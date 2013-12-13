Miley Cyrus: I don’t think MTV VMAs are ‘ever gonna ask me back’

#MTV VMAs #Robin Thicke #Miley Cyrus
12.13.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
Reflecting on her biggest moment of 2013, Miley Cyrus said in an interview this week that her controversial MTV VMAs performance may have long-term consequences. 
“I was pretty stoked to perform there,” Cyrus told Power 96.1’s Sonic following her Jingle Ball appearance in Atlanta. “I doubt they’re ever gonna ask me back. But just kidding…I don’t know.” 
The buzz about her nearly-naked, bump-and-grind VMAs set with Robin Thicke, where they performed their hits “We Can’t Stop” and “Blurred Lines,” quickly evolved into “the twerk heard round the world.” The foam finger-assisted stunt was conveniently timed just before the release of her new album “Bangerz.”
“It kind of just opened so many doors for me to be like, alright, I already pissed you off as much as I possibly can,” Cyrus said. “So, now I can kind of just be freer and kind of do whatever it is that we want to do.”
Do you think the VMAs performance helped or hurt Miley? Would MTV really hold it against her?

Around The Web

TOPICS#MTV VMAs#Robin Thicke#Miley Cyrus
TAGSMiley CyrusMTV VMASROBIN THICKEWe Cant Stop

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP