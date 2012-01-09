Mike Patton scoring Derek Cianfrance’s ‘Pines’ and promises new Tomahawk album

Ryan Gosling proved his bad-ass mettle with four wheels in “Drive.” Now imagine Hollywood’s boyfriend doing the same, only with motorcycles. And with a prospectively and equally bad-ass soundtrack, composed by Mike Patton.

The Faith No More/Tomahawk/Mr. Bungle frontman is on tap to score Derek Cianfrance’s “The Place Beyond the Pines,” which stars the director’s “Blue Valentine” heartbreaker Gosling.

Not much is known beyond Patton’s participation, though he’s proven to keep good company on top of his experience scoring flicks like Italian film “A Solitude of Prime Numbers” (2010) and Jason Statham-starring “Crank 2: High Voltage” (2009).

“The Place Beyond the Pines” synopsis is worded thusly: “A motorcycle stunt rider considers committing a crime in order to provide for his wife and child, an act that puts him on a collision course with a cop-turned-politician.” It co-stars Eva Mendes and (apparently…) the world’s sexiest man Bradley Cooper (…whatever). While the premise sounds a little familiar, doubtless the score won’t.

“The Place Beyond the Pines” is also among In Contention’s top 10 most anticipated films of 2012, due date pending.

Patton — among my favorite evil geniuses — is also at work on another major project: the 43-year-old songwriter is completing a new Tomahawk album “with a projected late summer release date.” One of the better results of the term “supergroup,” the rock troupe last released “Anonymous” in 2007. Patton turned around and worked on his films plus the 2009 Faith No More reformation thereafter. Former Jesus Lizard guitarist Duane Denison, John Stanier (Helmet, Battles) and Kevin Rutmanis (Melvins) are hopefully still all on board. Tomahawn announced they were working on a new set on Facebook back in November.