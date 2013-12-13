Miley Cyrus: I don’t think MTV VMAs are ‘ever gonna ask me back’

Reflecting on her biggest moment of 2013, Miley Cyrus said in an interview this week that her controversial MTV VMAs performance may have long-term consequences.
“I was pretty stoked to perform there,” Cyrus told Power 96.1’s Sonic following her Jingle Ball appearance in Atlanta. “I doubt they’re ever gonna ask me back. But just kidding…I don’t know.”
The buzz about her nearly-naked, bump-and-grind VMAs set with Robin Thicke, where they performed their hits “We Can’t Stop” and “Blurred Lines,” quickly evolved into “the twerk heard round the world.” The foam finger-assisted stunt was conveniently timed just before the release of her new album “Bangerz.”
“It kind of just opened so many doors for me to be like, alright, I already pissed you off as much as I possibly can,” Cyrus said. “So, now I can kind of just be freer and kind of do whatever it is that we want to do.”
Do you think the VMAs performance helped or hurt Miley? Would MTV really hold it against her?
Please. Miley & MTV know that any future VMA broadcast she’s on will have the best ratings the VMA’s have had in years. VMA officials saw the rehearsals. Miley, Robin Thicke and VMA’s knew exactly what they were getting. They must think we’re really stupid…
I love EVERYTHING about Miley Cyrus! Miley is very beautiful, sexy, talented singer, song writer, and actress!