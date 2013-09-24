Watch: Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Michael Jordan in Mike Will Made It’s ’23’ video

Move along, there”s nothing to see here or, at least, nothing you haven”t already seen. In Mike Will Made It”s video for “23” featuring Miley Cyrus, Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa, the producer and his buddies take over a high school.

The song is ostensibly a tribute to Michael Jordan (23 was his now-retired number for the Chicago Bulls) and his shoes.

Yes, the guys are in the clip, but, let”s face it, all anyone is paying attention to is Cyrus, who wears cut up No. 23 Bulls jerseys in various revealing states. Of course the guys all manage to pay tribute to Jordan without having to wear tiny little shorts and rubbing their asses, because, well, that would look ridiculous.

So by now, seeing Cyrus with her legs spread, in very little clothing, sticking out her tongue, running her hand over the top of her head isn”t really anything new, but if you haven”t quite gotten enough yet, there”s plenty for you here. There are even a few quick shots of Cyrus with a foam finger just for continuity from her Video Music Awards performance, y”all.

Her rap carries the song, though Khalifa”s mad scientist routine is mildly amusing. We reckon that chemistry lab will blow up before 4th period.

So not that high school kids aren”t aware of all this stuff, but the video features Cyrus smoking cigarettes, references to Molly, pot, purple drank, and blow jobs. Just a typical day in the life of your average teen and we’re sure it’s exactly how Jordan would like to be honored.