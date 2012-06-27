Mumford & Sons set up August U.S. tour in advance of new album

Mumford & Sons will take to the road this August for a 15-date tour. The outing includes the British group”s four multi-artist Gentlemen of the Road Stopover festivals they are curating in a quartet of small towns.

M&S will undoubtedly preview a number of tunes from the group”s second album, due this fall. They took a break from completing the follow-up to “Sigh No More” to record “Learn Me Right” with Birdy for the Pixar film “Brave.”

The group began debuting songs that could be on the new album earlier this year at some radio stations, as well as playing three new tunes at SXSW, “Lovers Eyes,” “Lover of the Light,” and “Ghosts The We Knew.”

Mumford & Sons US tour dates

August 1 – Hoboken, NJ @ Pier A (No Fee Ticket)

August 4 – Portland, ME @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover

August 6 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

August 7 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts

August 9 – Portsmouth, VA @ nTelos Wireless Pavilion

August 11 – Bristol, VA @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover

August 13 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Waterfront Park

August 14 – Columbus, OH @ The LC Pavilion

August 18 – Dixon, IL @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover

August 20 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theatre

August 21 – Laramie, WY @ Gryphon Theatre

August 22 – Magna, UT @ The Saltair

August 25 – Monterey, CA @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover

August 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 1 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Festival