The Lists: Our top 10 most anticipated films of 2012

The 2011 film year and the experiences we had at the multiplex are officially memories. But 2012 brings the promise of new experiences and new memories in the dark of a crowded theater, so naturally, we should join the chorus and offer up our personal anticipations.
HitFix has already offered up a lengthy, well-considered (though overly populist) list along these lines. It features a lot of the usual stuff, but while a number of the films on our list show up there, a few do not.
I asked Guy, Gerard and Roth to send me their top 10s, combined them with my own and came up with what we are collectively looking forward to at theaters in the new year. The result was an interesting mesh of the usual and the not-so-usual, both on the various lists and on the eventual combined collective.
Two films that ranked rather high on HitFix’s list, I was surprised to see, didn’t even register on ours: Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers” and Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.” The latter, in fact, only showed up on one of the lists submitted by the four of us, which is REALLY surprising, though perhaps indicative of the fact that the film kind of looks like more of the big-screen Middle Earth that we’ve already seen.
Just missing the list were Pixar’s “Brave,” David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis,” Neill Blomkamp’s “District 9” follow-up “Elysium” and Rian Johnson’s “Looper.” Meanwhile, films that were mentioned here and there but not high enough or in bulk enough to register on the full list included Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom,” Laurent Cantet’s “Foxfire,” Kathryn Bigelow’s tentatively-titled “Kill Bin Laden,” Terrence Malick’s “Voyage of Time,” Derek Cianfrance’s “The Place Beyond the Pines,” Oliver Stone’s “Savages,” François Ozon’s “Dans la maison” and Andrew Dominik’s “Cogan’s Trade.”
So what does that leave? Well, check out our new gallery for the answer. Not all of the films chalked up will make it to release in 2012, I’d wager, but for now, they all seem to be in the clear. Hopefully.
Feel free to offer up your own list in the comments section below.
I’m very surprised that Cogan’s Trade isn’t on here. As a fellow Jesse James fanatic, Kris, I can’t imagine you aren’t chomping at the bit for a new Dominik-Pitt collaboration
It was on my list. On another, too, I believe. Just didn’t rack up the placement points to register, but hey, we’re definitely looking forward to it.
I wouldn’t say The Hobbit not showing up is really THAT surprising considering those polled. Nor is it indicative of any real world Middle Earth fatigue or an underwhelming trailer.
For the vast majority of people, The Hobbit along with The Dark Knight Rises are the two most anticipated films of 2012. They’ll also account for roughly 2 billion dollars in worldwide box office and multiple Oscar nominations.
Who said anything about the “real world?” It’s very clear this is our take.
The usage of “we’ve” in “though perhaps indicative of the fact that the film kind of looks like more of the big-screen Middle Earth that we’ve already seen” isn’t as clear as it could be. It reads like you’re including everyone.
Even if I was, what would be so objectionable? Is there anything in that trailer that indicates something so refreshing within what we’ve already seen? And if your answer is “yes,” is it so crazy that others might say “no?”
Parsing words is the worst. Just offer some comments or your list or whatever and don’t live to give a hard time.
I’m not living to give you a hard time (as if). You dedicated half a paragraph on reasons why The Hobbit wasn’t included. Obviously it would elicit a response.
You’re a blogger, readers respond, it’s the circle of life. Relax dude.
Anyway –
1. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
2. Django Unchained
3. The Master
4. The Dark Knight Rises
5. Gravity
6. Prometheus
7. The Avengers
8. Lincoln
9. The Hunger Games
10. This is 40
11. Moonrise Kingdom
12. Cogan’s Trade
*Malick’s next film is in my Top 3 but without a firm release date, I didn’t include it.
I;m relaxed. It’s an annoying pattern with you. *shrug*
(And note that it only got a response from you.)
You should be happy Kris I’m interested enough to want to read the articles and comment and ask questions. Whether or not you choose to get annoyed, note patterns, and shrug, that’s completely up to you.
I’m here for the movies in the Oscar race and since The Hobbit is my #1 on the 2012 list, I guess I was the lone voice out of 15 commenters to respond. Not a big deal, I can’t believe we’re still talking about this.
I am happy you’re hear. I guess you’ve been busting balls a lot lately and it just rubbed me wrong this time. I typically enjoy the insight. And I’m definitely cranky today. Carry on.
No worries man, I’ll try to bust less balls and ease up my Hobbit mania.
Wow, I’m suddenly ready to turn the page completely. ha!
47 RONIN… Samurais + 3D. ‘Nuff said.
‘Elysium’ is 2013.
It’s in post. No reason to think it can’t or won’t make the cut. IMDb says 2013, but that’s not exactly a valid source.
Kris, It has a March 8, 2013 release date.
Where? Not doubting you, just haven’t seen this. In any case, moot, since it’s obviously not on the list.
Sorry, they moved it to March 1st, 2013
[www.variety.com]
Sony OFFICIALLY set ‘Elysium’ for March 1st, 2013. It is not coming out this year.
No “Imogene” and/or “On The Road”? Word is, the latter may have a Cannes premiere.
Decent list. Really getting tired of everyone choosing big blockbusters as their most anticipated. We all know that at least half of them are going to suck dick anyway. Here is a list I have confidence in:
1. Cogan’s Trade (Andrew Dominik)
2. The Master (Paul Thomas Anderson)
3. Gangster Squad (Ruben Fleischer)
4. The Place Beyond the Pines (Derek Cianfrance)
5. Gravity (Alfonso Cuarón)
6. Moonrise Kingdom (Wes Anderson)
7. Only God Forgives (Nicolas Winding Refn)
8. Django Unchained (Quentin Tarantino)
9. Seven Psychopaths (Martin McDonagh)
10. Savages (Oliver Stone)
And the new Malick film, if it gets released. Just because Malick is starting to make new films in 2012, doesn’t mean his latest will get released in 2012.
That’s a great list and probably pretty close to my own. While I agree overall with your sentiment against big blockbuster, I have to admit, I’m pretty psyched for The Dark Knight Rises, even if it can’t possibly meet expectations.
Don’t get me wrong, I am really looking forward to it (probably tied for the 10th spot, actually). I am also looking forward to The Hobbit and Prometheus as well. I just wanted to throw out some movies that people seem to either not know about or have completely ignored.
Speaking of The Dark Knight Rises, check out this Lion King spin-off:
[www.youtube.com]
Sooooo good.
Are we sure Refn’s film will be released this year?
It starts shooting in February, so it’ll likely be a 2012 release. I’m not sure how long Refn takes to shoot and edit though.
“Just because Malick is starting to make new films in 2012, doesn’t mean his latest will get released in 2012.”
Good point. Major work on The Tree of Life ended in September 2010 (when the new untitled work started filming) but they decided to hold it until Cannes this year.
Refn is very fast. Drive shot in the last quarter of 2010 and was ready for Cannes.
Whether it comes out this year probably depends more on the distribution side of things.
I wish that a new Francois Ozon film would get me excited, but after the dull mediocre streak of Angel, Ricky, Hideaway, and Potiche, I can’t really seem to be too excited about his work anymore. I will still continue to hope that he has another effort as bold and unique as Criminal Lovers, See the Sea, Sitcom, Water Drops on Burning Rocks, or 8 Women still left in him. But his recent output doesn’t really give me that much hope.
I actually liked Potiche, but Angel… *shiver*
Yeah I should clarify that Potiche wasn’t as bad as the other three films that I had listed, but it wasn’t exactly a return to form of his earlier work that I had hoped or expected.
Great list, this is ours [filmicas.com]
My top ten looking forward to would be
1. Gravity (Alfonso Cuaron)
2. Prometheus (Ridley Scott)
3. The Master (Paul Thomas Anderson)
4. Moonrise Kingdom (Wes Anderson, I haven’t been looking forward to a Wes film in a while, but the cast, setting and story make me feel like this will be a change of pace)
5. Cogan’s Trade (Andrew Dominick)
6. The Wettest County (John Hillcoat)
7. Djanogo Unchained (Quentin Tarantino)
8. Only God Forgives (Nicolas Winding Refn)
9. Imogene (Shari Berman, Robert Pulcini)
10. Cloud Atlas (Tom Twyker, Lana Wachowski, Andy Wachowski — could be amazing or a disaster, but it will most likely be VERY interesting)
Looks like a great, auteur year for sci-fi and revisionist westerns — I’m excited! (Oh, I left Malick off, if the Affleck/McAdams/Bardem comes out in 2012, that will, of course, shoot up the list. But I am still, perhaps, most interested in Gravity, although Malick is my favorite filmmaker.
The offerings for next year look kind of bleak. I’ll see the Ridley Scott, Tarantino, and Malick movies and whatever Woody Allen gives us, but there’s not much more that really intrigues me.
Since already responded to the question regarding Cogan’s Trade, I have to say, the omission that surprises me the most is Seven Psychopaths. For some reason I thought that would be a popular choice with you guys.
It’s going to be great. I read the script and I have rarely laughed that much.
TDKR and Django by far, but Cloud Atlas is a must for me.
I’m surprised by the lack of Argo.
One of my most anticipated.
The Dark Knight Rises, Prometheus, Malick’s new film (if it’s actually released this year), Gravity, Wettest County, Lincoln, Gangster Squad, Skyfall, Cogan’s Trade and The Great Gatsby are the ones that really have my interest in 2012. I’m also curious about The Amazing Spider-Man and The Hobbit, but not as much as the other titles I mentioned.
I almost forgot Django Unchained. I’ll definitely be interested in seeing that.
My most anticipated in no particular order, because I can’t decide is:
Django Unchained
Prometheus
the Dark Knight Rises
World War Z
The Great Gatsby
the Hobbit
Gravity
New James Bond
(and I guess sorta maybe the Avengers)
Hey Kris when are you doing your Best Shots of 2011?
No Quinton Tarintino’s Django Unchained? Leonardo Dicaprio, Christoph Waltz, Jamie Foxx. I’m looking forward to that one.
1. Dark Shadows (Tim Burton)
2. Django Unchained (Quentin Tarantino)
3. Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (Lorene Scafaria)
4. The Hobbit: An Expected Journey (Peter Jackson)
5. The Avengers (Joss Whedon)
6. Anna Karenina (Joe Wright)
7. The Great Gatsby (Baz Luhrmann)
8. The Paperboy (Lee Daniels)
9. Brave (Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman)
10. The Dark Knight Rises (Christopher Nolan)
11. Gravity (Alfonso Cuaron)
12. The Amazing Spider-man (Marc Webb)
13. ParaNorman (Chris Butler, Sam Fell)
Honestly, any year we get Nolan, PT Anderson, and Tarantino films is already a win for me, though I’m excited to see what Jackson, Cuaron, and another Dominik film can cook up. 2012 will be head and shoulders better than 2011, which I found personally to be a terrible year for movies.
…2012 looks like it could rival 2007 the last top to bottom truly great American year at the cinema. Hmmm also the last great year of the neo-western (no country, there will be blood, assassination of Jesse James) and the best procedural (zodiac) in a decade, on the american side. I think 2011 was better than 2010 but 2012 just looks tops.