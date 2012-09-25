Album Review: Mumford & Sons’ ‘Babel’ towers over ‘Sigh No More’

Mumford & Sons helped usher in a new acoustic rock movement two years ago with the release of the multi-platinum “Sigh No More.”
Utilizing primarily acoustic instruments such as banjos, mandolins, guitars and upright bass, Mumford & Sons created a ferocious, layered racket on hits like “Little Lion Man” and “The Cave” that had more in common with the most urgent rock tunes than folk or bluegrass.
That same passionate intensity informs “Babel,” the British quartet”s second full-length album, out today. Thoroughly gorgeous and gritty at the same time, the 12 songs on “Babel” build on “Sigh No More”s” solid foundation but reflect the growth that only years of near constant touring and playing together can bring. The band fit in recording sessions during short breaks from the road, which helps account for the vibrant, breathtakingly live feel that permeates much of “Babel.”
Guitarist/vocalist Marcus Mumford, keyboardist/vocalist Ben Lovett, vocalist/banjoist “Country” Winston Marshall and vocalist/bassist/drummer Ted Dwane all have great command over their instruments. With the help of producer Markus Dravs, they accomplish that rare feat of playing loudly and boisterously (just watch Mumford”s full-bodied strumming when they play live) without ever seeming to cross a boundary into cacophony and then can drop down to the merest whisper of a solitary solo note. While the playing is uniformly strong, Marshall”s banjo playing soars in every song. Normally the happiest of instruments (second only, perhaps, to the ukulele), Marshall manages to wring pathos and anger out of his banjo, especially on “Broken Crown.”
“Babel” opens with an energetic guitar burst, quickly surrounded by other instruments on the title track, with Mumford declaring “I believe in grace and choice,” as the walls of the ancient city come tumbling down. Those two words: “grace” and “choice” recur throughout the album and provide a framework for the collection”s themes of love and death and sin and redemption.
Just as the instruments swirl boldly and brightly together, intermingling only to periodically draw apart, so do the four voices. Mumford”s lead vocals shift easily from caressingly smooth to a gravelly growl to a steely shout, but when surrounded by his bandmates high harmonies, the four voices coalesce into their own uplifting spirit, as on first single, the rambunctious, western-flavored “I Will Wait.”
Things quiet down briefly around the fifth track, “Ghosts That We Knew.” The mournful song opens with a suicide: “You saw my pain washed out in the rain and broken glass/Saw the blood run from my veins.” It turns into something much more delicately elegant, as a soft banjo bed accompanies Mumford”s stark tale of the ghosts that accompany us through our lives and lighten the way.
Though many of the lyrics on “Babel”s” tracks are fairly elliptical, the characters are often seeped in inexplicable longing and loss. On the title tune, Mumford vows to “Press my nose up to the glass around your heart.” As the beautiful “Holland Road” opens, the protagonist runs “away in floods of shame.”
To be sure, the lads in M&S are tortured by romantic love, but just as often as not, the fight feels like it”s for something much deeper and no less vital than their mortal soul.
Religious imagery peers through many cuts, just as it did on such “Sigh No More” tracks as “Roll Away Your Stone” or “Thistles & Weeds.” On the dark, bitter “Broken Crown,” Mumford seemingly rails against an ultimately false prophet: “Crawl on my belly ’til the sun goes down/I”ll never wear your broken crown/i”ll take the rope and I fucked it all away/Now in this twilight/how dare you speak of grace.” On “Whispers In the Dark,” he sings, “Spare my sins for the ark/I was too slow to depart/I”m a cad, but I”m not a fraud/I set out to serve the Lord.”
In lesser hands, some of the lyrics might drown under their own weight, but it”s impossible to sound pretentious backed by a banjo and a mandolin.
Mumford & Sons is the type of “authentic” act that Grammy voters like to rally around and “Babel” is the type of album that manifests their beliefs that music can be fresh and relevant, while embracing a sense of traditionalism. Expect “Babel” to tower over the Grammy nominations in December.
Love this CD !!!!
I think they did a great job with their second CD. Many of the songs sound similar but many of the songs were written 2 years ago. Mumford and Sons have my vote as a great and talented band.
I agree that there’s a similarity and you either buy into what they’re doing or you don’t. It felt to me that the playing was tangibly better on this album than on “Sigh No More.”
Always thought M & Sons was just an adequate bluegrass band. Not bad, not great, certainly not special. Also, they made their first hit based around a swear word which, to me, generally is a good way to sell records but not a clever way to write lyrics.
The song you are referring to was written around a deep, emotion filled confession of failure, which in a repeated chorus contained an emotion filled expletive. The lyrics are impressive to say the least; probably the most necessary and effective way the f-bomb has ever been used in song. Please, go back, listen to (in fact read and study) the lyrics again. In my avid following of many bands, M&S is by far the most competent lyricists I know of.
If they are ‘certainly nothing special’ then why have they taken the world by storm?
I’m pretty sure he says fuck in the lyrics. No matter how many times I hear it, he still says fuck. How many people (i.e. teens who still buy songs) listened on the radio as they were driving along said, “awww, what terrible heartbreak that gentlemen sufferred!” None. They said “HE SAID FUCK! AAAAAHHHHHAAA HE SAID FUCK!!!” And then they bought the song on iTunes. Like I said, it’s a good way to sell records. I’m pretty sure thousands of lyricists and poets have expressed emotional loss without resorting to f-bombs, so also like I said, not a CLEVER way to write lyrics. The record label loved it, I didn’t.
Dear Adam,
Seems like a silly question but actually, I’ve never figured it out. The Monkeys “took the world by storm” too. Never figured that one out either. Flavor of the moment I suppose.
I believe it was because people said they Monkey around…
Ha! (laughing with JF!)
Ed, I just think your use or the word ‘clever’ is ignorant. If your referring to ‘not clever’ because of the idea that ‘somebody should think of the children’ line then you have lost me. Art is art, it expresses. A swear word can express. Also, the song was a hit but it was not the song that the record label pushed, the title of the album was ‘sigh no more’, that song is what the record label pushed. In the entire album the only song to swear is ‘little lion man’, the song in question. So what your really saying is a band ought to never include a swear word in their works, ever. As if the word never existed. You sound like a bit of explietiphobe (if there were such a thing). Does it rub your conservitive sentimentality the wrong way or something? A child can take what a child wants from the song. Hopefully there are adults that can be adult about human experience, regret and anguish within the arts. Otherwise what is art for?
The only reason I come on this strong is because it irritates me that some people can be ignorant enough to boil the whole band down to the lyric ‘fuck’. If I were to boil down the bands entire lyrical works I would say its a culmination of the these things: the humanity in failure (failure of humanity?) and the hope, grace, love and reconciliation we can find in other people and in God. The band have many Christian sentiments and there lyrics often read like a psalm or lamentation. Trust me, if the Hebrews had swear words they would have used them, there is every conceivable curse within those texts to decribe emotions of failure, hate, love, vengeance, mercy etc.
As a society must we censor human centred discourse in order to ‘protect’ against some who may be immature?
Dear Juls,
Did I hit a nerve? Are you friends with the band? Do you think your judgments should be held above all in the highest esteem?
Notice what I did there? I asked questions. I did not apply personality traits to a stranger I will never meet.
First off, I’m not conservative. You don’t know me at all. But I’m entitled to an opinion, as you are yours. But I don’t think you’re entitled to berate. It’s rude to attack my opinion. This says volumes about how I perceive you.
I’m not religious, believing in an all knowing being that somehow gives a shit about us one way or the other is laughable. But, I don’t care if others are. I care when people knock on my door and preach, figuratively and literally.
Swear words don’t bother me at all; I fucking use them all the fucking time.
Immaturity is measured by how someone can maintain their composure when those around you seem foolish. May I show you something in a looking glass?
Dear Juls,
You haven’t understood a word I said. I’ll put it simply; art be damed, the record label marketed this album to teens and hipsters with a naughty word. Period. Be cynical, folks want your money. There are alot of great musicians that don’t get the airplay they deserve. St. Vincent would be a good example. I never here that on the radio. She might not be your cup of tea, but that wouldn’t bother me so much.
no one should use their talent that god gave them to do anything wrong. cussing is wrong. period at any age, its lame, low character and just not even necessary. do you want that word in childrens songs, in the schools. well one day it prob will be. its a very sad road were all traveling.
That’s an interesting interpretation of Broken Crown that the reviewer has. I never got the impression that the writer was anti-Jesus in the song, but that he felt he wasn’t worthy of the broken crown. He felt as though his sin was to great to overcome and he was lashing out at the simplicity of it all. It reminds me of that line from Below My Feet, where that remark about Jesus saying that all is well being bitterly sung out is followed up by a regretful sounding line about just needing time to recover. I don’t really think Mumford And Sons have written anything anti-religious so far, just the opposite I think about 75% of their work has positive elements of spirituality to them, but they do have several songs where they talk about their issues in the spiritual department.