAG Ensemble, but as you pointed out, it won’t make a difference when the film has no nominations outside of Picture and the acting categories. A Best Picture win for “The Help” would be completely unprecedented in this respect. The only movie that could POSSIBLY gain a bit of momentum is “The Descendants,” and even then, it wouldn’t be enough. If “The Descendants” wins the SAG Ensemble, it would be considered an upset victory, which would probably mean that there’s more support for the film than we thought. But like I said, that still wouldn’t be nearly enough to indicate that it might have a shot at winning the Oscar, so it really has reached the point where “The Artist” is simply unstoppable.
Right. All signs seem to point to The Artist because of what you said about Hugo. And as for The Descendants, I just feel like the lack of Woodley’s Oscar nom and BAFTA’s good-but-not-great response (3 noms) shows that it may not be as loved as The Artist, either. I DO agree with someone above that Marty could still win BD. But for picture, it certainly looks like The Artist, right now.
While Hazanavicius is clearly the favorite I wonder if the genre of his movie could make him vulnerable with the Academy. I noticed that the last 3 Globe Musical/Comedy winners that went on to take Best Picture didn’t carry Director as well. Those were Chicago, Shakespeare in Love and Driving Miss Daisy. Annie Hall was the last film in that category to take Picture/Director way back in 1977.
That’s an interesting bit of history there, but I don’t think it will apply this year. I get the sense that a lot of Academy voters don’t consider comedic efforts to be great pieces of filmmaking as readily as they do dramatic works, even when they love the comedies themselves (the three Best Picture winners you mentioned are perfect examples of this). However, “The Artist” has much more a sense of being a director’s film than those previous BP winners, as it is very much Hazanavicius’s vision that makes the movie work so well. That’s why I just don’t see him losing Best Director. If Scorsese were still Oscar-less, I’d say maybe, but I don’t think they’re in a rush to give him a second Oscar, so Hazanavicius it is.
Go Jean Dujardin! SAG, now Oscar.