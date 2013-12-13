Miley Cyrus: I don’t think MTV VMAs are ‘ever gonna ask me back’

Reflecting on her biggest moment of 2013, Miley Cyrus said in an interview this week that her controversial MTV VMAs performance may have long-term consequences.

“I was pretty stoked to perform there,” Cyrus told Power 96.1’s Sonic following her Jingle Ball appearance in Atlanta. “I doubt they’re ever gonna ask me back. But just kidding…I don’t know.”

“It kind of just opened so many doors for me to be like, alright, I already pissed you off as much as I possibly can,” Cyrus said. “So, now I can kind of just be freer and kind of do whatever it is that we want to do.”

Do you think the VMAs performance helped or hurt Miley? Would MTV really hold it against her?