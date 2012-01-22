My dream Oscar ballot: part two

Yesterday, I began my annual far-fetched wishlist of films and individual achievements that, in a perfect world, I’d like to see mentioned in Tuesday’s Academy Award nominations, beginning with the craft categories. Today, I move on to the major races, again picking freely from all films released Stateside in 2011 regardless of their presence on the AMPAS eligibility list, and ignoring the rigid qualifying rules in the documentary and foreign-language fields that keep so many of the year’s best films out of running. Once more, the results set me up for a world of resigned disappointment next week.
When I left you yesterday, “Drive” and “Jane Eyre” were leading the field, while my two favorite films of the year “Weekend” and “Margaret,” had yet to get on the scoreboard. How much will this change? What peaked only in the technicals? And is there time for a late surge from “W.E.?” Check out my picks after the jump, and weigh in with your own thoughts (and favorites) in the comments.
Best Picture
“Bombay Beach”
“Certified Copy”
“Cold Weather”
“Drive”
“Margaret”
“Martha Marcy May Marlene”
“Meek’s Cutoff”
“Tomboy”
“Weekend”
“We Need to Talk About Kevin”
I’ve already explained these selections in ample detail here, and haven’t much more to add — though it’s been a couple of years since I faced the likelihood of a 0% match-up with the Academy’s choices. As my one selection with even a theoretical chance of cracking Tuesday’s lineup, my thoughts are with “Drive,” but I’m happy with my band of outsiders regardless.
Best Director
Abbas Kiarostami, “Certified Copy”
Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”
Kelly Reichardt, “Meek’s Cutoff”
Andrew Haigh, “Weekend”
Lynne Ramsay, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Next tier: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”; Kenneth Lonergan, “Margaret”; Lars von Trier, “Melancholia”; Julia Leigh, “Sleeping Beauty”; Céline Sciamma, “Tomboy”
Choosing who to cut here was difficult: even within the arthouse realm, this lineup carries a strong scent of apples and oranges. Haigh’s directorial hold on his film isn’t as insistent or aggressive as, say, Refn’s, but the compositional and structural acuity of “Weekend” isn’t simply the work of a gifted writer; Kiarostami, meanwhile, counters his eggheady script with fluid visual language and surreptitiously incisive language. Reichardt expanded her canvas stunningly, matching the scope of her imagery to her usual human preoccupations, while Ramsay showed no signs of rust after a nine-year absence, turning pop-bestseller material on its head with structural abandon and a barrage of sensory innovations.
Best Actor
Tom Cullen, “Weekend”
Grigoriy Dobrygin, “How I Ended This Summer”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Michael Fassbender, “Jane Eyre”
Chris New, “Weekend”
Next tier: Joel Edgerton, “Warrior”; Michael Fassbender, “Shame”; Brendan Gleeson, “The Guard”; Tom Hardy, “Warrior”; Gary Oldman, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
I swear I have nothing against American actors — but the European guys really brought it this year. Dujardin has been primed for an Oscar nod ever since Cannes, and with good reason: his effortless star magnetism masks the performance’s tricky extremes of physical comedy and heightened melodrama. Dobrygin, meanwhile, won festival gold at Berlin nearly two years ago, but his bristly, cryptically disoriented performance hasn’t dulled in my memory. Fassbender could as easily have made my five for “Shame” — indeed, the two performances aren’t poles apart in their coolly sensual, watchful reserve. Finally, Cullen and New gave the year’s great pas de deux performance, each man answering the other’s absences with heartbreaking warmth and candid specificity.
Best Actress
Juliette Binoche, “Certified Copy”
Olivia Colman, “Tyrannosaur”
Zoé Héran, “Tomboy”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Anna Paquin, “Margaret”
Next tier: Emily Browning, “Sleeping Beauty”; Viola Davis, “The Help”; Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”; Mia Wasikowska, “Jane Eyre”; Kristen Wiig, “Bridesmaids”
The Osar narrative in this category has settled into one of great actresses working against mediocre films, though the names listed above prove that it hasn’t been hard to find equally exciting talents rising to the demands of fittingly strong, searching material. Binoche turned a rich concept into a real character with matchless grace and humor, Colman brought piercing empathy and fragile intelligence to a woman many accomplished actresses would play merely as an open sore, and Paquin channelled all the exasperating push-pull emotional impulses of young adulthood into the performance of her career… six years ago. Meanwhile, two superb young debut actresses played characters perilously perched between identities: Héran and Olsen are at war with their own body and memory, respectively, and neither settles on an easy rationale or solution.
Best Supporting Actor
Peter Carroll, “Sleeping Beauty”
Colin Firth, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Tom Hardy, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Ezra Miller, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Chris O’Dowd, “Bridesmaids”
Next tier: Raúl Castillo, “Cold Weather”; Matt Damon, “Margaret”; Viggo Mortensen, “A Dangerous Method”; Mark Ruffalo, “Margaret”; Christoph Waltz, “Carnage”
The season’s dullest category thus far needn’t have been so: a disparate array of breakthrough roles and well-seasoned ensembles present several spiky alternatives to the Oscar field-fillers. Would that O’Dowd, so generously eccentric and wounded when the script could lure him into schtick, had caught even a fraction of his film’s buzz, or that more Tilda Swinton acolytes had noticed how fiercely Miller reflects her, only to craftily warp that reflection, in every scene they share. Hardy and Firth, compellingly agitated and coldly careworn respectively, might have received more attention in a film less crammed with marvelous actors. Finally, I have no idea who Carroll is or where he came from, but his quietly, creepily despairing “all my bones are broken” monologue hasn’t found its way out from under my skin in eight months.
Best Supporting Actress
Nicole Beharie, “Shame”
Jeannie Berlin, “Margaret”
Malonn Lévana, “Tomboy”
Vanessa Redgrave, “Coriolanus”
J. Smith-Cameron, “Margaret”
Next tier: Carey Mulligan, “Shame”; Jessica Chastain, “The Help”; Jessica Chastain, “Take Shelter”; Sarina Farhadi, “A Separation”; Juno Temple, “Kaboom”
Oh, Vanessa Redgrave, what happened? I can only imagine that BAFTA, Globe and SAG awards voters ejected their “Coriolanus” screeners (if indeed they ever played them) before they got to her monumental reading of Volumnia’s key monologue, pleading her son for a political about-face, and thereby missed 2011’s best few minutes of screen acting. Their loss… and hers, sadly. Similarly unseen by far too many: the magnificently brittle, conflicted veterans of “Margaret,” in stark contrast to 6 year-old Lévana’s utterly guileless, unaffected emotional intelligence. Finally, though the similarly striking Mulligan has scored some deserved notices for “Shame,” I wish Beharie’s knockout performance, alternately flinty and playful in its sexual queries and projections, weren’t being overlooked entirely.
Best Original Screenplay
Abbas Kiarostami, “Certified Copy”
Kenneth Lonergan, “Margaret”
Sean Durkin, “Martha Marcy May May Marlene”
Julia Leigh, “Sleeping Beauty”
Andrew Haigh, “Weekend”
Next tier: “The Artist,” “Cold Weather,” “The Myth of the American Sleepover,” “A Separation,” “Tomboy”
Five exciting writer-directors, five poetic, provocative voices, five exquisitely styled investigations of difficult human truths, five works that are certain to tickle the Academy less than Woody Allen reminding us that the past is a foreign country, or a joke about a fat woman shitting into a sink. (I like “Bridesmaids,” but… )
Best Adapted Screenplay
Hossein Amini, “Drive”
Moira Buffini, “Jane Eyre”
François Ozon, “Potiche”
Bridget O’Connor and Peter Straughan, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Lynne Ramsay and Rory Kinnear, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Next tier: “The Arbor,” “Moneyball,” “Mysteries of Lisbon,” “The Skin I Live In,” “Tyrannosaur”
I already made a case for Buffini’s dextrous reshuffle of Charlotte Brontë and Ozon’s witty ironizing of a drawing-room chestnut in my First-Half FYC column, and did the same or Straughan and the late O’Connor’s academic, even algebraic, distillation of John Le Carré’s dense espionage thriller in our recent ‘bubble contenders’ list. Ramsay and Kinnear deserve the prize for radically redesigning the voice and perspective of an epistolary novel, turning a wordy source into something nearly as terse as Amini’s elegant pulp-fiction sleekening.
Best Foreign Language Film
“How I Ended This Summer”
“Johnny Mad Dog”
“Pina”
“A Separation”
“Tomboy”
Next tier: “Mysteries of Lisbon,” “Poetry,” “Potiche,” “Le Quattro Volte,” “13 Assassins”
Usually, there would be far more overlap between this lineup and my Best Picture picks — but for whatever reason, I gravitated far more heavily toward English-language fare than in most years. Maybe I’m getting parochial in my old age. You’ll have got the idea from other nominations that I’m high on the mall and perfectly formed childhood study “Tomboy” and “How I Ended This Summer,” a teasing, landscape-as-character anti-thriller from Russia , and you hardly need to be told again how wonderful “Pina” and “A Separation” are. So can I encourage you to seek out “Johnny Mad Dog,” a storming gut-punch of a war film about child soldiers in Francophone Africa? Made in 2008, the US was seemingly the last country to latch onto lit, but better late than never.
Best Animated Feature
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Chico and Rita”
“Rango”
“Rio”
“Winnie the Pooh”
It felt like enough of a stretch to draw up just five nominees in what is a disappointingly thin category this year, so please don’t ask for a second tier. “The Adventures of Tintin” and “Rango,” both visually luscious appropriations of past live-action genre forms — one with its heart in its mouth, the other with its tongue irretrievably lodged in its cheek — are rightfully leading this race, and feel like the only truly complete options, though I do have time for the good-natured throwaway jokery and iridescent color of “Rio” and the sweet-sleepy nostalgia of “Pooh.” I wish I loved the funky, stylized romance of “Chico and Rita” as much in practice as I do in theory, but exciting theory is enough this year.
Best Documentary Feature
“Bombay Beach”
“The Interrupters”
“Pina”
“Le Quattro Volte”
“Senna”
Next tier: “The Black Power Mixtape: 1967-1975,” “Hell and Back Again,” “Page One: Inside the New York Times,” “Tabloid,” “We Were Here”
Okay, so “Le Quattro Volte,” with its dramatic interludes cutting into its hands-off rural monitoring, isn’t a documentary in the strictest sense, but with the list of 2011 documentaries I found as stimulating cinematically as intellectually not running too deep, I’m willing to bend the rules for something that asks interesting questions of the form. Happily, the films that did take risks took big ones: the complete reliance of jaw-dropping found material in “Senna,” the reckless fusion of observation and performance in “Bombay Beach,” the reckless performance, period, of “Pina,” all caught in unparalleled 3D.
And there you have it: 21 categories, 46 films and presumably little overlap with whatever list of names the Academy gives us. For those who like numbers, “Drive” and “We Need to Talk About Kevin” lead my ballot with seven mentions apiece, “Jane Eyre” follows with six, and “Margaret,” “Weekend” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” are just behind with five each. Would that they had similar tallies awaiting them on Tuesday.
What films and individuals do you want to show up? Tell us below.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
So much love for Jane Eyre but none for Cary fukunaga?
Plenty of love for Fukunaga from me — there’s room in my heart for more than ten names in that category. Good year.
A typically original and GOOD list as always, but that supporting actor ballot is just a complete knockout. The thing is, I think supporting actor has been an embarrassment of riches this year but year after year it seems the one that award bodies are laziest about.
My favourite thing on the list is the line on Binoche, though. Sure, preferences vary but I can’t fathom anyone seeing Certified Copy and NOT falling in love with that performance, which I assume means that almost no one saw it.
That is so true about supporting actor. Every year, I really feel like I could fill out a ballot for that category two or even three times over. And then I look at what the Oscars come up with, and it’s so disappointing. “Lazy” really is the perfect word to describe it.
I honestly think that Certified Copy is one of the most overrated films of the year I really came away hating it, Juliette Binoche was fine, but it certainly is not one of the top 5 female performances for me.
Yes! for Nicole Beharie. Easily the most natural performance of the year, superb.
Great list as always, Guy!
Michael Fassbender is a lead in Jane Eyre? He doesn’t even appear until like a third of the way into the film, perhaps further. I don’t see how this is anyone but Mia’s film.
“I don’t see how this is anyone but Mia’s film.”
Surely it can be more than one person’s film?
I just checked my DVD, and Fassbender first appears at minute 21 of a 1 hour, 54 minute movie. So that’s rather sooner than a third of the way through the movie. More like a fifth.
But regardless of timing, I think that screen time shouldn’t be the primary aspect of determining whether a character/actor is a lead or support. It’s more like how their presence and actions drive the main narrative. Jane and Rochester’s relationship is the heart of the movie. And even when he’s mostly absent during the last act, his absence hovers over Jane and the film. She may not be physically with him any more, but there’s hardly a moment when he’s not in her thoughts. He’s still a part of the main narrative even when he’s not there.
Honestly, I can’t really see how Rochester (and Fassbender) is anything less than the second lead character.
I can’t imagine anyone who’s read “Jane Eyre” thinking of Rochester as a subsidiary character. The film certainly doesn’t.
Well for starters I have not read Jane Eyre nor have I seen any adaptations besides this 2011 version. This film was my introduction to this story.
I agree a film can have multiple leads but this one did not come off that way to me. I also agree screen time is not the end all when it comes to deciding lead/supporting but it certainly is an important part of it.
Liz going by your logic we can say Christopher Plummer is a co lead in Beginners because he is always on the mind of Ewan McGregor’s character and influences most of his decisions and actions.
It just seems like an extremely thin line between lead and supporting.
What a fantastic lineup. I’m especially thrilled to see Tom Hardy for “Tinker Tailor,” who is also in my top five. Colin Firth is indeed terrific, but Mark Strong was really the other standout in the film for me. For a guy who’s pretty much typecast as a heavy, his scenes with the young schoolboy got me a little misty-eyed. Why is he constantly cast as glowering villains? You’d think that a guy as prolific as him (what, four or five films a year?) would have more opportunities to show his range. New roles for Mark Strong, please!
Also, it makes me really sad that I can’t fit both “Weekend” actors on my own personal ballot. But I already have Fassbender, Dujardin, Brendan Gleeson, and Ewan McGregor, and I absolutely cannot budge on any of them. Chris New is the fifth slot for me, but if I could add an extra slot on to any category this year, it would be this one.
Great and intriguing list. Here are mine in the acting categories (only ever so slightly tongue-in-cheek):
Best Actor
Demián Bichir. A Better Life
Michael Fassbender, Shame
Brendan Gleeson, The Guard
Ryan Gosling, Drive
Andy Serkis, Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Best Actress
Elena Anaya, The Skin I Live In
Saoirse Ronan, Hanna
Tilda Swinton, We Need to Talk About Kevin
Mia Wasikowska, Jane Eyre
Robin Wright, The Conspirator
Best Supporting Actor
Michael Fassbender. Jane Eyre
Don Cheadle, The Guard
Bryan Cranston, Drive
Nick Nolte, Warrior
Christopher Plummer, Beginners
Best Supporting Actress
Berenice Bejo. The Artist
Rose Byrne, Bridesmaids
Anjelica Huston, 50/50
Melanie Lynskey, Win Win
Carey Mulligan, Shame
No Theron? Shame on you.
I also can’t fathom how Firth could be considered one of the top five best supporting actors performances of the year. His isn’t even in the top five performances of just that film alone.
Can’t agree with you more on the first statement, but couldn’t agree less on the second. Interesting.
Firth’s performance really got me on a second viewing.
He was my takeaway first time around, which was unexpected with most of the talk about Hardy and Cumberbatch. The scene between him and Oldman at the end absolutely kills me. Two great actors at the very top of their game.
I love so many of your choices, Guy. Now, my dream ballot, though just best and runners-up to make things briefer.
Picture: best- “Midnight in Paris”
runner-up- “Young Adult” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” “Moneyball” “50/50″
Director: best- Jason Reitman”Young Adult”
runner-up- Tomas Alfredson “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” Bennett Miller “Moneyball
Actor: best- Gary Oldman “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
runner-up- Brad Pitt “Moneyball”
Actress: best- Charlize Theron “Young Adult”
runner-up- Rooney Mara “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Supporting Actor: best- Ezra Miller “We Need to Talk About Kevin
runner-up- Colin Firth “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Supporting Actress (weak category, IMO): best- Anna Kendrick “50/50”
runner-up- Chloe Moretz “Hugo”
Adapted Screenplay: best- “Moneyball”
runner-up- “We Need to Talk About Kevin” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Original Screenplay: best- “Midnight in Paris”
runner-up- “Young Adult” “50/50”
Foreign Language: “The Skin I Live In”
Animated: “The Adventures of Tintin”
Documentary: “Senna”
Funny, I thought I was the only person who was impressed by Anna Kendrick in “50/50.” I liked the movie a lot, and I don’t think she threw it out of balance or anything, but I thought she was clearly the best thing in it. It would be fun if some out-of-left-field nominees like Kendrick showed up on Tuesday. Or even some not so out-of-left-field nominees (Charlize Theron, the guy who played Hemingway in “Midnight in Paris,” or some others).
Guy, you’re gonna love these nominations:
[icsfilm.org]
I voted in them, so I certainly do!
I kinda thought so.
What in the world did you find so appealing with Meek’s Cutoff? I thought it was one of the worst films I have ever seen.
I think you’ll find you’re in a minority there. But to save time, here’s my review:
[www.incontention.com]
I’m so happy to see your best supporting actor lineup. Carroll’s monologue, which is a huge tonal shift for the film that is otherwise so quiet, is the part that’s stuck with me the most. (that and the ending).
And the TTSS men are the lost causes of this season. I’m glad you bring Firth up, because even those who talk about the great supporting performances in this film mostly ask the Cumberbatch or Hardy question for best in show. I really think Firth’s performance and particularly the scenes he shares at the end with Oldman and Koteas are so heartfelt.
Also, I’m curious, do you think Amini has any shot at a nomination? I see your prediction puts him at number 8, but couldn’t the writers be a little cooler than Hugo or TGWTDT?
I had Amini in my top five for ages, but dropped him about two weeks ago. I still think it’s possible, yes.
If it could replace any, Dear God let it replace The Help.
You know I love Johnny Mad Dog, and I’m thrilled if your mention of it here means that more people rent it, since it remains a hugely missed opportunity in terms of U.S. visibility. Hooray for that! I’m just annoyed at the number of web hubs like IMDb and Wikipedia that are listing it as a 2011 release, because that’s when someone in New York finally deigned to show it. The LA Times doesn’t seem to have reviewed it all, and I don’t know if it ever had commercial distribution there. I just want to give a shout to Chicago-based exhibitor Facets, which saw no release forthcoming on either coast for this vital, amazing, important movie and booked it for its first U.S. commercial run in 2010, which is why it was on my ten-best list for released movies last year. The New York release was subsequent and brief, barely supported by print ads or web publicity, and the NY Times fobbed off the review on their fourth stringer.
Strikes me as a case, not unlike Margaret‘s, where NY critics and exhibitors were slower to champion a film that needed support than critics and exhibitors in other cities were. A sore spot, since the recent AMPAS rule changes for documentaries goes out of its way to enshrine New York- and LA-based reviews as the gold standard when other major markets in North America (Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Austin…) have used their exhibition platforms and criticism venues to advocate for movies that were in danger of falling through the cracks, and making them available to real, paying audiences.
Best Picture:
50/50
The Adventures of Tintin
Moneyball
The Muppets
Shame (winner)
Submarine (runner-up)
Take Shelter
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
The Tree of Life
Win Win
Best Director:
Steven Spielberg, The Adventures of Tintin
Nicolas Winding Refn, Drive (runner-up)
Steve McQueen, Shame
Tomas Alfredson, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Terrence Malick, The Tree of Life (winner)
Best Actor:
Michael Fassbender, Shame (winner)
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 50/50
Gary Oldman, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (runner-up)
Brad Pitt, Moneyball
Michael Shannon, Take Shelter
Best Actress:
Bérénice Bejo, The Artist
Viola Davis, The Help (winner)
Jenna Fischer, A Little Help
Rooney Mara, The Girl W/ the Dragon Tattoo (runner-up)
Charlize Theron, Young Adult
Best Supporting Actor:
Albert Brooks, Drive
Benedict Cumberbatch, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Patton Oswalt, Young Adult
Christopher Plummer, Beginners (runner-up)
Noah Taylor, Submarine (winner)
Best Supporting Actress:
Jessica Chastain, The Help (runner-up)
Elle Fanning, Super 8
Sally Hawkins, Submarine
Carey Mulligan, Shame (winner)
Octavia Spencer, The Help
Best Original Screenplay:
50/50
Shame (winner)
The Tree of Life
Young Adult (runner-up)
Win Win
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Drive
Moneyball (winner)
The Muppets
Submarine (runner-up)
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
It just occurred to me that I haven’t seen a single foreign-language film or documentary this year, though I really wish I had. Or lived in a place where films like that come to theaters, but what can you do.
“…but what can you do.”
Rent them when they come out on DVD?
…..Oh, right. Well, that’s what I’m trying to do know.
Amazing lists, Guy. Infinitely better than most of what the Academy will throw up (and yet we love them anyway, of course).
Edgerton and Hardy, but no Nolte? Unacceptable.
BTW nice mentioning both Levana and Heran from Tomboy. The most astonishing child performances I’ve seen in a while, I mean Levana is 6! 6!! They need to give some lessons to Asa Butterfield…
If you like Malonn Lévana so much in ” Tomboy “, she is truly great, I believe too ), she can also be seen in ” Polisse ” who was in competition in Cannes
Thanks – I saw Polisse in Cannes, and remember a strong child performance in it, though I hadn’t made the connection to Levana.
You’d make for the unhappiest Academy member ever, Guy. You’d vote your lil’ heart out and just about nothing you picked would get nominated. ;)
Don’t I know it. I’ll stick with the London Critics’ Circle.