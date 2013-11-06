Double the Miley: Listen to new songs with will.i.am and Future, plus tour dates

Is Miley Cyrus a better singer or rapper? Today, you don’t have to choose. Cyrus guests on two new tracks released this week, rapping on will.i.am’s “Feeling Myself” and singing on Future’s “Real and True.” Listen below. The pop star also announced dates for her Bangerz Tour, listed below.

Producer will.i.am has proved time and again he’s a hitmaker — from his work with Black Eyed Peas to tracks like “Scream & Shout” featuring Britney Spears, off his 2013 solo album “#willpower.” “Feeling Myself” will appear on a re-release of “#willpower,” out Dec. 9, and it’s as infectiously catchy as his previous chart toppers. Wiz Khalifa and French Montana spit over a thumping beat, but when Cyrus opens her verse with “Now everybody trippin’ like they poppin’ molly,” there’s no doubt she’s rapping about doing drugs in a club. She similarly rapped on Mike WiLL Made-It”s “23.

Gratefully, the R&B jam “Real and True” shows a softer side of Cyrus. Future’s deep, soulful vocals open the track, which buzzes with spaced-out beats and atmospheric synths, with assistance from English G.O.O.D. Music singer Mr Hudson. Cyrus takes over at the chorus with dramatic, emotional vocals that evoke “Wrecking Ball.” The Mike WiLL Made-It produced track will have a space-themed video, out Nov. 10, in which Cyrus will appear. “Real and True” is a single off Future”s sophomore album “Honest,” due in early 2014.

Cyrus’ North American tour includes 38 shows and kicks off on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, in Vancouver. Tickets go on sale Nov. 16, but check her website for pre-sale details

Bangerz Tour Dates

February 14 – Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live @ Rogers Arena

February 16 – Tacoma, WA TacomaDome

February 20 – Anaheim, CA Honda Center

February 22 – Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

February 24 – Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

February 25 – San Jose, CA SAP Center

February 27 -Phoenix, AZ U.S. Airways Center

March 1 – Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 4 – Denver, CO Pepsi Center

March 6 – Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center

March 7 – Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

March 9 – Milwaukee, MI Bradley Center

March 10 – St. Paul, MI Xcel Energy Center

March 12 – Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

March 13 – Tulsa, OK BOK Center

March 15 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

March 16 – Houston, TX Toyota Center

March 18 – New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena

March 20 – Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Times Forum

March 22 – Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

March 24 – Orlando, FL Amway Center

March 25 – Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

March 29 – Montreal, QC Bell Center

March 31 – Toronto, ON Air Canada Center

April 2 – Boston, MA TD Garden

April 3 – East Rutherford, NJ IZOD Center

April 5 – Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

April 7 – Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena

April 8 – Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

April 10 – Washington, DC Verizon Center

April 12 – Detroit, MI The Palace Of Auburn Hills

April 13 – Columbus, OH Shottenstein Center

April 15 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

April 16 – St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

April 18 – Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

April 19 – Louisville, KY KFC YUM! Center

April 22 – Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

April 24 – Uniondale NY