Mumford & Sons set up August U.S. tour in advance of new album

06.27.12 6 years ago

Mumford & Sons will take to the road this August for a 15-date tour. The outing includes the British group”s four multi-artist Gentlemen of the Road Stopover festivals they are curating in a quartet of small towns.

M&S will undoubtedly preview a number of tunes from the group”s second album, due this fall. They took a break from completing the follow-up to “Sigh No More” to record “Learn Me Right” with Birdy for the Pixar film “Brave.”

The group began debuting songs that could be on the new album earlier this year at some radio stations, as well as playing three new tunes at SXSW, “Lovers Eyes,” “Lover of the Light,” and “Ghosts The We Knew.” 

Mumford & Sons  US tour dates

August 1 – Hoboken, NJ @ Pier A (No Fee Ticket)
August 4 – Portland, ME @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover
August 6 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
August 7 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts
August 9 – Portsmouth, VA @ nTelos Wireless Pavilion
August 11 – Bristol, VA @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover
August 13 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Waterfront Park
August 14 – Columbus, OH @ The LC Pavilion
August 18 – Dixon, IL @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover
August 20 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theatre
August 21 – Laramie, WY @ Gryphon Theatre
August 22 – Magna, UT @ The Saltair
August 25 – Monterey, CA @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover
August 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 1 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Festival

TAGSbirdybraveGentlemen of the Road StopoverMUMFORD AND SONSSigh No MoreSOUTH BY SOUTHWESTUS tour

