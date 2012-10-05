Mumford & Sons fend of Muse and Miguel for second week atop Billboard 200

The Ms have it as a trio of acts, Mumford & Sons, Muse, and Miguel, will snag the top three spots on the Billboard 200 next week.

Mumford & Sons” “Babel” will drop precipitously in sales from its lofty year-best opening frame of 600,000 this week, but at 165,000 will still handily nab the top spot again.

Muse”s “The 2nd Law” will be the only other title to top the 100,000 mark at up to 120,000 for the No. 2 spot. “Law” is one of five likely new albums to bow in the Top 10, according to Hits Daily Double.

R&B singer Miguel”s “Kaleidoscope Dream” will come in at No. 3 with sales of up to 65,000.

Diana Krall”s “Glad Rag Doll” looks good for a No. 5 debut, though “Doll” and Three Days Grace”s “Transit Of Venus” are in a dead heat for the spot with projected sales of between 45,000 and 50,000 copies for each title.

Former “America”s Got Talent” contestant and classical crossover sensation Jackie Evancho looks good for No. 7 with “Songs From The Silver Screen.” British “X Factor” contestant Cher Lloyd will make her U.S. debut at No. 8 with “Sticks & Stones.”

Other non-debuts besides “Babel” in the Top 10 are Pink”s “The Truth About Love,” at No. 4, Little Big Town”s “Tornado” at No. 9 and G.O.O.D. Music”s compilation, “Cruel Summer” at No. 10.