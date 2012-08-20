Listen: Muse’s new single ‘Madness’ is a lucid ballad

After two album teaser tracks — a goober-y Olympic theme (“Survival”) and goofy dubstep-Hans Zimmer hybrid (“Unsustainable“) — Muse have finally named their first single from new album “The 2nd Law.” And it’s a ballad.

“Madness,” unlike other single-word declarative titles from the British troupe, hardly sounds like crazy-time at all. It’s slow-moving with a a fairly pedestrian melodic line, harmless lyrics and a grounded guitar solo. It’s listenable modern rock when it slows down with more electronica, as the band has been prone to these days.

And it keeps reminding me of a more lethargic “One Tree Hill” by U2. Matthew Bellamy has those pre-note groans down before a long big pop run. Like the river to the sea.

Curious if radio grabs onto this, if there’s anything to grab. Muse’s “Uprising” experience a good amount of spin, but this seems to be running the opposite direction.

“The 2nd Law” is out on Oct. 2.