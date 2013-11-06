Double the Miley: Listen to new songs with will.i.am and Future, plus tour dates

Is Miley Cyrus a better singer or rapper? Today, you don’t have to choose. Cyrus guests on two new tracks released this week, rapping on will.i.am’s “Feeling Myself” and singing on Future’s “Real and True.” Listen below. The pop star also announced dates for her Bangerz Tour, listed below.
Producer will.i.am has proved time and again he’s a hitmaker — from his work with Black Eyed Peas to tracks like “Scream & Shout” featuring Britney Spears, off his 2013 solo album “#willpower.” “Feeling Myself” will appear on a re-release of “#willpower,” out Dec. 9, and it’s as infectiously catchy as his previous chart toppers. Wiz Khalifa and French Montana spit over a thumping beat, but when Cyrus opens her verse with “Now everybody trippin’ like they poppin’ molly,” there’s no doubt she’s rapping about doing drugs in a club. She similarly rapped on Mike WiLL Made-It”s “23.”
Gratefully, the R&B jam “Real and True” shows a softer side of Cyrus. Future’s deep, soulful vocals open the track, which buzzes with spaced-out beats and atmospheric synths, with assistance from English G.O.O.D. Music singer Mr Hudson. Cyrus takes over at the chorus with dramatic, emotional vocals that evoke “Wrecking Ball.” The Mike WiLL Made-It produced track will have a space-themed video, out Nov. 10, in which Cyrus will appear. “Real and True” is a single off Future”s sophomore album “Honest,” due in early 2014.
Cyrus’ North American tour includes 38 shows and kicks off on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, in Vancouver. Tickets go on sale Nov. 16, but check her website for pre-sale details.
Bangerz Tour Dates
February 14 – Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live @ Rogers Arena
February 16 – Tacoma, WA TacomaDome
February 20 – Anaheim, CA Honda Center
February 22 – Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
February 24 – Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
February 25 – San Jose, CA SAP Center
February 27 -Phoenix, AZ U.S. Airways Center
March 1 – Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 4 – Denver, CO Pepsi Center
March 6 – Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center
March 7 – Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
March 9 – Milwaukee, MI Bradley Center
March 10 – St. Paul, MI Xcel Energy Center
March 12 – Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
March 13 – Tulsa, OK BOK Center
March 15 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
March 16 – Houston, TX Toyota Center
March 18 – New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena
March 20 – Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Times Forum
March 22 – Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
March 24 – Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 25 – Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
March 29 – Montreal, QC Bell Center
March 31 – Toronto, ON Air Canada Center
April 2 – Boston, MA TD Garden
April 3 – East Rutherford, NJ IZOD Center
April 5 – Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
April 7 – Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena
April 8 – Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
April 10 – Washington, DC Verizon Center
April 12 – Detroit, MI The Palace Of Auburn Hills
April 13 – Columbus, OH Shottenstein Center
April 15 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
April 16 – St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
April 18 – Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
April 19 – Louisville, KY KFC YUM! Center
April 22 – Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
April 24 – Uniondale NY
Join The Discussion: Log In With